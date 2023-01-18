Air Academy off to a great start in league play
Air Academy boys basketball is firing on all cylinders. The Kadets haven’t lost since Dec. 10 and wrapped up a week of impressive wins, beating Pueblo South, defending champion Lewis-Palmer and Palmer with scores of 61, 74 and 91 respectively.
The victory over the Rangers gave the Kadets a 1-0 start in league play.
Senior leading scorer Corbin Garver had a strong week of play, scoring 66 points in three games.
Holy box scores, Batman!
Top-five ranked The Vanguard School Coursers have put up some major points against opponents in recent weeks in girls basketball. The Coursers scored 64 points against Pueblo Centennial on Jan. 4, 85 points against Atlas Preparatory on Jan. 6 and a whopping 105 points against Florence on Jan. 10. All were wins.
Vanguard cooled off against Lamar on Saturday in a 49-35 loss.
Others receiving votes
Cheyenne Mountain may be the top area team in ice hockey, ranking above every team in the state in 4A according to CHSAA. But other local teams are turning heads.
Lewis-Palmer, Pine Creek, Woodland Park and Rampart all received votes to be included in the top 10 in their respective classifications in this week’s rankings. Pine Creek and Woodland Park improved their total number of votes earned from a week ago.
The Eagles had an especially good week with a tie against Standley Lake and a win over Rampart.
Grizzlies maul opponents on mat
Mesa Ridge continued its run as one of the best boys wrestling teams in the state with an impressive showing at the 2023 Bulldog Invitational at Pueblo Centennial. The Grizzlies had nine athletes place (or finish in the top 6) at the 26-team tournament.
The 5th-ranked Grizzlies have built a lot of momentum heading into the Colorado Springs Metro Wrestling Tournament and beyond.