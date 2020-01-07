BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Discovery Canyon 71, Woodland Park 55
At Discovery Canyon: Jaxon Smith scored a career-high 18 points for Discovery Canyon to help the Thunder to a dominant nonconference win.
Brandon Clawson followed with 14 points and Gage Clawson flirted with a double-double with nine rebounds and nine points.
Discovery Canyon (5-3) will open up league play Friday. Tuesday marked the fourth straight loss for the Panthers (1-7).
Ponderosa 80, Sand Creek 71
At Ponderosa: Sand Creek outscored Ponderosa 48-37 in the second half in an attempt to make up a 20-point first-half deficit, but fell short.
The loss broke a two-game winning streak in which Sand Creek (6-3) won by a combined five points.
Air Academy 55, Pueblo South 48
At Air Academy: The Kadets outscored South 21-8 in the second quarter to head into the locker room with a comfortable 33-24 lead before clinching the nonconference win.
Adin Schwenke led Air Academy (4-4) with 13 points and Thad Dewing scored 10 and completed the double-double with 11 rebounds.
Castle View 60, Liberty 52
At Liberty: Josiah Sewell led the Lancers with 21 points followed by Gus Rivas’ 13 but it wasn’t enough to defeat Castle View in a home nonconference loss.
Highlands Ranch 58, Coronado 46
At Coronado: Brycen Scherr led Coronado with 16 points followed by Ladarius Mays with 12, but a slow third quarter hurt the Cougars in a nonconference loss to Highlands Ranch.
The loss marked the second straight for Coronado (2-7).
Fountain-Fort Carson 62, Palmer 52
Canon City 73, Widefield 65
Pueblo East 58, Lewis-Palmer 45
La Junta 49, Atlas Prep 43
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Fountain-Fort Carson 44, Palmer 41
At Fountain-Fort Carson: Danae Christensen scored a season-high in a 5A/4A CSML win over Palmer, helping the Trojans remain undefeated.
Christensen flirted with a double-double with a team-high nine rebounds and also had four steals. Tauja Durham scored 10 for Fountain-Fort Carson (9-0, 2-0).
Palmer (4-6, 0-1) was led by freshman Alyssa Rodriguez with 14 points.
Liberty 53, Cheyenne Mountain 47
At Cheyenne Mountain: Liberty held nothing back in the second half, outscoring Cheyenne Mountain 38-18 in the final two quarters after entering the break down by 14.
Mesa Ridge 56, Harrison 43
At Mesa Ridge: The 4A CSML opener looked to be a back-and-forth battle after the first quarter, but Mesa Ridge built a barrier in the second and third frames, outscoring Harrison 26-18.
The Grizzlies are 4-2 and 1-0 in league play. Harrison (3-5, 0-1) has lost three straight.
Highlands Ranch 50, Pine Creek 24
Canon City 61, Widefield 43
Lewis-Palmer 47, Pueblo East 37