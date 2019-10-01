VOLLEYBALL
Rampart 3, Cheyenne Mountain 1
At Rampart: After falling into a 2-0 deficit Cheyenne Mountain claimed a 25-19 win in the third, but lost in a close fourth-set battle 25-23 as Rampart remains undefeated.
Anjelina Starck smacked down 23 kills for the Rams, followed by Riley Simpson with 15. Grace Wilkinson had four aces.
Karlee Pinell led the Indians (5-6) with 13 kills, followed by Ella Eddy with nine and Emma Delich with eight.
The Rams (9-0) have lost just two sets so far this season.
Coronado 3, Discovery Canyon 1
At Coronado: Coronado snapped Discovery Canyon’s four-match winning streak Tuesday in a big nonconference win, stunning the 10-2 Thunder by winning the first two sets 25-12, 25-20, respectively.
After falling in the third 25-21 the Cougars bounced back for a 25-18 win in the fourth.
Coronado had 48 kills, compared to Discovery Canyon’s 27. The Cougars (7-5) were led by Maycie Rogers with 14 kills, followed by Amara Austin with 10 and Stacia Smith with nine. Smith and Rachel Scott also had four aces each.
The Thunder were led by Paityn Kramer with seven kills, followed closely by Leah Lester with six.
Doherty 3, Air Academy 2
At Doherty: Doherty claimed a back-and-forth nonconference win over Air Academy, clinching the fifth set 15-9 after Air Academy battled to a 25-21 win in the fourth.
Abby Hutcheon had 12 kills for the Spartans and Aine Doty followed with eight. Hutcheon and junior Ashlyn Graves had four aces each, while Hutcheon also had six blocks to lead Doherty in an all-around performance.
The Spartans are 9-3 and have won five straight. Air Academy is 5-7.
Vista Ridge 3, The Classical Academy 2
At Vista Ridge: The Wolves eliminated a two-set deficit to claim three straight-set wins to defeat TCA in a nonconference match.
After falling 25-13, 25-11 in the first two sets Vista Ridge (7-9) came back to win 25-22, 25-20, 15-12, respectively to break a four-match losing streak.
The Titans are 6-7.
Fowler 3, Calhan 2
At Calhan: Calhan won the first and third sets before Fowler bounced back to claim the final two sets 25-10, 15-10, respectively, in a nonconference match.
Fountain Valley 3, Elbert 0
At Fountain Valley: Annaliese Fricke led the Danes with 15 of 26 team kills and had six aces in a nonconference win over Elbert.
Fountain Valley (8-2) has won seven of its last eight matches.
Colorado Springs Christian School 3, James Irwin 0
At James Irwin: The Lions roared out to a 25-17 win over James Irwin in the first set before defeating the Jaguars 25-25, 25-15, respectively, to remain undefeated.
Charlie Tidwell led CSCS (10-0, 6-0 3A Tri-Peaks) with 10 kills followed by Abby Miller with eight.
Kya’ Willis led James Irwin (8-4, 3-3) with nine kills and she also had three aces.
St. Mary’s 3, Sierra 0
At St. Mary’s: St. Mary’s earned a dominant nonconference win over Sierra, defeating the Stallions 25-12, 25-6, 25-10.
Seneca Hackley had eight kills for the Pirates, followed by five by Jillian Kellick. Senior Sarah Connors had eight of the team’s 15 aces and Kellick had four blocks. The Pirates (8-4) have won five straight.
Sierra is 2-9.
Lewis-Palmer 3, Pine Creek 0
At Pine Creek: Danielle Norman had 12 kills for Lewis-Palmer as the Rangers won their second straight three-set victory.
Peyton Burnett had nine kills, followed by sophomore Kaitlyn Bird with eight kills for the Rangers (6-5).
Gabby Wilson led the Eagles with eight kills followed by freshman Amelia Nott with five. Wilson and Abby Sweeney had three aces each for Pine Creek (8-5).
Buena Vista 3, Ellicott 0
FIELD HOCKEY
Regis Jesuit 3, Liberty 0
At Regis Jesuit: Junior goalie Haley Edge had 13 saves for the Lancers, but it wasn’t enough to stop the No. 2 Raiders on the road.
Liberty is 2-6-1.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Thomas MacLaren 2, Fountain Valley 1
At Thomas MacLaren School: Michael Brophy and Luke Slater each scored as the Highlanders downed Fountain Valley in a 2A Black Forest game, handing the Danes (6-2, 3-1) their second loss of the season.
Markus Zaba scored Fountain Valley’s lone goal, assisted by Chance Maccagnan. Thomas MacLaren freshman keeper Jeth Fogg had 19 stops in 60 minutes in goal for the Highlanders (4-4, 4-1).
Sierra 3, Harrison 2, OT
At Sierra: Sierra clinched a rivalry win over Harrison after the Panthers forced overtime in a 4A CSML clash. The Stallions (2-6, 1-1) scored in the first overtime period to break a five-game losing skid.
