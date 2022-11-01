Rampart volleyball was destined to get better when senior Avah Armour came in from Manitou Springs, but coach Bri Perkett and the Rams got even more than they could've expected.
She racked up 5A's top kills mark with 356, beating out second-place Paityn Chapman of Castle View by eight.
Right alongside Armour was junior Izzy Starck, who finished with the seventh-most kills in 5A at 294. She also racked up 368 assists.
The two combined for 163 kills over four matches at the Colorado Invitational over the weekend, aiding the Rams' win over Cherry Creek and solidifying the group's hosting of regional action.
Football adds to playoff participants
Class 3A has yet to end its regular season, but the area has already qualified more teams for the state football tournament than last year.
Eight teams, between Classes 5A and 1A, made the state football bracket last season, with six in 4A.
This season, even with Pine Creek moving up to 5A, 12 teams have made their class' tournament, including the area's first in 5A since 2019 when Fountain-Fort Carson and Doherty both made it.
The two Shield Game opponents both made 5A's tournament again this season alongside Air Academy, which made it for the first time in 14 years, among others.
Palmer Ridge, Pine Creek and Vista Ridge all secured bye weeks in 4A and 5A first rounds.
Volleyball regionals running through Colorado Springs
The Colorado Invitational proved once more the continued growth of girls' volleyball in Colorado Springs.
Six teams are hosting their class' regional tournaments Saturday.
St. Mary's, Palmer Ridge, Lewis-Palmer, Cheyenne Mountain, Discovery Canyon and Rampart will all host at their respective schools with a shot at the state tournament on the line — this just a weekend after the Bears reached the final of the Colorado Invitational against Valor Christian, and the Red-Tailed Hawks went flawless in pool play.