BOYS’ GOLF

Woodland Park Panther Invite

The Classical Academy took home the CSML’s final tournament win with a team score of 36-over-par at Shining Mountain golf course, thanks in part to Liam O’Halloran’s 2-over par performance for first.

Liberty’s Hayden Woelk took second with a +7, 77. In the team scores Cheyenne Mountain defeated Woodland Park in a tiebreaker for second (+52).

Kale Parthen of Cheyenne Mountain and Chris Smith of Palmer Ridge tied for fourth with a +14, 84.

The win marks the third straight 4A CSML league title for the Titans.

Liam O’Halloran claimed the CSML individual championship — his third straight title. He is followed by Evan Cisneros of Woodland Park in second. Third place in the league came down to a tie between TCA’s Ben Devolve and Zak Ludwick of Woodland Park.

BOYS’ SOCCER

Atlas Prep 10, Colorado Springs School 0

At Atlas Prep: Lamario Nisbeth scored four goals for the Gryphons and four others also scored in a dominant nonconference win over Colorado Springs School.

Diego Gomez and Luis Vega scored twice and Vega also had two assists for Atlas Prep.

The Gryphons remain undefeated at 4-0 and have not allowed a goal this season. Atlas Prep has also notched three straight 10-0 wins.

Fountain Valley 10, Rye 0

At Fountain Valley: Rin Akimoto scored a hat trick and Nick Heinz and Cosmo Castellini scored two each as the Danes earned their fourth straight win.

Shuto Ushijima had three assists for Fountain Valley (4-0).

St. Mary’s 6, Thomas MacLaren School 2

At Grace Center: Owen Barton scored four goals for the Pirates, while Andon Mindrup and Wyatt Barton each scored a goal and had two assists to lift St. Mary’s over the Highlanders.

The Pirates (1-4) peppered Thomas MacLaren keeper Jeth Fogg with shots as he came away with 25 saves.

Kieran McGuire and Michael Brophy scored for Thomas MacLaren (1-3).

Chatfield 3, Liberty 1

At D20 Stadium: Carson Stevens scored in the eighth minute to give Liberty an early lead, but the Lancers (3-3) couldn’t find the net the rest of the way in a nonconference loss.

Kylan Crafts-Thimming assisted Stevens’ goal. Theodore Koch had six saves in goal in 60 minutes, Kole Anderson had three stops in the final 20.

Pueblo East 7, Sierra 2

At Sierra: Sierra held a one-goal lead at the half, but East netted six in the final 40 minutes.

The Stallions (1-4) have lost four straight.

Pine Creek 2, Cherokee Trail 1

At Legacy Stadium: Jackson Isaacs and Nick Appleton each scored in the first half to give Pine Creek a narrow one-goal lead at the half, and the Eagles (3-2) hung on from there.

Trey Mossman and Danny Cho each had an assist, and Eli Young had six saves in goal.

Canon City 1, Pueblo West 1

At Pueblo West: Two overtime periods weren’t enough to decide the nonconference clash between Canon City and Pueblo West.

Ranger Bolton scored for Canon City (3-2-1), assisted by Sergne Gueye.

Discovery Canyon 1, Pueblo South 0

Evangelical Christian Academy 9, Dolores Huerta 4

Vista Ridge 3, Coronado 1

SOFTBALL

La Junta 13, St. Mary’s 3

At La Junta: Kalandra Chairez, Evelyne Czelatdko and Katherine Chartier each had an RBI, but it wasn’t enough to get past La Junta in a nonconference loss to the Tigers.

The Pirates are 6-4.

Elizabeth 6, Canon City 3

BOYS’ TENNIS

Cheyenne Mountain 7, Lewis-Palmer 0

At Cheyenne Mountain: The Indians claimed their third straight match sweep with a 7-0 win over Lewis-Palmer.

No Cheyenne Mountain singles player gave up more than two points in a match. Oliver Muhl swept his opponent at No. 3 singles 6-0, 6-0.

