GIRLS’ SWIMMING AND DIVING
Class 4A swim prelims
At VMAC: Rampart, the two-time Class 4A defending champions, got off to a fast start in Tuesday’s prelims in Thornton.
The Rams’ 200 medley relay team of Claire Timson, Johanna Miller, Laelle Brovold and Lindsey Immel posted the fastest time — 1 minute, 45.09 seconds — heading into Wednesday’s finals. Immel touched first in the 50 freestyle in 23.67 and 100 freestyle in 51.56, while Brovold enters the finals with the fastest 100 butterfly time and also posted the third-fastest preliminary time in the 200 freestyle. Timson added the third-best time in the 100 backstroke.
Mullen had the second-best time in the 200 medley, and Cheyenne Mountain’s team of Harper Lehman, Caroline Bricker, Christina Matteson and Ellie Shadwick was third in 1:47.4.
Bricker also recorded the fastest time in the 200 IM in 2:05:02, more than 2 seconds faster than the second finisher, and missed the top time in the 100 breaststroke by a hundredth of a second. Frances Hayward and Clare Sanderson finished second and third, respectively, in the 500 freestyle.
Rampart and Cheyenne Mountain also finished in the top five of the 200 freestyle relay. The Rams were second in 1:36.86, and the Indians fourth in 1:39.67.