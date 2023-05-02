The Classical Academy's Jordan Wenger, Palmer Ridge's GiGi German and Sierra's Marcus Mills aren't slowing down, throwing shorter, or losing the ability to jump.

If anything, the three are getting better as part of a local track and field contingent stealing headlines.

Each found success at their most recent events. Wenger, a junior, took flight at the Stutler Twilight meet on Saturday. He jumped 6 feet, 9 inches in the high jump to set a new personal record. German, a senior, did the same when she registered a 135 feet, 7 inches at the same meet, albeit in discus. The state's top mark belongs to Mead senior Marlee Morris (139 feet, 2 inches).

Mills, also a senior, may not be rattling off personal records every weekend, but he set a new mark on Saturday at the District 2 Invitational. He ran the 110-meter hurdle in 14.22 seconds to set a new personal best. It's part of a six-meet win streak in the event for Mills.

This on top of an individual state title in the event last year.

The three are leading a group of track standouts readying for Jeffco Stadium in three weeks.

Mesa Ridge senior Janise Everett earned credit, too.

She registered a personal best in the 100-meter dash two weeks ago, and has finished first in the event across four meets. Everett has also won four 200-meter dashes, a 400-meter dash and been part of several winning relay teams.

And like Mills, she already has individual titles in hand.

All of them represent part of a strong contingency from the area heading to the CHSAA State Track and Field Championships later this month. For their efforts pre-state, each has done plenty to show their might.