VOLLEYBALL
Lewis-Palmer 3, Palmer Ridge 1
At Palmer Ridge: For the three-time state champion Lewis-Palmer volleyball team, playing their crosstown rival Palmer Ridge is more mental than physical — especially when the Rangers are in enemy territory.
Lewis-Palmer walked away with the win in four sets, rebounding from the Bears’ 25-23 second-set victory by winning the next two sets 25-20, 25-17, respectively.
“I told my teammates that this game is 99% mental,” said senior captain Danielle Norman. “Even two years ago when we were here with some amazing DI atheltes, they still struggled mentally against this team. So I think it’s really good for us to struggle and grow mentally as we do in this kind of rivalry situation and good for us to grow physically against some of the 5A schools we play.”
Norman had 19 kills against the Bears, followed by sophomore Kaitlynn Bird with 13 in the team’s most productive offensive performance of the year, totaling 52 kills. Senior Peyton Burnett had six kills and a team-leading five blocks and libero Gianna Bartalo had four aces.
The Rangers (12-5, 6-0) have won eight straight and can walk away with their seventh 4A/5A PPAC title in eight years with a win over Cheyenne Mountain on Thursday.
Junior Riley Anderson and senior Naeemah Weathers were offensive standouts for the Bears (11-6, 3-2), while sophomore Madison Wilson was dominant at the net to help Palmer Ridge to a second-set victory.
Colorado Springs Christian 3, Lamar 1
At Lamar: CSCS claimed the 3A Tri-Peaks title with a win over Lamar, battling back from a first-set loss on the road to defeat the Savages 25-9, 25-22, 25-20 for the team’s second straight league championship.
Rampart 3, Liberty 1
At Liberty: Rampart had two players with 20 or more kills as the Rams put up their best offensive performance of the year with 58 total kills.
Riley Simpson smacked down 22 kills for the Rams (15-1, 4-0 5A CSML), followed by Anjelina Starck with 20. Starck also had two aces, and freshman Nicole Phillips led the team with three.
Liberty (8-13, 1-3 5A CMSL) eked out a second-set win 25-24, but fell 25-13, 25-23 in the remaining two sets.
St. Mary’s 3, Atlas Prep 0
At Atlas Prep: St. Mary’s had just three fewer aces than kills in a 3A Tri-Peaks win over Atlas Prep.
Jillian Kellick led the Pirates (12-5. 8-2) with nine kills and Sarah Connors had seven aces. Seneca Hackley and Rachel Wilcox also added five aces each.
Air Academy 3, Sand Creek 0
At Sand Creek: Abby Murphy led the Kadets with seven kills, followed by Ellie Hess with six as Air Academy (8-9, 3-2 4A/5A PPAC) used its balanced offense to topple Sand Creek.
Nine Kadets registered kills and Hayley Payne led with five of the team’s 11 aces.
Sand Creek is 7-11 and remains winless in league play.
Woodland Park 3, Mitchell 0
At Woodland Park: The Panthers held Mitchell to fewer than 10 points in each set as they claimed their 10th straight win.
Grace Mcclintock and Trinity Mcabee had six kills each for Woodland Park (15-1, 6-0 4A CSML), and freshman Sydney Roshek had eight of the team’s 19 aces.
Mitchell is in the midst of a 14-game losing skid.
Pine Creek 3, Palmer 0
At Palmer: Three Eagles had seven kills in a 5A CMSL win over Palmer. Amelia Aigner, Gabby Wilson and Amelia Nott had seven each for Pine Creek (11-6, 3-1), while Alyssa Adkins and Abby Seweney each had three aces.
Palmer falls to 9-13 and 1-4 in league play.
Cheyenne Mountain 3, Vista Ridge 1
At Vista Ridge: Vista Ridge had three players finish with double-digit kills, but errors hurt the Wolves in a 4A/5A PPAC loss to Cheyenne Mountain.
The Indians had just six attack errors and was led by sophomore Karlee Pinell with 14 kills. Cheyenne Mountain (10-7, 4-1) also had 11 total aces.
Vista Ridge’s Kennady Doggett and Trinity Maldonado had 10 kills each, and the Wolves (9-13, 2-4) were led by Paige Spurill with 12. Maldonado led the team with seven blocks, including five solo and Spurill had four aces.
