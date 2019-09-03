Volleyball
Lewis-Palmer 3, Coronado 0
At Coronado: The Cougars put up a fight against the defending state champions, but Lewis-Palmer completed a 29-27, 25-12, 26-24 sweep.
Danielle Norman led the Rangers with 17 kills, while Ally DeLange and Hope Esposito recorded 14 and 13 assists, respectively.
The Rangers won their opener, while Coronado dropped to 1-1.
Pine Creek 3, Eaglecrest 2
At Pine Creek: Gabby Wilson and Mia Aigner led the Eagles with 14 and 13 kills, respectively, and added 12 digs apiece to finish with a double-double as Pine Creek finished the five-set win.
Fountain-Fort Carson 3, Widefield 0
At Widefield: The Trojans gradually pulled away after winning the first set 25-22, taking the final two sets 25-20 and 25-13.
The Trojans improved to 2-0. Widefield dropped its opener.
James Irwin 3, Sierra 0
At Sierra: The Jaguars limited the Stallions to 13 points or fewer in each of the three sets played. James Irwin is 3-1 after winning its last three matches.
Rampart 3, Vista Ridge 0
Discovery Canyon 3, D’Evelyn 1
Boys’ Soccer
Palmer Ridge 5, Doherty 1
At Palmer Ridge: The sides played to a 1-1 draw after the first half before the Bears broke down the Doherty defense in the second half.
Seniors Yushi Morris (one goal, one assist) and Zach Pribyl (three assists) led the Bears’ attack. Five different players scored for Palmer Ridge.
Discovery Canyon 8, Mesa Ridge 1
At Discovery Canyon: Junior Hunter Lindell completed a hat trick in the second half, while Nathan Van Keulen added a brace as Discovery Canyon won its opener.
Heritage Christian 1, Evangelical Christian Academy 0
At Evangelical Christian: Heritage Christian broke through in the second half to send ECA to a loss in its first game of the season.
Harrison 5, Sand Creek 3
At Sand Creek: Harrison led 3-0 at the half but had to withstand a three-goal second half from the Scorpions to pick up its first win of the season.
Skyview 6, St. Mary’s 0
At Skyview: The Pirates tallied five shots on goal but could not break through against Skyview.
Pueblo Central 5, Palmer 4
At Dutch Clark Stadium: Anderso Sugia scored two goals and added an assist as the Terrors came up a goal short of forcing extra time. Kuku Ali and Daniel Castaneda scored Palmer’s other two goals.
Canon City 2, Alamosa 0
At Alamosa: Ranger Bolton and Chase Melnik scored the goals for Canon City, while Colton Mundy and Kyle Smith assisted, as the Tigers moved to 1-1.
Jayden Morgan and Jared Higgins-Pirraglia split the clean sheet, making a total of five saves.
Pueblo West 4, Widefield 1
At Pueblo West: The Gladiators scored their goal in the first half, trailing 2-1 at the break, before Pueblo West pulled away.
Widefield will look for its first win of the season Thursday at Sand Creek.
Liberty 4, Greeley Central 0
Softball
Liberty 18, Pine Creek 1, 3 inn.
At Liberty: The Lancers used a 15-run second inning to improve to 3-4 on the season.
Limon 11, St. Mary's 2
At Grace Center: The Pirates hung around until Limon scored five in the sixth to break the game open.
Morgan Trechter and Kalandrah Chairez drove in the runs for St. Mary's.
Mesa Ridge 16, Vista PEAK Prep 0, 3 inn.
At Mesa Ridge: The Grizzlies scored 13 runs in their first trip to the plate, bringing the game to an end after 2.5 innings.
D’Evelyn 10, Elizabeth 5
At D’Evelyn: The Cardinals scored in each of the final four innings to tighten the final margin after D’Evelyn took an 8-1 lead to the fifth.
Lewis-Palmer 25, The Classical Academy 15
Rampart 17, Palmer 0
Hinkley 21, Mitchell 2
Boys' tennis
Cheyenne Mountain 7, Palmer Ridge 0
At Cheyenne Mountain: Joey Geisz and Oliver Muhl led the way for the Indians, picking up 6-0, 6-0 wins at No. 1 and No. 3 singles, respectively. Cheyenne Mountain moved to 2-1 against varsity competition this season.
The Vanguard School 4, Rampart 3