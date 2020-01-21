BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Harrison 44, The Classical Academy 23
At The Classical Academy: Harrison built on its lead through three quarters of a 4A CSML game against TCA, but had a big push in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Titans 16-3 in the final eight minutes.
The Panthers are 10-2 and 5-1 in league play, while TCA is 8-4 and 3-2, respectively. The race for the CSML crown continues to heat up with four teams with just one league loss.
Atlas Prep 51, James Irwin 46
At Hilltop Baptist Church: Jalen Higgs had 17 points to lead James Irwin, but it wasn’t enough to get past Atlas Prep in a 3A Tri-Peaks loss.
The Gryphons are 8-4 and 4-4 in league play while James Irwin falls to 3-6 and 2-2, snapping a three-game winning streak.
Widefield 60, Sierra 48
At Widefield: After going 2-5 to start the season Widefield has sparked a turnaround, winning four of its last five games, thanks in part to senior Randall Days.
Tuesday, Days scored 28 points to lead Widefield to a 4A CMSL win over Sierra. Anthony Roberts and Tim Mewborn had 10 each for the Gladiators.
Sierra’s Dailen Terry and Imani Grigsby led the Stallions (3-9, 3-2) with 19 and 16 points, respectively.
Pikes Peak Christian 69, Hanover 33
At Pikes Peak Christian: The Eagles jumped off to a 25-2 lead after the first quarter and coasted to a 1A District 7 win over Hanover.
Ethan Moore led the Eagles (6-2, 1-0) with 17 points, followed by Ben Schneider with 16 and Joey Yocum with 13. Moore also had a team-high eight steals.
Canon City 68, Mitchell 61
At Canon City: Mitchell trailed by one after the first quarter but Canon City found a spark before the half, outscoring the Marauders 21-16.
Mitchell (8-3, 3-2) returned from the break to outscore the Tigers 19-16, but Canon City (8-5, 3-3) bounced back to hang on to the 4A CSML win.
Pine Creek 61, Liberty 50
Manitou Springs 56, Colorado Springs Christian 40
Elizabeth 59, Woodland Park 45
Thomas MacLaren School 73, CSDB 37
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Canon City 63, Mitchell 23
At Mitchell: Jerika Moore led the Tigers with 22 points as Canon City tightened its grip on the top spot in 4A CSML.
Kate Tedquist followed with 16 points for the Tigers.
Canon City has won 10 straight after an 0-3 start and remains undefeated in league play, defeating its last five league opponents by 27.8 points on average.
Mitchell is 6-6 and 1-4 in league play.
Peyton 62, Calhan 33
At Peyton: Kayleigh Mannering scored a career-high 29 points in a nonconference win over Calhan.
The Panthers (8-2) took a 22-8 lead in the first quarter and didn’t let up from there, rebounding from a seven-point loss to Colorado Springs School last week.
Paige Gowen had 12 points for Peyton and Shelby Miller had nine.
Calhan is 4-5.
Fountain-Fort Carson 69, Coronado 44
At Fountain-Fort Carson: Fountain-Fort Carson came out strong in the first half of a 5A/4A CSML game against Coronado, leading the Cougars 32-20 at halftime.
Torie Bass led the Trojans with 17 points and Danae Christensen flirted with a double-double with 10 points and nine rebounds.
The Trojans also finished strong outscoring Coronado 20-6 in the final eight minutes. The win proved to be a good bounce-back game for F-FC (12-1) after suffering its first loss of the season over the weekend.
The Cougars are 2-12 and 1-3 in league play.
Manitou Springs 57, Colorado Springs Christian 39
At Colorado Springs Christian: Manitou Springs used a 24-13 jump in the first quarter to clinch the program’s first win over Colorado Springs Christian since 2016.
CSCS is 2-0 and winless in 3A Tri-Peaks, while the Mustangs are 9-2 in the midst of their most successful season since making it to the 3A title game in 2016.
Liberty 36, Pine Creek 27
At Liberty: Abby Cryderman had 12 points for the Lancers, while freshman Jacy Rohr and junior Taylor Gossage added nine each as Liberty took down Pine Creek in a 5A/4A CSML win.
The Lancers are 10-4 and undefeated in league play. Pine Creek falls to 5-12 and 1-4, respectively.
The Classical Academy 63, Harrison 37
Woodland Park 58, Elizabeth 27
GIRLS’ SWIMMING AND DIVING
Rampart 129, Doherty 55
At Rampart: Rampart’s Claire Timson, Laelle Brovold and Lindsey Immel won two individual races each, then with the help of Joey Miller, combined to win the 200 medley relay as Rampart continued its dominant tear through its dual schedule.
Timson won the 100 butterfly (1:03.52) and the 50 free (26.16), and swam the opening leg of the winning 200 medley relay. She was also the first in the pool for Rampart’s winning 200 free relay.
Brovold took first in the 100 back (1:08) and 200 IM (2:21.41) and was on the winning 200 medley and 400 free relay teams.
Immel won the 200 free (2:00.63) and the 100 breaststroke (1:14.08) and swam the anchor leg of the 400 free and 200 IM relay teams.
Liberty 120, Fountain-Fort Carson 62
At Liberty: The Lancers won 11 of 12 events in a 5A/4A CSML win over Fountain-Fort Carson.
Liberty’s Amanda Clarke won the 200 IM in 2:55.67, and placed second in the 100 fly (1:21.55) behind teammate Payton Fontenot.
Natalie Bowers was the Trojans’ lone winner, claiming the 50 free in 28.16, chased by teammate Katie Neufeld (29.20).
ICE HOCKEY
Kent Denver 8, Liberty 0
At DU-Joy Burns: Liberty faced 47 shots as Kent Denver overwhelmed the Lancers and capitalized on special teams in a nonconference game.
WRESTLING
Discovery Canyon 66, Falcon 12
At Discovery Canyon: Discovery Canyon capitalized on six match forfeits and had three pins on the way to a dominant dual win over Falcon.
At 160 pounds DCC’s Tanner Sulke pinned Brandon Perry in 4:22, while Michael Driscoll (132, 3:46), and Colton Hittle (138, 2:25) also earned falls for the Thunder.
Discovery Canyon’s Greyson Yocum won his 145-pound bout in a 9-6 decision. Dylan Ruane earned a 16-0 tech fall at 152 and Andrew Kegan earned a 10-1 major decision at 170 pounds.
Falcon’s Ryan Patterson earned a hard-fought pin at 182 pounds over Jed Keegan with a fall in 5:58. Tyler Valdez had the fastest pin of the day (1:46) in a 120-pound bout over Zachary Holzwarth.