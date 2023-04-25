Manitou girls' soccer and Peyton boys' baseball have each played their fair share of games.

Neither, however, has suffered a loss as the spring seasons reach their midway, or past-midway, points of the accelerated schedule.

For the Mustangs, it's been seniors Erica Sherwin and Madrid Mack leading the way. Each has been in the top-10 scoring lists for the state for almost the season's entirety, and are putting a bond that extends past high school at the forefront. Manitou has outscored opponents 76-2 in 11 undefeated games.

For Peyton, it's been senior Logan Nickell following in the footsteps of last year's Panthers' standout, Evan Neumaier. He leads the team in hitting, by batting average, and has thrown 24 scoreless innings to start the season — the longest streak in Colorado this year.

This after coming right off the court as a standout for the Peyton boys' basketball team.

Boys' volleyball scene heating up as sport grows

Discovery Canyon still stands atop Colorado's mountain of boys' volleyball contenders. Unlike last year, though, the Thunder have company from the area.

Alongside the defending state champions are several schools taking a leap in their program's second season. Coronado has jumped out to a 17-2 record, despite still being unable to crack the CHSAA top-10 teams.

Fountain-Fort Carson and Cheyenne Mountain have each raced out to 12-6 and 11-9 records, respectively, too.

The Thunder were the only team from the area to make the eight-team state field last year. If things continue at their current pace, don't be surprised to see the number grow this time around.

Rhoades stands atop the state's power leaders now

Eaton senior Walker Martin hit a home run in nine consecutive games to maintain the state's home run lead through much of its early stages.

Now, Lewis-Palmer senior Matt Rhoades has taken the throne.

He went back-to-back games with a long ball, including two against Cheyenne Mountain to take over the state's top spot with 11 home runs.

The 11 deep balls are already twice as many as Rhoades had in any season prior with the Rangers — he hit three as a junior and one as a sophomore. Last season, the eventual home run king was Ponderosa senior Dylan Carey with 13.

Rhoades may just top his mark as the season comes to a close.