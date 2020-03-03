CLASS 5A
No. 5 Fruita Monument 51, No. 21 Doherty 39
At Fruita Monument: Doherty led the Wildcats by one after the first half, but the fifth-seed outscored the Spartans 29-16 in the second half to earn the third-round win.
Doherty finishes the season 17-9.
CLASS 4A
No. 11 Sierra 43, No. 6 Thompson Valley 40
At Thompson Valley: Sierra upset No. 6 Thompson Valley to move on and face No. 3 Green Mountain in the Great 8, marking the program’s first appearance in the state’s fourth round since 2018 when the Stallions made it through as a No. 20 seed.
No. 4 Berthoud 58, No. 13 Falcon 42
At Berthoud: Berthoud outscored Falcon 31-17 in the first half on the way to ending the Falcons' season in the third round of the 4A state tournament.
At 17-8 Falcon’s season ends with the team’s best record since 2017.