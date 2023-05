State Champions

GiGi German, senior, Palmer Ridge (won 4A girls' discus title, 135'9")

Joy Nnantah, Pine Creek (won 5A girls' triple jump, 38'5¾")

Peyton — Matthew Peery, Ayden Breese, Nathan Schluessler and Josh Kearse (won 2A boys' 4x800 relay, 8:16.27)

Jamison Taylor, senior, Harrison (won 3A boys' long jump, 22'6½")

Brianna Tira, senior, Falcon (won 4A boys' long jump, 17'11¾")

Other notable finishers

BOYS

Jacob Bach, senior, Palmer Ridge (second, 9:28.29, in 4A 3,200-meter run)

Banning Lewis Academy — Donavyn Williams, Jaxon Taylor, Nicolas Morris and Paul Leeder (third, 8:22.55 in 2A 4x800 relay)

Sam Beers, senior, Air Academy (third in 5A shot put, 50'4¾")

George Bristol, senior, Discovery Canyon (third in 4A pole vault, 13'10")

Camden Bruns, sophomore, Rampart (fourth in 5A shot put, 49'8¼")

Brogan Collins, sophomore, Cheyenne Mountain (fifth in 4A 3,200-meter run, 9:30.98)

Coronado — Parker Davidson, Spencer Stepp, Hyrum Pontious and Xzavier Campos (second in 4A 4x800 relay, 7:57.27)

Caleb Dall, senior, Palmer Ridge (second in 4A discus, 156'1")

Benjamin Early, junior, Banning Lewis Academy (fourth in 2A discus, 143'5")

Daniel Summeril, senior, Woodland Park (fourth in 3A shot put, 47'3½")

Trei Ginn, senior, Mesa Ridge (third in 4A long jump, 22'7½")

The Classical Academy — Matthew Edwards, Logan Halla, Kieran Cameron and Chandler Wilburn (second in 3A 4x800 relay, 8:10.5)

Blake VanTongeren, senior, The Classical Academy (third in 3A shot put, 48'5½")

Jordan Wenger, junior, The Classical Academy (fourth in 3A long jump, 22'2½")

GIRLS

Air Academy — Tessa Walter, Jordan Banta, Lauren Myers and Bethany Michalak (second in 5A 4x800 relay, 9:08.58)

Olivia Allison, senior, Widefield (third in 4A long jump, 17'18½")

Banning Lewis Academy — Olivia Bell, Adeline Duhon, Emelia Falcon and Alexia Gonzales (second in 2A 4x800 relay, 10:21.65)

Hope Callan, senior, Liberty (third in 5A shot put, 35'10½")

Sophia Edwards, senior, Palmer Ridge (fourth in 4A pole vault, 11'2")

Aileen Gutierrez-Hermosiilo, senior, Ellicott (fifth in 2A triple jump, 33'8½")

Thea Mataipule, senior, Widefield (third in 4A discus, 119'9")

Kylie Mayer, junior, Palmer Ridge (fourth in 4A discus, 119'1")

Jada Miller, senior, Fountain-Fort Carson (fifth in 5A triple jump, 35'2½")

Ciara Piffarerio, senior, Rampart (tied for second in 5A high jump, 5'3")

Alaina Ripple, junior, Evangelical Christian Academy (second in 1A 3,200-meter run, 12.59.61)

The Classical Academy — Makenzie Zachman, Niki Peterson, Claire Moore, Cassidy McDonald (second in 3A 4x800 relay, 9:55.97)