Fountain-Fort Carson senior Danae Christensen (24) dribbles the ball down the court followed by juniors Torie Bass (3) and Christina Cespedes (22) during their game against Eaglecrest on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. Fountain-Fort Carson won 47-42. (Parker Seibold/The Gazette)

 Parker Seibold

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Discovery Canyon 71, Woodland Park 55

At Discovery Canyon: Jaxon Smith scored a career-high 18 points for Discovery Canyon to help the Thunder to a dominant nonconference win.

Brandon Clawson followed with 14 points and Gage Clawson flirted with a double-double with nine rebounds and nine points.

Discovery Canyon (5-3) will open up league play Friday. Tuesday marked the fourth straight loss for the Panthers (1-7).

Ponderosa 80, Sand Creek 71

At Ponderosa: Sand Creek outscored Ponderosa 48-37 in the second half in an attempt to make up a 20-point first-half deficit, but fell short.

The loss broke a two-game winning streak in which Sand Creek (6-3) won by a combined five points.

Air Academy 55, Pueblo South 48

At Air Academy: The Kadets outscored South 21-8 in the second quarter to head into the locker room with a comfortable 33-24 lead before clinching the nonconference win.

Adin Schwenke led Air Academy (4-4) with 13 points and Thad Dewing scored 10 and completed the double-double with 11 rebounds.

Castle View 60, Liberty 52

At Liberty: Josiah Sewell led the Lancers with 21 points followed by Gus Rivas’ 13 but it wasn’t enough to defeat Castle View in a home nonconference loss.

Highlands Ranch 58, Coronado 46

At Coronado: Brycen Scherr led Coronado with 16 points followed by Ladarius Mays with 12, but a slow third quarter hurt the Cougars in a nonconference loss to Highlands Ranch.

The loss marked the second straight for Coronado (2-7).

Fountain-Fort Carson 62, Palmer 52

Canon City 73, Widefield 65

Pueblo East 58, Lewis-Palmer 45

La Junta 49, Atlas Prep 43

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Fountain-Fort Carson 44, Palmer 41

At Fountain-Fort Carson: Danae Christensen scored a season-high in a 5A/4A CSML win over Palmer, helping the Trojans remain undefeated.

Christensen flirted with a double-double with a team-high nine rebounds and also had four steals. Tauja Durham scored 10 for Fountain-Fort Carson (9-0, 2-0).

Palmer (4-6, 0-1) was led by freshman Alyssa Rodriguez with 14 points.

Liberty 53, Cheyenne Mountain 47

At Cheyenne Mountain: Liberty held nothing back in the second half, outscoring Cheyenne Mountain 38-18 in the final two quarters after entering the break down by 14.

Mesa Ridge 56, Harrison 43

At Mesa Ridge: The 4A CSML opener looked to be a back-and-forth battle after the first quarter, but Mesa Ridge built a barrier in the second and third frames, outscoring Harrison 26-18.

The Grizzlies are 4-2 and 1-0 in league play. Harrison (3-5, 0-1) has lost three straight.

Highlands Ranch 50, Pine Creek 24

Canon City 61, Widefield 43

Lewis-Palmer 47, Pueblo East 37