The title drought for the area's top volleyball teams continued at the Denver Coliseum.
Rampart and Palmer Ridge both claimed titles in 5A and 4A, respectively, to give the area a winning year in 2020, but it has now been back-to-back years without a winner in any classification.
Last year, Cheyenne Mountain and Palmer Ridge both made the semifinals before the Red-Tailed Hawks eliminated the Bears, and now back-to-back, 4A champion Thompson Valley downed them.
This time around, it was Rampart, Lewis-Palmer and Palmer Ridge in the finals — the Rams and Rangers eliminated by eventual state champions, and the Bears falling to Windsor.
The semifinal numbers in football have risen
Manitou Springs was the area's last football state champion, albeit in the spring of a COVID-19-altered 2021 football season.
Last season, only Pine Creek made it to the semifinals, falling to Chatfield without senior quarterback JoJo Roy. The fall before, outside of the spring season, only Palmer Ridge and Fountain-Fort Carson made it before the Bears advanced in the local-local matchup.
The spring of 2020 saw Manitou Springs win, but also The Classical Academy, Sand Creek, Harrison and Falcon all make respective semifinals.
The resurgence for the area has come this season, with Colorado Springs Christian and The Classical Academy already in the semifinals. Palmer Ridge and Vista Ridge will play for a 4A semifinal spot, and Pine Creek will look to upend Grandview for its own spot.
Palmer Ridge stands as the highest seed remaining among the group, with the Titans' late-season loss likely costing them a similar spot atop the classification.
If all goes well, the area may even have two champions for the first time since 2019 when Pine Creek captured a 4A title, and Palmer Ridge won 3A.
Area's football stat leaders finalize top seasons
The CHSAA stat leaderboards finished the regular season littered with local names at their peaks.
Air Academy senior Sam Beers and Mesa Ridge junior Isaiah Jones finished fifth and eighth, respectively, statewide in rushing yards. The former also put up 21 rushing touchdowns and an additional two receiving.
Through the air, Vista Ridge senior Brandon Hills finished with 1,519 receiving yards to lead the state, and Sierra junior Micah Lumpkin finished right behind with 1,286 in second. Hills' teammate, fellow senior Keyshawn Dooley, ended the year third, and Doherty junior Solomon Latimer was in seventh.
Playing the role of facilitator for the area's top passing game was Vista Ridge senior Brayden Dorman who led the state with 3,658 passing yards. With his performance in the playoffs against Fruita Monument, he also eclipsed the 10,000-yard mark for his Wolves career.
Coronado junior Jaxon Gutowski (12th), Mesa Ridge sophomore Bryce Riehl (13th), Fountain-Fort Carson senior Tavian Tuli (16th) and Colorado Springs Christian sophomore Jace Velasquez (18th) all finished the year top-20 in passing, too.