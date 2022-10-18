Vista Ridge senior Brayden Dorman is playing free, and it's putting him ahead of the state's top passers — by a wide margin.

He tossed another 508 yards and eight touchdowns in a 59-7 win over Cheyenne Mountain last Friday and now leads the state in passing yards by nearly 500 over second-place Ryland Reetz of Estes Park.

Nationwide, he sits seventh with 2,992 yards through the air — averaging more yards per game than three of the passers ahead of him.

With just two games to go, Dorman sits 506 yards back from surpassing the 10,000-yard mark in his career with the Wolves. Rampart and Palmer Ridge await in the team's final two games.

Softball growing, slowly but surely

Palmer Ridge was atop the local mountain last year as the only qualifier for the state tournament.

After battling through the playback bracket, the Bears are once again Aurora bound, but will have company after Mesa Ridge won its regional last weekend to qualify, as well.

The Grizzlies will face off with Elizabeth in the first round, while Palmer Ridge squares off with Holy Family for the second consecutive year.

Discovery Canyon, Air Academy, Vista Ridge and Lewis-Palmer all won a game in regionals as well before falling short of qualification.

Area's soccer scene shaping up with postseason approaching

Cheyenne Mountain stands atop a loaded field for boys' soccer this fall.

The Red-Tailed Hawks received a first-place vote in the latest CHSAA poll and sit at third in Class 4A. Air Academy is right behind in ninth — Lewis-Palmer, The Classical Academy, Coronado and Palmer Ridge all receiving votes for the top-10 rankings, too.

Thomas MacLaren and Vanguard made the 2A top-10, sitting at third and 10th, respectively. Even in 5A, Pine Creek and Rampart fell just outside the top teams in voting.