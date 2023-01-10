Martinez stays hot for Trojans
Fountain-Fort Carson's boys' basketball team is 13-0 on the season, and shooting guard Antonio Joseph Martinez is a big reason why. After breaking a three-decade-old record via a 41-point performance last month, the senior Trojan was just named most valuable player in two tournaments: The Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas and the Jim Ranson tournament. Martinez still leads Fountain-Fort Carson in points with 19.6 per game.
Area athletes round out top five in scoring
A pair of area athletes are leading the way in scoring in girls basketball. Air Academy's Caitlin Kramer and Sand Creek's Kennedy Spellman are second and fourth, respectively, on the list of the state's scoring leaders. Kramer actually leads the state in points with 282 according to the list, but the ranking is determined by points per game. Kramer is averaging 25.6 over 11 games; Spellman has 200 points and a 25.0 average over eight games.
Pine Creek dominating on the mat
The Pine Creek Eagles are turning heads in wrestling. The Eagles are ranked third in 5A, according to On the Mat's Wrestling Rankings. The Eagles have a slew of top ranked wrestlers in various weight classes including, Griffin Rial at 106 pounds, Sir Israel Pulido at 113 pounds, Ryder Rhodes at 120 and Nate King at 285.
Cheyenne Mountain skating ahead of competition
The Cheyenne Mountain Red-Tailed Hawks have vaulted into first place in CHSAA's 4A hockey rankings over the break. Previously in third in the middle of December, Cheyenne Mountain has moved passed Steamboat Springs and Glenwood Springs for the top spot. The Hawks are 6-1-1 on the season.