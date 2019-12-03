BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Sand Creek 85, Pueblo West 75
At Sand Creek: The Scorpions benefited from a second-half spark in which they outscored Pueblo West 50-39 for a season-opening nonconference win.
Cheyenne Mountain 79, Widefield 50
At Cheyenne Mountain: The Indians opened the season with a dominant win over Widefield led by senior Javonte Johnson with 27 points.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Fountain-Fort Carson 45, Legend 20
At Legend: Fountain-Fort Carson locked in a quick 2-0 start with back-to-back wins on the first two days of the regular season.
The Trojans were led by Torie Bass with 18 points, six rebounds, two blocks and five steals. Raekyiah Williams and Shawnee Phillips had eight points each. Williams also had five rebounds and four steals.
St. Mary’s 75, Resurrection Christian 22
At Resurrection Christian: St. Mary’s jumped out to a 23-5 lead after the first quarter and continued to dominate in a season-opening victory.
The Pirates limited Resurrection Christian to fewer than 10 points in any quarter, and outscored the Cougars 24-3 in the third frame.
Mesa Ridge 52, Pueblo East 30
Fountain Valley 54, Hanover 6
Mitchell 35, Elizabeth 31