Joey Geisz (No. 1 singles 6-1, 6-1) and Paul Jones (No. 2 singles, 6-1, 6-0) also had dominant matches.

Carver Ward and Lorenzo Pirocca won their No. 1 doubles match 6-1, 6-0. Joseph Martensen and Miles Wagner won their No. 3 doubles match by the same score.

At No. 2 doubles Robbie Metz and Jackson Miller won 6-1, 6-1 and Steve Zhou and Tyler Blixt won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 4 doubles.

Palmer 7, Fountain-Fort Carson 0

VOLLEYBALL

Colorado Springs Christian 3, Florence 0

At Colorado Springs Christian School: The Lions remain undefeated and claimed their sixth straight-set victory in a 25-11, 25-10, 25-13 3A Tri-Peaks win over Florence.

Charlie Tidwell had 10 kills to lead CSCS and Abby Miller had nine. Avery Stein led the team behind the service line with four aces, followed closely by Miller with three. Jubilee Diamond had three blocks and Elisabeth Jensen had two.

The Lions (6-0, 2-0) have not lost a set this season.

St. Mary’s 3, Manitou Springs 1

At St. Mary’s: The Pirates claimed a rivalry win in four sets over Manitou Springs after bouncing back after a hard-fought first set.

The Mustangs defeated St. Mary’s 26-24 in the opening set, but the Pirates came back to win the next three 25-20, 25-21, 25-16, respectively.

Seneca Hackley led St. Mary’s with 18 kills, followed by Jillian Kellick with 12 and Katie Morales with eight.

Morales also led the team in blocks with five, followed by Kellick with four. The Pirates are 4-4.

Manitou Springs falls to 2-6.

Pueblo County 3, Cheyenne Mountain 2

At Cheyenne Mountain: After dropping the first set 25-22, Cheyenne Mountain stormed back to win a pair of close sets 25-23 before Pueblo County forced a fifth and final set, winning the fourth 25-15.

The Hornets claimed a 15-10 win in the fifth.

Cheyenne Mountain has lost two straight and is 4-4.

Fountain Valley 3, Pikes Peak Christian 0

At Fountain Valley: Sophomore Annaliese Frickle smacked down 14 kills for the Danes as they defeated Pikes Peak Christian 25-20, 25-17, 25-11 in a nonconference sweep.

Kim Macdonald had nine kills and Lix Berg had eight in Fountain Valley’s third straight win.

The match marked the Eagles’ first loss of the season.

Woodland Park 3, Sand Creek 0

At Woodland Park: The Panthers racked up 43 kills against Sand Creek, led by a trio of upperclassmen. Allie Tring led Woodland Park with 12 kills, followed by Sarah Garner with 11 and Delaney Battin with 10. Battin and Tring also had two aces each and Garner led the team in blocks with three.

Woodland Park remains undefeated at 5-0. Sand Creek is 6-4.

James Irwin 3, Harrison 1

At James Irwin: Kya’ Willis had 14 kills for the Jaguars to lead James Irwin to a nonconference win over Harrison.

The Panthers won the third set 25-15 to keep the match alive, but fell in the fourth 25-17.

Asofitu Lefano had three aces for James Irwin, followed by Kailan Gallegos with two. Willis also had two blocks for the Jaguars (7-2).

Harrison is 1-8.

Cherokee Trail 3, Lewis-Palmer 1

At Cherokee Trail: After falling to the Cougars 27-25 in the first set Lewis-Palmer claimed the second 25-20, but lost steam, losing the remaining sets 25-12, 25-17, respectively.

The Rangers are 4-3.

Pueblo West 3, Liberty 0

Falcon 3, Pueblo South 1

Canon City 3, Pueblo Centennial 0

Doherty 3, Vista PEAK Prep 1

Simla 3, Calhan 0

Air Academy 3, The Classical Academy 1

Peyton 3, Colorado Springs School 2