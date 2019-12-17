GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Harrison 66, Pueblo Centennial 26
At Harrison: Diamond and Amyah Moore combined to score 54 of Harrison’s 66 points in a dominant nonconference win over Pueblo Centennial.
Amyah Moore had 29 points followed by Diamond Moore with 25. Faith Thornton and Jovanni Murray were the only other players to score, each finishing with six points.
Diamond also had 14 rebounds. Murray and Amyah Moore had four steals each. The Panthers (3-2) have won three straight.
Palmer Ridge 56, The Classical Academy 38
At Palmer Ridge: Eden Bonser scored 23 points to lead Palmer Ridge in a dominant nonconference win over TCA.
The Bears are 5-2. TCA is 1-5.
Liberty 48, Lewis-Palmer 42
At Lewis-Palmer: Lydia Marshall scored a season-high 23 points in a nonconference win over Lewis-Palmer and freshman Jacy Rohr scored 12.
The Lancers are 4-2 and the Rangers fall to 4-3.
St. Mary’s 77, Lutheran 42
At Lutheran: The Pirates held a 44-27 lead over previously unbeaten Lutheran on the way to a nonconference win.
Falcon 52, Pueblo South 29
At Falcon: Hannah Burg and Kayla Harkema led Falcon to a nonconference win over Pueblo South. Berg scored 15 followed by Harkema with 14.
Berg flirted with a double-double with seven steals and also had five rebounds. Harkema had six steals for the Falcons (5-1).
Manitou Springs 32, Mitchell 29
At Manitou Springs: Sophomore Aalyviah Smith scored 12 points to lead the Marauders (3-2) as they tried to forge a second-half comeback, but it ultimately fell short in a nonconference loss to Manitou Springs.
The Mustangs are 5-1.
Sierra 53, Pueblo County 46
Pueblo Central 59, Woodland Park 34
Dakota Ridge 46, Rampart 29
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Discovery Canyon 65, Mesa Ridge 49
At Mesa Ridge: Discovery Canyon had three players finish in double figures in a nonconference win over Mesa Ridge. Senior Jack Lattanzi led the Thunder with 17 points, followed by Brandon Clawson and Trent Pasvogel with 13 each.
Pasvogel, Brandon and Gage Clawson and Ethan Hall had seven rebounds each and Hall led Discovery Canyon (3-2) with six assists.
The Grizzlies fall to 1-6.
Legacy 53, Rampart 47
Pueblo West 82, Widefield 77
Pueblo Central 65, Woodland Park 40
Golden 70, Sand Creek 59
Manitou Springs 62, Atlas Prep 35
Colorado Springs Christian 65, The Pinnacle 36
Denver East 84, Palmer 56
Pine Creek 59, Pueblo South 41
Canon City 81, Salida 65
WRESTLING
Pine Creek 60, Fountain-Fort Carson 18
At Fountain-Fort Carson: Pine Creek earned all of its 10 bout wins by fall and won six straight matches from 145 to 195 pounds on the way to a dominant win over Fountain-Fort Carson.
Kael Reeves-Dunbar had the Eagles’ fastest fall of the day with a pin in 27 seconds at 285 pounds. Billy Hudson III earned a pin in 44 seconds at 152 pounds.
RJ Craft (220), Riley Wharton (113), Benjamin Hoffman (126), Brayden Roman (145), Jace Graves (160), Draygan Colonese (170), Logan Noble (182) and Brycen Anderson (195) also had pins for the Eagles.
Fountain-Fort Carson’s Cole Smith (120) and Ruslan Pisarenko (132) had pins for the Trojans in 18 seconds and 3:46, respectively. Kyle Jack earned a 12-6 decision at 106 pounds and Joe Barela won 10-4 at 138.
GIRLS’ SWIMMING AND DIVING
Rampart 127, Fountain-Fort Carson 56
At Fountain-Fort Carson: Rampart swept all 12 events in a 5A CSML-opening win over the Trojans.
Rampart’s Laelle Brovold won a pair of events, touching the wall first in the 100 backstroke (1:07.15) and the 100 free (57.23), and Isabelle Wenderquist claimed the 100 breaststroke (1:22.91) and the 200 free (2:14.66).
Fountain-Fort Carson’s Katia Neufeld took a close second to Wenderquist in the 100 breast, finishing in 1:24.92, followed closely by Natalie Bowers and Megan Passarelli in third and fourth, respectively.
Liberty 125, Doherty 60
At Doherty: The Lancers won 11 of 12 events on the way to a 5A CSML win over Doherty.
The Spartans’ only event win of the day came in the 400 free relay thanks to efforts by Dania Botello, Allison Hernandez, Abby Hutcheon and Ella Adler.
Adler finished second in the 100 backstroke and the 200 IM in two highly competitive races. Adler touched the wall just 0.18 seconds after Liberty’s Taylor Kwan in the 200 IM and a second after Savana Baker in the 100 back.
Liberty’s Baker also won the 100 free (58.51), nearly 5seconds ahead of the field.
Air Academy 171, Pine Creek 141
At Pine Creek: It was a back-and-forth battle but Air Academy’s depth reigned supreme. Air Academy’s Kaitlyn Vigil claimed the 100 free in 1:00.92 and the 200 IM in 2:30.18. Rachel Newton won the 100 breaststroke (1:18.40). Lauren Johnson won the 50 free in 27.99 followed closely by Pine Creek’s Morgan Nielson in 28.47.
Nielson won the 100 fly in 1:14.04 and Sara Conroy claimed the 100 backstroke in 1:12.01. Pine Creek’s Bella Headrick won the 500 free in 6:04.73.
ICE HOCKEY
Air Academy 6, Mullen 4
At Edge-East: Air Academy overcame a two-goal deficit to clinch a nonconference win.
Jacob Sparr scored two goals and had an assist for the Kadets. Casin Buckmeier and William MacGuire each had a goal and an assist, and Joey Polaski had two helpers.
Jakob Grebe had 26 saves in the win.