BOYS’ GOLF
3A Region 1 Regional at Hollydot Golf Course
The Classical Academy took second with a team score of +23 behind Kent Denver (+11) to qualify as a team to the 3A state tournament.
Liam O’Halloran placed fourth in the region with a 76 (+5). His teammates Ben Devolve and Tyler Trogstad both shot 80 (+9) to tie for seventh.
From Monday
4A Region 2 Regional at Country Club of Colorado
Cheyenne Mountain’s Campbell Grage took second at the 4A Region 2 regional, followed by teammate Gabe Marmon.
Palmer Ridge’s Lance Phillips placed sixth, followed by Carter Surofchek of Cheyenne Mountain in seventh. Evan Cisneros and Zak Ludwick of Woodland Park tied for 15th, while Shane Maurry and Trey Jones of Palmer Ridge tied for 19th, followed by Jale Parthen of Cheyenne Mountain in 21st.
3A Region 2 at Deer Creek Golf Club
St. Mary’s Luke Calvin was the area’s top finisher, placing ninth in the region. Peter Stinar finished 16th for the Pirates and Kellen McCoin of Elizabeth placed 20th.
5A Southern Regional at Colorado Springs Country Club
Pine Creek’s Wesley Erling was the only local to finish in the top 20 at the 5A Southern regional, placing 19th. Teammate Trey Valdez followed in 21st.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Thomas MacLaren 6, Rye 0
At Thomas MacLaren: The Highlanders scored five goals in the first half on the way to a dominant 2A Black Forest win.
Thomas MacLaren is 2-4 and 2-1 in league play.
Manitou Springs 11, Ellicott 1
At Manitou Springs: Cullen Cote scored six goals, while Brian Blake and Isaiah Thomas notched two each as the Mustangs claimed a dominant win over Ellicott.
Seamus Lowe had five assists on the day, while Cote, Thomas and Lairdon Rogge also had an assist each.
Spencer McCumber had four stops in goal for the Mustangs (6-1, 1-0 3A Tri-Peaks). Ellicott is 2-4 and 0-1 in league play.
Air Academy 4, Centaurus 3 (OT)
At Air Academy: Aidn Schwenke scored the golden goal in the first overtime period as Air Academy defeated Centaurus in a nonconference game.
Thad Dewing scored twice and Kelton Hooker also scored for the Kadets.
Rampart 3, Cheyenne Mountain 0
Widefield 4, Coronado 2
Fountain-Fort Carson 3, Falcon 1
Dolores Huerta 4, Colorado Springs School 2
SOFTBALL
Mesa Ridge 14, Mitchell 0
At Mesa Ridge: Katrina Robertson and Isabella Quintana each hit home runs for the Grizzlies, while Quintana also notched the win in the circle through four innings of work.
Quintana hit 2 for 3 with two RBIs, including a dinger, and struck out eight batters. Robertson hit 2 for 2 with a triple and a home run to lead Mesa Ridge with four RBIs.
Brianna Compton and Ariadna Martinez also had two hits for the Grizzlies (12-5, 4-0 4A CSML).
Mitchell is 4-11 and winless in league play.
Woodland Park 18, Sierra 3
At Woodland Park: Jada Boddy and Dani Thrailkill each hit triples for the Panthers as they took down Sierra in a 4A CSML clash.
Boddy led the team with three RBIs and Courtney Horton was credited with two.
Sophomore pitcher Shalee Schoendaller stuck out six batters in two innings and allowed just one hit in a 56-pitch performance for Woodland Park (6-11, 2-1).
Sierra (0-13, 0-4) continues to search for its first win of the season.
Rampart 12, Palmer Ridge 6
At Rampart: Tarin Thomas hit two doubles and had five RBIs to help lead Rampart to a nonconference win over Palmer Ridge.
Kaylee Sheets and Hannah Benoit knocked in two runs for the Rams (10-5) while Benoit got the win in the circle in six innings of work.
Palmer Ridge was led by Sara Lynch who not only hit a two-RBI single but also struck out nine batters through six innings. Rain VanWinkle and Shayna McHugh had three hits each for the Bears (9-7).
Elizabeth 15, Harrison 0
At Harrison: Elizabeth blanked Harrison thanks to a stand-out performance in the circle by freshman Hanna Espinosa, who struck out eight of nine batters faced with just 28 pitches.
She was aided by her offense, which scored 10 runs in the top of the first inning, led by Kylie Pfannenstiel who had three hits, including two doubles.
