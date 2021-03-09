BOYS’ BASKETBALL
CLASS 5A
No. 14 Fountain-Fort Carson 86, No. 19 Silver Creek 63
At Fountain-Fort Carson: The Trojans got off to a fast start, outscoring the Raptors 28-15 in the first quarter, and took a 20-9 edge in the third on the way to a first-round win.
The Trojans had four players finish in double figures led by Tripp Beatty with 19 points. Isaiah Thompson had a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Kaleb Mitchell scored 13 and Braydon Smith had 10.
Fountain-Fort Carson will play No. 3 Rangeview on Thursday.
No. 18 Doherty 66, No. 15 Valor Christian 63
At Valor Christian: Schafer Reichart led the Spartans with 18 points in a first-round win on the road against Valor Christian. Brody Gish added 14 points and Drew Reichart scored 10.
Doherty will move on to face No. 2 Regis Jesuit in the Sweet 16.
No. 13 Douglas County 80, No. 20 Rampart 61
At Douglas County: The Huskies will face No. 4 Thunder Ridge in the second round.
CLASS 4A
No. 4 Lewis-Palmer 70, No. 29 Elizabeth 49
At Lewis-Palmer: The Rangers move on to the Sweet 16 to face No. 20 D’Evelyn.
No. 18 Sand Creek 45, No. 15 Centaurus 43
At Centaurus: After a slow first half Centaurus outscored Sand Creek 13-5 in the third quarter to tie the game at 27 heading into the fourth, but the Scorpions outscored the Warriors 18-16 to eke out a first-round win.
Sand Creek will move on to play No. 2 Longmont Thursday.
No. 5 Mead 68, No. 28 Canon City 43
At Mead: The Mavericks will face No. 12 Holy Family in the second round.
No. 3 Montrose 63, No. 30 Palmer Ridge 49
At Montrose: The Indians will take on No. 14 Green Mountain in the Sweet 16.
No. 2 Longmont 56, No. 31 Falcon 52
At Longmont: Falcon outscored Longmont 25-17 in the fourth quarter and nearly clinched a major first-round upset, but the Falcons ran out of time. Longmont survives a Falcon comeback and will play No. 18 Sand Creek in the second round.
CLASS 3A
No. 14 Colorado Springs Christian 64, No. 19 The Pinnacle 42
At CSCS: The Lions move on to the Sweet 16 to face No. 3 Sterling on Thursday.
CLASS 1A
No. 13 Evangelical Christian 43, No. 20 Hi-Plains 40
At ECA: The No. 13 Eagles trailed No. 20 Hi-Plains by four after the first half, but outscored the Pirates 29-22 in the second half to claim a three-point 1A first-round victory.
ECA moves on to play No. 4 Granada in the Sweet 16.
Jared Guest led the Eagles with 19 points and Michael Mann scored seven points and had 10 rebounds.
No. 12 Sangre de Cristo 59, No. 21 Pikes Peak Christian 28
At Sangre de Cristo: The Thunderbirds will play No. 5 Cheraw in the Sweet 16.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
CLASS 5A
No. 13 Fountain-Fort Carson 50, No. 20 Horizon 45
At Fountain-Fort Carson: Trailing by four heading into the fourth quarter, Fountain-Fort Carson outscored Horizon 16-7 for a 5A first-round win.
Fountain-Fort Carson will move on to the Sweet 16 to face No. 4 Highlands Ranch on Thursday.
Aylonna Robinson led the Trojans with 13 points and completed a double-double with 11 rebounds and had four steals. Torie Bass scored 11 and Nikkia Jones and Mackenzie Patterson had eight points each.
No. 14 Columbine 45, No. 19 Air Academy 38
At Columbine: Columbine will move on to play No. 3 Grandview in the second round.
No. 3 Grandview 74, No. 30 Pine Creek 19
At Grandview: The third-seeded Wolves outscored Pine Creek 39-9 in the first half on the way to a 5A first-round victory. The Wolves will move on to the second round to play No. 14 Columbine.
CLASS 4A
No. 5 Falcon 69, No. 28 Palisade 41
At Falcon: Falcon senior Hannah Burg hit her 1,000th career point in a first-round win over Palisade where the Falcons outscored the Bulldogs 27-5 in a huge first quarter.
Billie Fiore scored 24 for Falcon and Burg finished with 22 points and five steals. Kayla Harkema had nine points.
Falcon will play No. 12 Mead in the Sweet 16.
No. 25 Berthoud 57, No. 8 The Classical Academy 55
At TCA: The Titans were upset by Berthoud in the first round. The Spartans outscored TCA 19-14 in the fourth quarter for the upset victory.
Berthoud moves on to the second round to face No. 9 Grand Junction.
No. 10 Palmer Ridge 48, No. 23 Severance 40
At Palmer Ridge: After a slow first quarter where the Silver Knights outscored Palmer Ridge 10-5, the Bears bounced back with a 13-7 edge before halftime before clinching an eight-point first-round victory.
Rylie McMullen led Palmer Ridge with 15 points. Hannah Dove and Mia Womack scored 11 each.
The Bears will move on to the Sweet 16 to play No. 7 Erie.
No. 13 Canon City 46, No. 20 Littleton 42
At Canon City: The Tigers will face No. 4 Mullen in the second round.
No. 12 Mead 56, No. 21 Coronado 36
At Mead: The Mavericks move on to face No. 5 Falcon in the Sweet 16.
No. 9 Grand Junction Central 60, No. 24 Lewis-Palmer 45
At Grand Junction Central: Grand Junction led by 10 after halftime, and outscored Lewis-Palmer 20-10 in the third for a comfortable first-round win. The Warriors will move on to play No. 25 Berthoud on Thursday.
CLASS 3A
No. 11 St. Mary’s 52, No. 22 Colorado Academy 37
At St. Mary’s: The No. 11 Pirates had a strong start in the opening round of the 3A tournament, outscoring Colorado Academy 22-9 in the first quarter. Payton Kutz led St. Mary’s with 25 points, including three-straight 3-pointers in the third quarter. Maeve Salveson had 18 points and Ellie Hartman scored nine. St. Mary’s will move on to face No. 6 Eaton in the Sweet 16.
No. 15 Coal Ridge 59, No. 18 Ellicott 37
At Coal Ridge: Ellicott outscored Coal Ridge 12-9 in the first quarter, but couldn’t keep the momentum up in a first-round loss. Coal Ridge will play No. 2 Centauri in the second round.
No. 12 Moffat County 68, No. 21 Manitou Springs 51
At Moffat County: Alexia Vigil led the Mustangs with 17 points in a first-round loss to Moffat County. Abigail Parker added 10 and Ayla Flett and Alexis Harper had nine points each.
Moffat County will take on No. 5 Delta in the Sweet 16.
CLASS 2A
No. 9 Sedgwick County 50, No. 24 Peyton 39
At Sedgwick County: Sedgwick County will face No. 8 Wray in the Sweet 16.
CLASS 1A
No. 12 Cotopaxi 39, No. 21 Evangelical Christian Academy 36
At Cotopaxi: The Pirates will move on to play No. 5 Kim/Branson in the second round.