Coronado 3, Douglas County 2
At Coronado: Coronado forced a fifth set with a 25-18 win in the fourth after the Huskies went up 2-1 in a nonconference match. The Cougars followed with a close 15-13 victory in the fifth for their seventh straight win.
Maycie Rogers had a career-high 23 kills in the win, followed by Caroline Risenhoover with 11. Anna Griffin also had three aces for Coronado (12-5).
Doherty 3, Fountain-Fort Carson 2
At Fountain-Fort Carson: After falling 25-22 in the first set Doherty stormed back to win three out of four, including 25-15, 15-10 wins in the final two frames for a 5A CSML victory.
Sophomore Aine Doty led the Spartans (11-6, 2-2) with 11 kills, followed by Morgan Hammarmeister with nine. Abby Hutcheon and Ashlyn Graves had eight each.
Zoe Olson had seven of the Doherty’s 17 aces.
The Trojans are 9-9 and 0-5 in the CSML.
Harrison 3, Sierra 0
At Harrison: Isabel Trujillo led the Panthers in kills and aces with seven and six, respectively, as Harrison defeated rival Sierra in straight sets.
Amyah Moore Allen and Diamond Moore Heath each had six kills for the Panthers (4-12, 2-3 4A CSML)
The Stallions are 2-14 and remain winless in league play.
Pikes Peak Christian 3, Flatirons Academy 1
At Pikes Peak Christian: Kyler Sweat led the Eagles with eight kills and also had two aces as Pikes Peak Christian claimed its fifth straight win.
The Classical Academy 3, Elizabeth 0
Fountain Valley 3, Dolores Huerta 1
Colorado Springs School 3, Rye 1
Calhan 3, Kiowa 0
BOYS’ SOCCER
Pine Creek 4, Doherty 3
At Pine Creek: Junior Jackson Isaacs scored twice to give Pine Creek a share of the Colorado Springs Metro League title, heading into Pine Creek’s final match of the season.
Seniors Nick Appleton and Patrick Flynn also scored for Pine Creek.
Cameron Wheeler had a goal and two assists for Doherty, while Noah Drummond added one goal and a helper.
Cañon City 6, Elizabeth 1
At Cañon City: Kyle Smith’s hat trick and a 4-0 lead after 40 minutes helped the Tigers cruise.
Ranger Bolton added four assists for the hosts.
Mesa Ridge 9, Widefield 0
At CA Foster Stadium: Six second-half goals helped Mesa Ridge drop its district rivals.
The Grizzlies improved to 10-4 and 7-0 in league, heading into a showdown with The Classical Academy with the 4A Colorado Springs Metro League title on the line.
The Classical Academy 8, Mitchell 0
At TCA: The Titans cruised to a 7-0 start to league play behind three first-half goals.
Atlas Prep 3, James Irwin 2
At James Irwin: Atlas Prep scored all its goals in the first half to remain unbeaten and atop the Tri Peaks League.
The Jaguars’ two-goal second half came up just short of forcing extra time. James Irwin dropped to 6-8.
The Vanguard School 1, Evangelical Christian Academy 0
At Vanguard: Alexsandr Howard’s goal in the second half was the difference for Vanguard (4-9), which also got seven saves in goal from Ryan Lair-Douchinsky.
Manitou Springs 5, St. Mary’s 0
At Manitou Springs: The Mustangs earned eight corner kicks compared to two for St. Mary’s.
Manitou Springs improved to 9-4-1 on the year.
David Simmons made five saves for the Pirates (3-10).
Fountain-Fort Carson 3, Coronado 2
At Coronado: The Trojans broke a 2-2 tie at the break with a second half goal to improve to 5-7-1 on the season and 2-3 in the CSML.
The Cougars dropped to 2-12.
Discovery Canyon 2, Cheyenne Mountain 0
At Discovery Canyon: The Thunder used a goal in each half to improve to 11-3 on the season.
Cheyenne Mountain dropped to 7-8 with the loss.
Woodland Park 5, Harrison 1
At Woodland Park: The Panthers (5-9, 2-5) led 2-1 after 40 minutes but used three second-half scores for a more comfortable conclusion.