The Cardinals are 10-6 and undefeated in the 4A CSML. Harrison is 5-9 and 1-2.
St. Mary’s 13, James Irwin 0
At El Pomar: Morgan Trechter hit a season-high six RBIs for St. Mary’s with Katlyn Long following close behind with four as the Pirates (9-5, 2-0) downed James Irwin in a 3A District 2 clash.
Long and Trechter both hit 4 for 4, combining for 80% of St. Mary’s hits.
Trechter also struck out 10 batters in five innings and tossed a two-hitter.
James Irwin’s Sierra Finn fanned eight in five. The Jaguars are 4-1 and 0-1.
Widefield 7, Canon City 6
At Widefield: Widefield clinched a walk-off 4A CSML win over Canon City, overcoming a three-run deficit in the final two innings to remain undefeated in league play.
The Gladiators are 11-0 and 4-0 in 4A CSML.
Mady Ley led Canon City hitting 3 for 3 with two RBIs. Canon City falls to 8-9 and 0-3 in league play.
BOYS’ TENNIS
Cheyenne Mountain 7, Air Academy 0
At John Venezia Park: Cheyenne Mountain claimed a dominant 4A Region 6 sweep over Air Academy thanks in part to its singles play, which allowed just three games won between three matches.
Paul Jones at No. 2 singles completed a 6-0, 6-0 sweep while Joey Teisz at No. 1 singles won 6-0, 6-1. Olive Muhl defeated his opponent 6-1, 6-1.
Jackson Miller and Robbie Metz had the biggest challenge at No. 2 singles, in which they went into overtime in the second set, ultimately defeating their opponent 6-1, 7-6 (7-2).
The Indians are 9-2 and 7-1 in league play.
Palmer 5, Liberty 2
VOLLEYBALL
Doherty 3, Vista Ridge 1
At Vista Ridge: It was a tight match early on as the first two sets went into extra points with the score tied at 1-1 heading into the third. But the Wolves fizzled out as Doherty claimed the final two sets by the same score 25-19.
Morgan Hammarmeister had 15 kills for the Spartans as the team smacked down 47 total. Abby Hutcheon (eight kills) and Bella Serna (nine) also had standout performances on attack.
Zoe Olson led Doherty (7-3) behind the service line with four aces.
Vista Ridge is 6-9 and has lost four straight.
St. Mary’s 3, Buena Vista 2
At Buena Vista: St. Mary’s eked out a back-and-forth 3A Tri-Peaks win over Buena Vista, winning the fifth set 15-13 after the Demons continued to battle back.
The Pirates claimed the first set 25-16 before Buena Vista responded with a 25-21 win in set 2. St. Mary’s won the third set 25-16 before the Demons forced a fifth with a 25-13 win in the fourth set.
Seneca Hackley led the Pirates (5-4, 4-1) with 19 kills, followed by Katie Morales with 10. St. Mary’s also had 14 aces, led by Rachel Wilcox with three. Five other players followed with two aces each. Morales and freshman Hannah Studer had four blocks each.
Colorado Springs School 3, Fountain Valley 1
At Colorado Springs School: Annalises Fricke had 16 kills but it wasn’t enough to get past Colorado Springs School in a nonconference loss to the Kodiaks.
After falling into a 2-0 hole, Fountain Valley (6-2) won the third set 25-19, but ran out of steam, falling to CSS 25-14 in the fourth set.
The Kodiaks are 5-6.
Pine Creek 3, Cheyenne Mountain 0
At Pine Creek: Pine Creek claimed a dominant nonconference win over Cheyenne Mountain, defeating the Indians 25-13, 25-16, 25-14.
Amelia Aigner led the Eagles (8-4) with nine kills, followed by Gabby Wilson and Teagan White with seven each. Pine Creek freshman Amelia Nott White led the team with five blocks.
Cheyenne Mountain (5-5) was led by sophomore Karlee Pinell with five kills and Emma Delich with four.
Peyton 3, Mitchell 0
Kiowa 3, Pikes Peak Christian 1
Evangelical Christian 3, CSDB 0
Heritage 3, Liberty 0
The Classical Academy 3, Sand Creek 0
Thomas Jefferson 3, Coronado 1
Ralston Valley 3, Air Academy 0
Canon City 3, Fountain-Fort Carson 0
FIELD HOCKEY
Mountain Vista 1, Palmer Ridge 0