Harrison is 2-7 and winless in league play.
Manitou Springs 1, Colorado Springs Christian 1
At CSCS: A second-half goal by Isaiah Thomas forced overtime in a 3A Tri-Peaks rivalry game against Manitou Springs and Colorado Springs Christian — but two overtime periods were not enough to decide a winner.
The Lions are 1-7-1 and 0-1-1 in league play. Manitou Springs is 6-1-1 and 1-0-1 in the Tri-Peaks league.
Evangelical Christian Academy 2, Colorado Springs School 0
At Colorado Springs School: James Singleton scored twice for the Eagles in a 2A Black Forest win to remain undefeated in league play.
ECA is 5-3 and 4-0 in league. CSS is 2-6 and 1-4, respectively.
St. Mary’s 3, Vanguard 1
At Vanguard: Wyatt Barton scored twice and Owen Barton added another as the Pirates defeated Vanguard in a 3A Tri-Peaks win.
Sophomore keeper David Simmons had seven stops for St. Mary’s (2-6, 1-1). Vanguard is 1-5 and winless in league play.
Widefield 3, Canon City 1
At Widefield: Aron Flores, Salif Doumbia and Emilio Victoria all scored as the Gladiators took down Canon City in a 4A CSML win.
Flores and Victoria also had an assist each while keeper Andrew Jimenez had 11 saves for Widefield (7-2, 2-0). Canon City falls to 5-3-1 and 1-1 in league play.
Palmer Ridge 6, Sand Creek 0
At Sand Creek: Zach Pribyl scored twice and four other Bears found the back of the net in a dominant 5A/4A PPAC win.
Freshman Brayden Johnson (two saves) and senior Josh Strugalski (five saves) split time in goal evenly for Palmer Ridge (7-2, 1-0). Sand Creek is 2-7 after falling in its league opener.
Cheyenne Mountain 3, Vista Ridge 0
Salida 0, Atlas Prep 0
Mesa Ridge 7, Mitchell 1
Woodland Park 4, Coronado 1
SOFTBALL
La Junta 12, James Irwin 2
At La Junta: Brianna Manley and Emily Scheidler had an RBI each for James Irwin in the top of the sixth inning, but it was too little, too late in a 3A District 2 loss to La Junta.
The Jaguars are 5-12 and 1-2 in league play.
Elizabeth 19, Woodland Park 2
At Woodland Park: Elizabeth didn’t need more than the top of the first inning to clinch a 4A CMSL win over Woodland Park on the road.
The Cardinals scored 15 runs in the first inning and added four more in the fourth. Chloe Wasieleski was a triple away from hitting for the cycle and led Elizabeth (11-7, 4-1) with five RBIs. Abby Hayes hit four RBIs and Bailey Blanchard had two hits and a pair of RBIs.
Hayes also had four strikeouts in four innings and allowed just two hits.
Woodland Park’s Haley Anthony led the Panthers (7-12, 3-2) with two hits.
TCA 12, Mitchell 0
At The Classical Academy: The Classical Academy scored 10 runs in the bottom of the fourth for a dominant start in a 4A CSML win over Mitchell.
Zoe Wadman and Isabelle Davis had two hits and two RBIs each for the Titans (5-14, 3-2) while sophomore pitcher Morgan Millins tossed a four-inning no-hitter and struck out nine batters.
Mitchell is 4-13 and winless in league play.
Ponderosa 15, Mesa Ridge 1
At Mesa Ridge: Ponderosa’s bats were too hot for Mesa Ridge in a nonconference loss to the Mustangs.
Kylee Bunnell had the Grizzlies’ lone RBI.
Ponderosa had six players register two RBIs. Mesa Ridge (13-6) had five errors.
St. Mary’s 8, Faith Christian 1
At Leon Young: After Faith Christian tied Tuesday’s nonconference game in the top of the fifth. St. Mary’s responded by scoring seven runs in the next two innings.
Morgan Trechter led the Pirates (11-6) with two hits and two RBIs. Katherine Chartier hit 3 for 3 with an RBI and Kalandra Chairez and Katherine Bishop had two hits each.
Trechter also earned the win in the circle, fanning 13 batters through five innings.
Fountain-Fort Carson 26, Palmer 0
At Palmer: Twelve Trojans earned RBIs in a dominant 5A CSML win over Palmer.
Shawnee Phillips led Fountain-Fort Carson (13-8, 8-2) with four RBIs and Jenisah Mora hit a two-run home run.
Sophomore pitcher Alexis Alvarado tossed a three-inning one-hitter and struck out three batters.
Palmer falls to 2-15 and is winless in league play.
Canon City 20, Sierra 2
At Canon City: Canon City scored 17 runs in the bottom of the first inning on the way to a 4A CSML victory over Sierra. Eight Tigers hit RBIs, led by Jerika Moore with five, while three players hit home runs.
Moore hit a dinger and a triple, while Mady Ley and Brianna Winford also hit home runs for Canon City (10-9, 2-3).
Sierra remains winless.