GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
5A STATE PLAYOFFS
No. 21 Doherty 47, No. 44 Legend 29
At Doherty: The Spartans went into halftime leading No. 44 Legend by just four points, but the team found a spark in the second half, outscoring the Titans 33-19 in the final 16 minutes to punch their ticket to the next round.
Junior Taryn Lindsey led the Spartans with 13 points and had eight rebounds and five assists. Mackenzie Noll and Taylor Corsi had nine points each.
No. 21 Doherty will travel to No. 12 Denver East for a 6:30 p.m. second-round game Friday.
No. 39 Pine Creek 29, No. 26 Grand Junction Central 26
At Grand Junction Central: The Eagles outscored Grand Junction Central 20-8 in the first half, giving them a boost to upset the No. 26 Warriors.
Pine Creek moves on to the second round to face No. 7 Ralston Valley at 6 p.m. Friday.
No. 30 Liberty 48, No. 35 Greeley West 38
At Liberty: Lydia Marshall nearly had a double-double in Liberty’s postseason opener with 12 points and eight rebounds. Freshman Jacy Rohr added 10 points as the Lancers defeated Greeley West to move on to the 5A second round.
Liberty will face No. 3 Regis Jesuit at 7 p.m. Friday on the road.
4A STATE PLAYOFFS
No. 24 Cheyenne Mountain 75, No. 41 Thomas Jefferson 26
At Cheyenne Mountain: Cheyenne Mountain didn’t need any time to warm up to the postseason, outscoring Thomas Jefferson 37-8 in the first half of the first-round 4A state playoff game.
The Indians, who have not won a postseason game since 2018, limited the Spartans to fewer than 10 points in each of the final two quarters.
Cheyenne Mountain will move on to face No. 9 Mullen on Friday at 6 p.m.
No. 23 Palmer Ridge 38, No. 42 Pueblo East 36
At Palmer Ridge: The Eagles gave Palmer Ridge a scare, but the Bears pulled off the first-round win to advance to the 4A second round to face No. 10 Air Academy on Friday at 6 p.m.
Palmer Ridge trailed Pueblo East by two heading into the fourth quarter, but outscored the Eagles 12-8 in the final frame to clinch the win.
No. 19 Skyview 39, No. 46 Coronado 36
At Skyview: The No. 46 Cougars gave Skyview a fight in the first round of the 4A tournament, but the Wolverines ultimately eked out a three-point win, ending Coronado’s season at 7-17.
No. 26 Northridge 66, No. 39 Harrison 45
At Northridge: A slow start hurt Harrison as the Panthers had to attempt to make up a six-point deficit after the first quarter. Northridge then outscored Harrison 25-10 in the fourth quarter to end the Panthers’ season at 11-12.
No. 29 Golden 43, No. 36 The Classical Academy 37
At Golden: The Titans’ season ends at 9-14 after a first-round loss to Golden.
DISTRICTS
3A Tri-Peaks
St. Mary’s 77, Lamar 21
At St. Mary’s: St. Mary’s continued its dominance into the district tournament outscoring Lamar 55-7 in the first half to secure a berth to the district semifinals.
The Pirates will travel to Florence to face the winner of Buena Vista vs. Trinidad in a semifinal game at 4 p.m. Friday.
Manitou Springs 60, Colorado Springs Christian 35
At Manitou Springs: Manitou Springs will face Vanguard in the district semifinal at 7 p.m. Friday at Florence.
Vanguard 76, La Junta 40
At Vanguard: Vanguard will play Manitou Springs in the district semifinal at 7 p.m. Friday at Florence.
2A District 8
Colorado Springs School 54, Fountain Valley 18
At Colorado Springs School: Bailey Reid and Sarina Mansour led the Kodiaks with 11 points each and sophomore Mia Chavez added 10 more as CSS dominated Fountain Valley on the way to the district semifinals.
CSS will face Peyton at 12:30 p.m. Friday at Colorado Springs City Auditorium.
Peyton 65, Thomas MacLaren 18
At Peyton: The Panthers claimed a swift first-round district win over Thomas MacLaren and will move on to face CSS in the district semifinals at 12:30 p.m. Friday at Colorado Springs City Auditorium.
1A District 7
Edison 50, Evangelical Christian 47
At Edison: The Eagles’ season ends at 11-10.
HOCKEY
No. 16 Kent Denver 2, No. 17 Lewis-Palmer 0
At University of Denver: Lewis-Palmer sent 27 shots on goal but couldn’t get any past Kent Denver’s AJ DiChiara in a playoff loss to the Sun Devils.
The Rangers end the season 10-8-1.
No. 11 Cherry Creek 11, No. 22 Rampart 1
At Family Sports Center: Noah Miller scored a short-handed goal for the Rams in the first period, but Rampart could not find the back of the net the rest of the way in a playoff loss to Cherry Creek.
The Rams complete the season 11-10.