BOYS' BASKETBALL
Atlas Prep 42, Colorado Springs Christian 39
At Atlas Prep: The Gryphons had three scorers hit double figures in a 3A Tri-Peaks win over Colorado Springs Christian.
Isiah Johnson led Atlas Prep (6-4, 2-4) with 15 points, followed by Devante Johnson with 13 and Bryan Rivera with 11.
CSCS falls to 4-5 and is winless in league play.
Harrison 75, Woodland Park 50
At Woodland Park: Harrison outscored Woodland Park 17-7 in the opening quarter and never let off the gas as the Panthers claimed their fourth straight win to remain atop the 4A CSML.
The Classical Academy 71, Widefield 58
At The Classical Academy: Tyler Trogstad led the Titans with a career-high 28 points, followed by Kade Walker with 18 after returning from a knee injury. Micah Lamberth followed with 11 points for TCA.
The Gladiators are 7-3.
Widefield was led by Randall Days with 21 points, followed by Anthony Roberts (12) and Tim Mewborn (10). The Gladiators fall to 4-6.
Liberty 60, Rampart 58
At Liberty: Gus Rivas dropped 23 points for Liberty in a narrow 5A/4A CSML win over Rampart while two other Lancers finished in double figures.
Jordan McKay had 16 points and Jacob Ogrodny scored 12 for Liberty (4-7, 1-0).
Rampart (5-5, 1-1) was led by Cole Bowen with 15, followed by Colby Shepherd with 10.
Manitou Springs 63, Bishop Machebeuf 44
Canon City 57, Sierra 45
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Mesa Ridge 62, Mitchell 24
At Mitchell: Holding a two-point lead over Mitchell after the first eight minutes, Mesa Ridge got going outscoring the Marauders 16-3 before the break and 33-10 the rest of the way.
Pine Creek 36, Doherty 35
At Pine Creek: Pine Creek outscored Doherty 22-13 in the fourth quarter to complete a comeback win to break a four-game losing skid.
The win also marked the Eagles first 5A CSML win of the year. Pine Creek is 4-9 and 1-3 in league play. The Spartans are 4-6 and 1-1 in the CSML.
Harrison 62, Woodland Park 44
At Harrison: Amyah Moore scored a career-high 33 points to help Harrison to a 4A CSML win over Woodland Park.
Diamond Moore followed with 15 points and completed a double-double with 17 rebounds. Amyah nearly had a double-double with a team-leading eight steals. She also had five assists for the Panthers (5-6, 2-2). Woodland Park falls to 3-8 and 1-3 in league play.
Liberty 54, Rampart 40
At Liberty: Freshman Jacy Rohr scored 12 points for the Lancers in a 5A/4A CSML win.
Liberty is 7-4 and 1-0 in league play and Rampart falls to 3-7 and is winless in the CSML.
Canon City 64, Sierra 57
The Classical Academy 59, Widefield 47
ICE HOCKEY
Air Academy 9, Palmer 4
GIRLS’ SWIMMING AND DIVING
Rampart 118, Palmer 64
At Rampart: Rampart won 10 events as the Rams remain undefeated in dual meets. Joey Miller was a double individual winner for Rampart, claiming the 100 butterfly (1:03.10) and the 500 free (5:53.21). She also swam the second leg of the winning 200 free and 200 medley relays.
Claire Timson swam on each of Rampart’s winning relay teams and took home an individual win in the 50 free with a time of 26.52 seconds.
Palmer claimed the 100 backstroke thanks to Ellie Schueler with a winning time of 1:25.23. Maddie Scott won the 100 breaststroke for the Terrors in 1:33.59.
Pine Creek 131, Fountain-Fort Carson 54
At Fountain-Fort Carson: Pine Creek won 10 of 12 events on the way to a 5A/4A CSML win over Fountain-Fort Carson
The Eagles swept the relays thanks in part to Cos Dom who swam the third leg on the winning 200 free and 200 medley relays. Dom also won the 100 butterfly in 1:08.62 — 7 seconds ahead of the field.
Natalie Bowers (50 free, 27.95) and Katia Neufeld (500 free, 6:05.06) were the Trojans’ lone individual winners.
Cheyenne Mountain 130, Discovery Canyon 56
At Cheyenne Mountain: Cheyenne Mountain swept the relays thanks in part to individual winner Frances Hayward.
Hayward swam the anchor leg of the winning 400 free relay and the third leg of the 200 medley. She also won the 200 IM by more than 10 seconds with a winning time of 2:21.86.
Discovery Canyon’s Zoe Suhajda won the 500 free with a time of 5:35.23 and Noel Clayton won the 100 breaststroke in 1:16.05.
Liberty 116, Coronado 68
At Liberty: The Lancers reigned victorious in 10 events on the way to a 5A/4A CSML win over Coronado.
Emma Seeley won the 200 IM for the Lancers with a time of 2:53.59 -- nearly 14 seconds ahead of the field.
Coronado’s Lauren Gryboski won the dive competition with a score of 274.45 and Hali Mclean won the 100 breaststroke in 1:34.62 ahead of Rachel Bowyer of Liberty who clocked in nearly five seconds later.
WRESTLING
Coronado 48, Doherty 30
At Doherty: A whirlwind of pins decided a majority of Tuesday’s matches between Coronado and Doherty, but the Cougars benefitted from forfeits for the win.
Mason Micci (120, 1:43), Ben Negel (145, 1:01), Luke Smith (152, 0:53) and Adem Maloney (160, 5:55) each had pins for Coronado.
Doherty was led by a 25 second pin by Jason Rhoten at 182 pounds, and Jared Bilstein had a pin in 54 seconds at 285 pounds. Tyson Beauperthuy (170, 1:38) and Zion Neville (138, 1:29) also had pins for the Spartans.