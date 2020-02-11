GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Colorado Springs School 35, James Irwin 23
At Colorado Springs School: Whitney Richardi scored a career-high 20 points as Colorado Springs School claimed its 14th straight win in a nonconference victory over James Irwin.
The Kodiaks held James Irwin to fewer than 10 points in the first half, heading into the locker room with a 24-9 lead.
The Jaguars were led by freshman Ramiyah Byrd with 11 points, eight of which were scored in the second half.
Palmer 59, Rampart 36
At Rampart: Palmer used a fast first quarter to gain an edge in a 5A/4A CSML win over Rampart, outscoring the Rams 19-4 in the first eight minutes.
Alyssa Rodriguez led the Terrors (8-12, 3-6) with 24 points while Jai Jones flirted with a triple-double with 10 points, eight rebounds and eight steals.
Emily Schumacher led Palmer on the boards with 13 rebounds and Jazzie Burney and Zion Cantres had three blocks each.
Rampart falls to 3-15 and is still searching for its first conference win.
Palmer Ridge 69, Vista Ridge 32
At Palmer Ridge: Eden Bonser scored a career-high 32 points in a dominant 5A/4A PPAC win over Vista Ridge.
Palmer Ridge sophomore Lacy Preeshl followed with 11 points.
The Bears are 11-8 and 5-6 in league play. Vista Ridge falls to 3-14 and is winless in the PPAC.
Liberty 42, Coronado 36
Ellicott 46, Crowley County 28
Hanover 50, CSDB 18
Lewis-Palmer 49, Discovery Canyon 29
Fountain Valley 46, Miami Yoder 28
Sand Creek 80, Cheyenne Mountain 62
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Palmer 55, Rampart 50
At Palmer: Cole Bowen tied his career high, scoring 21 points to lead Rampart, but his efforts couldn’t help the team recover from a second and third quarters in which the Rams were outscored by Palmer 27-12.
Bowen also had 10 rebounds to complete the double-double. Cale Cormaney had 12 boards and Jaydon Young followed with 11 rebounds for Rampart (8-11, 4-4 5A/4A CSML).
The 5A/4A CSML victory ended a short two-game skid for the Terrors (8-10, 3-6).
Manzanola 65, Pikes Peak Christian 62
At Pikes Peak Christian: Ethan Moore led the Eagles with 18 points, but it wasn’t enough to get past the Bobcats in a nonconference game.
Ben Schneider and Joey Yocum followed with 16 and 14 points for Pikes Peak Christian (10-5).
St. Mary’s 89, La Junta 72
At St. Mary’s: Two Pirates finished with more than 25 points as St. Mary’s claimed its sixth straight win.
Sophomore Sam Howery scored 28 points to lead the Pirates (14-3, 8-2 3A Tri-Peaks) and flirted with a triple-double with 13 assists and nine rebounds. Luke Stockelman had 26 points and Cyrus Hernandez had 17 points.
Liberty 63, Coronado 55
At Coronado: Three Liberty scorers finished in double figures as the Lancers used a second-half push to get past Coronado in a 5A/4A CSML win.
Josiah Sewell led Liberty (6-12, 3-4) 15 points, followed by Jordan McKay and Landen Dvorsky with 13 and 12 points, respectively.
Ladarius Mays led Coronado with 15 points and William White had 10. White and Jalen Austin had nine rebounds each to lead the Cougars (4-16, 1-8).
Palmer Ridge 46, Vista Ridge 39
At Vista Ridge: Palmer Ridge outscored the Wolves 22-16 in the second half to edge Vista Ridge in a 5A/4A PPAC win.
De’Shamoi Greaves had 11 points to lead the Bears (8-12, 6-5). Caden Monson and Jabez Hasberry led Vista Ridge (4-15, 2-8) with 13 points each.
Lewis-Palmer 87, Discovery Canyon 79
At Discovery Canyon: Two Discovery Canyon scorers finished with 20 or more in a high-scoring affair against Lewis-Palmer, but it wasn’t enough to get past the reigning 4A state champs.
Ethan Hall led the Thunder with 22 points, followed by Jaxon Smith’s 20 points. Brandon Clawson also scored 10 for DCC (10-9, 5-5 5A/4A PPAC).
The win marked the fourth straight for Lewis-Palmer (12-8, 7-4).
Air Academy 66, Falcon 60
At Falcon: A spark in the third quarter helped lift Air Academy to a 5A/4A PPAC win over Falcon. Four Kadets (9-10, 5-5) finished in double figures, led by Tim Marshall with 20 points, and followed by freshman Grant Featherston with 12. Thad Dewing had 11 and Adin Schwenke rounded out double-figure scorers with 10 points.
Cheyenne Mountain 79, Sand Creek 52
At Sand Creek: Javonte Johnson dropped 39 points while Jaedn Harrison had 14 and Brad Helton scored 12 for Cheyenne Mountain in a 5A/4A PPAC win over Sand Creek (12-8, 6-5).
Xavey Bzdek led the Indians (19-1, 10-1) with 10 rebounds.
Colorado Springs Christian 55, Salida 42
Colorado Springs School 43, James Irwin 39
Crowley County 65, Ellicott 40
Limon 61, Calhan 33