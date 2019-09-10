BOYS’ SOCCER
Doherty 8, Widefield 5
At Widefield: Cameron Wheeler and Tyler Lockhart each had hat tricks for the Spartans, and Noah Drummond scored two as Doherty downed Widefield in a high-scoring nonconference clash.
The win marked the first of the season for the Spartans (1-3). Widefield is 1-2.
Mesa Ridge 2, Bear Creek 1 (OT)
At Bear Creek: The Grizzlies completed a second-half comeback to force overtime and scored a golden goal for their second win of the season.
Air Academy 3, Evergreen 0
At Evergreen: Thad Dewing scored a hat trick and Kelton Hooker had an assist for Air Academy as the Kadets earned their second straight win.
Travis Tygart had 75 shutout minutes in goal and Grant Rodny came in to close the final five minutes of play.
Vanguard 2, Thomas MacLaren School 1
At Vanguard: Gabe Skur and Gabriele Crippa each scored for Vanguard and Donovan Harper had an assist as the Coursers took down Thomas MacLaren in a nonconference game.
Ryan Lair-Douchinsky had seven saves for Vanguard (1-2).
The Highlanders are 0-2.
Coronado 4, Harrison 1
At Harrison: Four Cougars scored in a nonconference win over Harrison.
Brycen Hurt, Yovani Perez, Miguel Pios and Luis Delgado-Renova each scored for Coronado. Rios also had two assists and Delgado-Denova and Nathan Hurt assisted two others.
Tyler Wright had nine saves in goal for the Cougars (2-1).
Harrison, which had a one-goal lead at halftime, is 1-3.
Manitou Springs 1, Faith Christian 0
At Manitou Springs: Seamus Lowe scored the game-winner in the second half of a nonconference win over Faith Christian.
Spencer McCumber had 14 stops in goal for the Mustangs (3-0).
Pueblo Centennial 1, Canon City 0
At Dutch Clark Stadium: Jayden Morgan had five saves in goal as the Tigers fell in a close game against Pueblo Centennial.
Canon City is 3-2.
Pine Creek 2, Vista Ridge 0
At Pine Creek: Jackson Isaacs and Nick Appleton scored for the Eagles (1-1) while Eli Young stopped two shots on the way to a shutout performance against Vista Ridge (1-3).
The Classical Academy 1, Colorado Academy 0
At TCA: A first-half goal by Jackson Hoosier lifted TCA over Colorado Academy in a nonconference game.
Discovery Canyon 2, Pueblo West 0
Falcon 2, Woodland Park 0
Denver Christian 6, Sierra 1
FIELD HOCKEY
Regis Jesuit 5, Cheyenne Mountain 2
At Regis Jesuit: The Raiders jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the first half, and tacked on one more in the final minutes.
Two goals for the Indians marks the most prolific offensive game of the year so far. Cheyenne Mountain is 0-5.
Palmer Ridge 4, Fossil Ridge 0
SOFTBALL
Woodland Park 14, Florence 2
At Florence: Woodland Park brought eight runs across in the top of the first and didn’t look back. Gabby Cox led the Panthers (4-9) with four RBIs, followed by Courtney McKee with three. Kassidy Cargill added two.
Cox and McKee split time in the circle, striking out three each.
Florence remains winless.
Canon City 19, James Irwin 9
At James Irwin: Jerika Moore had five RBIs for the Tigers and hit a home run. Lyndsey French, Brianna Weikal and Matea Smith had two RBIs each as Canon City downed James Irwin on the road.
Brianna Winford controlled the game from the circle, striking out 12 Jaguar batters through five innings.
The Tigers are 4-4. James Irwin falls to 2-7.
Sheridan 12, Sierra 2
At Sierra: Drew Girling was responsible for Sierra’s only listed RBI as the Stallions continue to search for their first win of the season.
Mitchell 4, Harrison 1
Ponderosa 14, Discovery Canyon 0
VOLLEYBALL
Coronado 3, Castle View 1
At Coronado: Maycie Rogers had 13 kills and Makayla Brown followed with 11 as the Cougars downed Castle View in four sets.
Rogers also led the team with four aces. Anna Griffin had two.
Stacia Smith had nine kills and Amara Austin and Rachel Scott had six and five blocks, respectively.
Rampart 3, Legend 0
At Rampart: Riley Simpson racked up 16 kills for the Rams and had a .424 hitting percentage as Rampart downed Legend 25-22, 25-21, 25-16.
Grace Wilkinson and Holly Kwiatkowski had two aces each while Brielle Edwards and Caitlin Kincaid had four blocks each.
The Classical Academy 3, Manitou Springs 1
At The Classical Academy: After a slow start in the first set Manitou Springs bounced back for a 26-24 win in set two, but ran out of steam the rest of the way.
The Titans concluded the four-set match victory by defeating the Mustangs 25-12, 25-16 in the final two frames.
Pine Creek 3, Vista Ridge 0
At Pine Creek: The Eagles earned a swift three-set victory over Vista Ridge led by Emma Genrich with eight kills, followed by Gabby Wilson with seven and Amelia Nott with five.
Abby Sweeney added eight aces and Alyssa Adkins had five for the Eagles (4-3).
The Wolves fall to 6-8.
Woodland Park 3, Falcon 0
At Woodland Park: Delaney Battin and Sarah Garner combined for 22 of the Panthers’ 32 kills on the way to a quick nonconference sweep of Falcon.
Garner also had three aces and three blocks for the undefeated Panthers.
Lamar 3, St. Mary’s 0
At Lamar: Lamar took down the Pirates 25-12, 25-23, 25-16.
St. Mary’s was led by Seneca Hackley with eight kills. Jillian Kellick had five kills and two aces. Rachel Wilcox had five aces for the Pirates (1-1).
Calhan 3, Evangelical Christian 0
At Calhan: The Bulldogs took down Evangelical Christian 25-16, 25-15, 25-19 for their second straight match win.
Fountain-Fort Carson 3, Sand Creek 0
Chaparral 3, Lewis-Palmer 0
Mesa Ridge 3, Pueblo South 1
Palmer Ridge 3, Pueblo West 1
Air Academy 3, Palmer 0
Rye 3, Vanguard 0
James Irwin 3, Trinidad
BOYS’ TENNIS
Cheyenne Mountain 7, Pine Creek 0
At Pine Creek: Cheyenne Mountain blanked Pine Creek with 6-1, 6-1 wins across three matches.
Joey Geisz (No. 1 singles), Oliver Muhl (No. 3 singles) and No. 2 doubles team Carver Ward and Jackson Miller defeated opponents 6-1, 6-1.
Paul Jones at No. 2 singles defeated his opponent 6-1, 6-0.
Coronado 5, Palmer 2