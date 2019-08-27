BOYS’ SOCCER
Atlas Prep 8, Eagle Ridge Academy 0
At Atlas Prep: Gryphons senior Lamario Nisbeth started his senior campaign with a hat trick.
Sophomore Luis Vega added a pair of goals for Atlas Prep (1-0).
Rampart 5, Vista Ridge 0
At Rampart: Five different players scored as Rampart opened its season with a win.
Liam Milton tallied a goal and an assist, while Oboyo Kuot, David Peters, Simagegn Collins, and Simegn Collins each scored.
David Glazener made three saves in the shutout for the Rams.
Broomfield 2, Cheyenne Mountain 0
At Broomfield: The Eagles scored twice in the second half to drop Cheyenne Mountain in its first game of the season.
Dakota Ridge 5, Fountain-Fort Carson 3
Mesa Ridge 7, Sand Creek 1
Douglas County 4, Liberty 2
SOFTBALL
Pueblo South 14, Canon City 0
At Pueblo South: Bella Archuletta hit a home run for the Colts as the trotted past Canon City in a nonconference win.
Pueblo South had 14 hits and scored eight runs in the fourth to end the game early.
The Tigers remain winless.
Elizabeth 18, Cheyenne Mountain 1
At Cheyenne Mountain: Elizabeth scored 10 runs in the third inning in a dominant nonconference win.
Mayson Briddle had two RBIs the Cardinals (2-2). Freshman Hanna Espinosa had two hits.
Cheyenne Mountain is 1-2.
Air Academy 9, Mesa Ridge 8
At Air Academy: The Kadets thwarted a Mesa Ridge comeback in the top of the seventh, holding the Grizzlies two runs to clinch the win.
Mesa Ridge (0-2) forged a comeback late, scoring five runs between the fifth, sixth and seventh innings.
Air Academy’s Delaney Longo led the Kadets with two RBIs. Abby Litchfield, Angela Smith and Evelyn Daub knocked in one run each.
Air Academy is 2-1.
St. Mary’s 15, TCA 5
At The Classical Academy: Katlyn Long and Morgan Trechter cfomdined to go 4 for 6 with five RBIs, respectively, to lead the Pirates to their first win of the season.
St. Mary’s (1-1) broke through a 4-4 tie in the third inning, bringing four runs across, and extended their lead late, scoring seven more between the fifth and sixth innings.
TCA’s Isabelle Davis led the Titans with four RBIs. She had three hits including a home run.
The Titans are 0-4.
Highlands Ranch 10, Lewis-Palmer 0
VOLLEYBALL
Rocky Ford 3, Fountain Valley 1
At Rocky Ford: The Meloneers took the first two sets by matching 25-16 scores before the Danes forced a fourth set with a 25-21 win in Set 3.
Fountain Valley will take an 0-1 record to Dolores Huerta Prep on Sept. 6.