BOYS’ TENNIS
Class 4A Region 6
At Cheyenne Mountain: The host Indians lead after one day of regional play with 56 points.
Coronado and Air Academy are a close second and third, sitting on 43 and 39 points, respectively.
Cheyenne Mountain’s Joey Geisz and Coronado’s Reilly Fredell will play in the No. 1 singles final on Wednesday.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Liberty 4, Doherty 3, OT
At Doherty: The Spartans scored in the final five seconds of regulation to force extra time when Liberty’s Kylan Crafts-Thimmig scored the winner.
Noah Drummond and Cameron Wheeler each had a goal and an assist for Doherty.
Rampart 7, Fountain-Fort Carson 1
At D20 Stadium: Oboyo Kuot registered a hat trick and set up another goal as the Rams continued their perfect start to the season.
Air Academy 10, Falcon 0
At Air Academy: The Kadets cruised behind nine goals in the first 40 minutes. Thaddaeus Dewing scored twice and set up five others. Andrew Passon also scored twice for the Kadets.
Atlas Prep 10, The Vanguard School 0
At Atlas Prep: Lamario Nisbeth helped the Gryphons continue an unbeaten season with four goals and an assist.
Angelito Caballero and Davis Mogire added two goals apiece for Atlas Prep.
Palmer Ridge 3, Vista Ridge 0
At Vista Ridge: The second half started without a goal, but the Bears claimed the league win behind second-half goals from Matt Sega, Jack Sega and Mathew Vroom.
Palmer 3, Coronado 0
At Coronado: Freshman Anderso Sugia scored twice, while Edgar Moreno kept a clean sheet to lift Palmer to a league win.
The Terrors improved to 3-7 and 1-1 in Colorado Springs Metro League play.
Canon City 3, Sierra 0
At Sierra: Kyle Smith, Sergne Gueye and Jordan Ovnicek got the goals for the Tigers, who improved to 7-4-1.
Smith added an assist for a three-point match.
Cheyenne Mountain 7, Sand Creek 0
At Cheyenne Mountain: The Indians improved to 2-1 in league play, and 5-6 overall, behind four first-half goals.
Colorado Springs Christian School 8, St. Mary’s 6
At UCCS: The Lions led 4-1 after the first half and used four second-half goals to hold off St. Mary’s five goals after halftime.
Andon Mindrup led the Pirates with a hat trick, while fellow sophomore John Pawlikiewicz scored twice.
Manitou Springs 2, James Irwin 0
At James Irwin: Second-half goals from Isaiah Thomas and Andrew Rhodes were the difference for the Mustangs.
Spencer McCumber made five saves for the clean sheet, while Seamus Lowe recorded his 13th assist of the season for Manitou Springs, which improved to 7-2-1.
The Classical Academy 9, Woodland Park 0
At Woodland Park: The Titans cruised to an 8-4 start behind four goals in the first 40 minutes.
Mesa Ridge 6, Harrison 1
At Mesa Ridge: The Grizzlies took control of the match behind four first-half goals.
Rye 2, Colorado Springs School 1
At Rye: The Kodiaks scored in the first half to start the second locked in a 1-1 tie, but Rye got the winner in the second half.
Lewis-Palmer 1, Discovery Canyon 0
At Lewis-Palmer: The Rangers used a first-half goal to improve to 8-3 on the season.
Lewis-Palmer and Air Academy are the only two PPAC teams without a league loss so far.
SOFTBALL
Liberty 17, Discovery Canyon 16
At Liberty: Faith Evans drove in the winning run during Liberty’s eight-run bottom of the seventh.
Evans, a freshman, had two hits and three RBIs, as did junior Shaylie Dreczka.
Hailey Neener led Discovery Canyon with five RBIs.
Fountain-Fort Carson 7, Coronado 5
At Fountain-Fort Carson: Mackenzie Cordova celebrated her senior night by going 2 for 3 with a pair of RBIs and runs.
Junior Shawnee Phillips drove in two runs and scored another.
Savanah Starr went 3 for 3 for the Cougars, driving in three runs.
The Classical Academy 9, Canon City 7
At The Classical Academy: The Titans had to hold off a late Canon City surge after leading 9-1 to start the sixth.
Sarah Vaughan led TCA with three hits and four RBIs.
Jerika Moore and Mady Ley combined for five hits and four RBIs for the Tigers.
Mesa Ridge 15, Woodland Park 0, 4 inn.
At Woodland Park: The Grizzlies scored multiple runs in each frame to end it after four innings.
Jada Boddy had Woodland Park’s only extra-base hit, a double.
Ponderosa 7, Vista Ridge 4
At Vista Ridge: The Wolves dropped to 12-10 after scoring just one run after a three-run bottom of the first.
Rocky Ford 11, James Irwin 0
At Rocky Ford: Alexis Davenport and Hokulani Lau recorded the Jaguars’ only two hits.
Alamosa 17, St. Mary’s 16
At Alamosa: The Pirates dropped to 11-10 on the season.
VOLLEYBALL
Colorado Springs Christian School 3, St. Mary’s 0
At St. Mary’s: The Pirates scored 20 or more points in each set but could not prevent CSCS from improving to 15-1 and 8-0 in league via sweep.
Seneca Hackley had nine kills for St. Mary’s.
Woodland Park 3, Elizabeth 0
At Woodland Park: Senior Sarah Garner put down 13 kills, as the Panthers swept the league match.
Garner added two service aces and a pair of solo blocks.
Elizabeth’s best set was a 17-point effort in the third.
Pine Creek 3, Fountain-Fort Carson 0
At Fountain-Fort Carson: After winning the first set 25-22, the Eagles won the next two by double-digit margins.
Gabby Wilson led Pine Creek with 10 kills, while Amelia Nott had four blocks.
Discovery Canyon 3, Cheyenne Mountain 1
At Cheyenne Mountain: The Indians and Thunder split the first two sets before Discovery Canyon took the next two sets 25-16 and 26-24.
Leah Lester and Paityn Kramer led Discovery Canyon with 15 and 12 kills, respectively, while Kramer added 24 digs.
Rampart 3, Palmer 0
At Rampart: Anjelina Starck put down a team-high 12 kills, while Riley Simpson added 11 for the Rams.
Palmer’s best effort was a 20-point second set.
Falcon 3, Vista Ridge 0
At Falcon: The Falcons limited the Wolves to 20 or fewer points in each set of the sweep.
Juniors Cece Johnson and Alexys McBride each had four blocks for Falcon.
The Classical Academy 3, Sierra 0
At Sierra: The Titans won each set by double-digit margins.
The Classical Academy moved to 7-7 and 1-0 in league play with the win.
Manitou Springs 3, Ellicott 1
At Manitou Springs: The Mustangs improved to 5-8 with the win.
James Irwin 3, Salida 1
At Salida: The Jaguars dropped the first set but won the next three to improve to 9-4.
Coronado 3, Liberty 2
FIELD HOCKEY
St. Mary’s Academy 1, Liberty 0
At Liberty: The Wildcats got the game’s only goal in the first half.