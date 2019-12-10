Boys’ basketball
Widefield 78, Fountain-Fort Carson 56
At Widefield: Randall Days dropped 34 points, and Tim Mewborn added 17 to lead the Gladiators (1-1).
Isaiah Thompson scored 28 points for Fountain-Fort Carson (1-2).
St. Mary’s 103, DSST: College View 34
At College View: A 35-point first quarter put the Pirates on pace to eclipse the 100-point threshold and improve to 4-0 on the season.
St. Mary’s saw 11 players score in the rout, led by Luke Stockelman’s 19 points and four steals. Sam Howery flirted with a triple-double, finishing with 14 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds. Rayshawn Dearmon and Cyrus Hernandez added 15 and 12 points, respectively.
Rampart 52, Vista Ridge 37
At Rampart: Junior Cole Bowen hit 6 of 9 shots, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range, to lead the Rams with 21 points. Jaydon Young added three points and a team-high eight rebounds and six steals for Rampart (2-2).
Vista Ridge dropped to 2-2.
Liberty 65, Palmer Ridge 47
At Liberty: Jordon McKay scored a game-high 20 points to help the Lancers (1-3) to their first win, while Gus Rivas added 14.
Wes McEvoy scored 14 points, Trey Jones added 12 and Gabe Hanson pitched in 11, but Palmer Ridge dropped to 1-3.
The Vanguard School 69, Atlas Prep 50
At Vanguard School: Joseph Padilla scored 13 of the Coursers’ 25 first-quarter points. Vanguard improved to 2-1.
Harrison 58, Pueblo Central 48
At Harrison: Makeah Scippio, Xavier Sterling, and Donta Dawson led the Panthers on a 20-9 run over the first eight minutes, as Harrison moved to 4-0.
Dawson led Harrison with 28 points and added 10 rebounds, while CJ Harris added 12 points. Sterling grabbed a team-best 14 rebounds and added four points.
Pueblo West 58, Sierra 54
At Sierra: The Scorpions won the fourth quarter by a 20-15 margin but fell short, dropping to 0-5.
Imani Grigsby led Sierra with 22 points, 16 rebounds, three steals and a block. Dailen Terry (14) and Ramsey Whitaker (10) combined for 24 points.
Elizabeth 61, Niwot 45
At Santiago’s Shootout tournament: The Cardinals (1-1) used a 19-4 advantage in the first quarter to create early separation in their first win.
Manitou Springs 65, Rye 24
Denver East 103, Mesa Ridge 34
Deer Trail 42, Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind 18
Girls’ basketball
Fountain-Fort Carson 55, Widefield 47
At F-FC: The Trojans expanded their lead from four points at halftime to 14 by winning the third quarter 16-6.
Torie Bass led F-FC with 17 points, while Danae Christensen posted a 12-point, 17-rebound double-double. Raekyiah Williams added 13 points, as the Trojans improved to 3-0.
Sierra 68, Broomfield 62
At Fairview Festival tournament: The Stallions (2-1) trailed 41-25 at the half but got back in the game with a 23-10 advantage in the third quarter.
St. Mary’s 92, Bishop Machebeuf 24
At St. Mary’s: The Pirates cruised to a 3-0 start to the season after scoring 86 points in the first three quarters.
Josephine Howery led 12 St. Mary’s players to score with 17 points, while Ellie Hartman and Seneca Hackley added 15 points apiece and Catherine Cummings scored 10.
Palmer 52, Pueblo Centennial 18
At Palmer: The Terrors led 30-8 at halftime, improving to 2-2.
Freshman Alyssa Rodriguez led Palmer with 14 points, while Alannah Severa added 11 points and Jazelle Burney snagged 13 rebounds and scored nine points.
Pueblo West 54, Mesa Ridge 47
At Mesa Ridge: The Grizzlies (1-1) started the fourth quarter down by just two but dropped their first game of the season after giving up 21 points in the final eight minutes.
Fountain Valley 32, Thomas MacLaren School 23
At Fountain Valley: Tilly Rahm hit three 3-pointers and led the Danes (2-0) with 14 points.
Manitou Springs 44, Discovery Canyon 30
Harrison 67, Pueblo Central 47
Pueblo County 48, Woodland Park 34
Deer Trail 41, Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind 11
Girls' swimming and diving
Rampart 96, Pine Creek 91
At Rampart: Lindsey Immel, Claire Timson and Joey Miller led the Rams to a narrow victory over the D-20 rivals with multiple event wins.
Timson won the 50-yard freestyle in 25.88 and the 100 backstroke in 1:01.43, while Immel finished first the 100 (54.53) and 200 freestyle (2:02.0). Miller took the 100 breaststroke (1:10.2) and 200 IM (2:18.18).
The trio combined with Colleen Hanley to take the 200 medley relay in 1:51.98.
Pine Creek had individual winners in the 100 butterfly, won by freshman Tera Schultz in 1:02.16, and 500 freestyle, taken by classmate Morgan Nielson in 5:37.78.
Fountain-Fort Carson 105, Palmer 78
At Palmer: Courtney Rael won the 50- (28.61) and 100-yard (1:05.48) freestyle races for the Trojans, while Katie Neufield won the 200 (2:11.57) and 500 (5:52.27) freestyles. Natalie Bowers also won multiple events for the Trojans, taking the 100 backstroke in 1:13.1 and 200 IM in 2:43.94.
Palmer’s Mia Pepper won the diving portion with a score of 180.65.
Doherty 94, Coronado 91
At Doherty: Ella Adler won the 50- (27.59) and 500-yard (5:50.45) freestyle races, and Ally Gregory took the 100 fly (1:05.64) and 200 freestyle (2:17.97) to help Doherty to the league win.
Abigail Shaw won the 100 freestyle (1:01.69) and 100 breaststroke (1:15.93) for Coronado, and Lauren Gryboski won the diving event with a 277.15.