BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Cheyenne Mountain 79, Lewis-Palmer 63
At Cheyenne Mountain: Javonte Johnson hit 15 of 19 shots, including 2 of 4 from 3-point range, to score 37 points and help the Indians (16-0, 7-0) remain unbeaten.
Johnson grabbed 10 rebounds for a double-double, while Jaedn Harrison added 14 points, and Brad Helton finished with 10 for Cheyenne Mountain.
Doherty 62, Liberty 29
At Liberty: Doherty’s Schafer Reichart and Lucas Moerman combined to outscore Liberty to help the Spartans move to 7-8 and 3-3 in the 5A Colorado Springs Metro League.
Reichart put up 21 points, while Moerman finished with 18.
St. Mary’s 80, Salida 46
At St. Mary’s: Sam Howery hit 13 of his 22 shots from the field to lead the Pirates with 28 points.
The sophomore added seven assists, seven steals and four rebounds. St. Mary’s also got 17 points from Luke Stockelman and 10 apiece from Bert Muehlbauer and Rayshawn Dearmon.
Rampart 68, Fountain-Fort Carson 62
At Fountain-Fort Carson: A well-balanced scoring effort helped Rampart knock off F-FC in league play.
Koby Young and Cole Bower scored 13 points apiece for the Rams (7-8 3-2), while Dante Wydra scored 12 and Cale Cormaney added 11.
Evangelical Christian Academy 71, Shining Mountain 62
At ECA: Jason Holt hit five 3-pointers and paced the Eagles with 24 points, adding seven rebounds and seven assists, while Landon Bunker and RJ Wagner added 17 and 12 points, respectively.
The Vanguard School 88, Trinidad 44
At Trinidad: The Coursers led 50-16 at halftime and improved to 7-0 in Tri-Peaks League action.
Dolores Huerta Prep 50, James Irwin 48
At James Irwin: The Jaguars got a team-high 15 points from Jalen Higgs and 13 points and nine rebounds from Keith Fonoimoana.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Doherty 41, Liberty 39
At Liberty: The Spartans trailed by 10 at one point but pulled off the victory behind a 13-7 advantage in the fourth quarter.
Peyton Sterk led Doherty (9-6, 5-1) with 11 points, and Taryn Lindsey added eight to help the Spartans stay in a tie atop the 5A Colorado Springs Metro League.
Fountain-Fort Carson 56, Rampart 28
At Rampart: The Trojans (13-1, 5-1) won the first quarter 14-4 and extended the lead from there.
Torie Bass led F-FC with 16 points and five rebounds, and Carolynn Dail hit three 3-pointers and added 11 points for the 5A CSML co-leaders.
James Irwin 42, Dolores Huerta Prep 33
At Dolores Huerta Prep: Freshman Ramiyah Byrd stuffed the stat sheet, posting 14 points, 19 rebounds, eight assists, five steals and nine blocks for the Jaguars in the league win.
Aso Lefano added 13 points, and Kaylegh Somerville finished with 10.
Peyton 66, Fountain Valley 38
At Fountain Valley: Kayleigh Mannering led the Panthers with 26 points, hitting 7 of 9 from the free throw line, while Annika Deanda and Shelby Miller added 12 and 11, respectively.
Lewis-Palmer 67, Cheyenne Mountain 57
At Cheyenne Mountain: A 20-11 advantage after the first quarter helped Lewis-Palmer hang onto the victory and improve to 10-6 and 4-3 in league play.
Harrison 57, Mitchell 42
Sierra 56, Elizabeth 28
The Vanguard School 38, Trinidad 35
Shining Mountain 46, Evangelical Christian Academy 40
GIRLS’ SWIMMING AND DIVING
Pine Creek 204, Liberty 105
At Pine Creek: Freshman Morgan Nielson won the 200- and 500-yard freestyle races to help Pine Creek improve to 5-2 in dual meets.
Nielson won the 200 in 2:06.3, the 500 in 5:41.3 and also helped the Eagles win the 400 freestyle relay, alongside Amaya Porter, Molly Burton and Tera Schultz, in 4:01.47.