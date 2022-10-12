FOOTBALL
1. Woodland Park (5-1) at Florence (5-1) — 1 p.m. Saturday at Florence High School
Woodland Park senior Aiden Hernandez and the Panther defense will have their hands full against Florence. The Huskies are coming off a 60-0 win over Manitou Springs and back-to-back shutouts.
To their credit, the Panthers are riding a five-game win streak after a loss to Summit in their opener. Since then, they've outscored opponents 143-17.
2. Legend (5-2) at Pine Creek (5-2) — 7 p.m. Friday at D20 Stadium
Pine Creek is looking for multiple areas of redemption on Friday.
Sophomore quarterback Cam Cooper threw three interceptions in a 28-7, home loss to Regis Jesuit last week and will be looking to do battle with Legend senior John Brookhart, who has thrown for 1,228 yards and 17 touchdowns this year.
The Eagle defense will also look to bounce back after allowing a season-high point total to Regis Jesuit — overcoming turnovers will be a tall task.
3. Banning Lewis Academy (4-2) at Colorado Springs Christian (3-3) — 7 p.m. Friday at UCCS Mountain Lion Stadium
Banning Lewis Academy is finding a groove, now on a two-game win streak coming into a showdown with Colorado Springs Christian. The Stallions combined to outscore Peyton and Rocky Ford by 83 points in the streak.
The Lions, conversely, will look to bounce back after losses in two of their last three under new coach Amos Velasquez. Sophomore quarterback Jace Velasquez and senior running back Ashton Lofton will shoulder the load.
4. Rampart (3-4) at Mesa Ridge (5-2) — 7 p.m. Friday at CA Foster Stadium
Two teams enter CA Foster Stadium on Friday on the heels of blowout wins and only one will exit with another win on its season résumé.
Rampart topped Cheyenne Mountain last week, 55-14 behind a two-quarterback attack. The Grizzlies rolled past Coronado, 49-3 and look to find a groove under first-year quarterback, sophomore Bryce Riehl. They've won four straight.
5. Manitou Springs (3-3) at Alamosa (4-2) — 7 p.m. Friday at Alamosa High School
Manitou Springs looks to avoid a three-game losing streak after wins in the three previous games, while Alamosa looks to extends its own win streak to four.
The Mustangs will have to find a groove after going scoreless back-to-back weeks. Before that, they scored 43 points against Prospect Ridge Academy.
OTHER SPORTS
BOYS' SOCCER
Lewis-Palmer (8-4-1) at Cheyenne Mountain (11-1-1) — 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Cheyenne Mountain High School
Cheyenne Mountain hasn't lost a game since August. Outside of a tie to The Classical Academy, the Red-Tailed Hawks have won 11 consecutive games.
Lewis-Palmer will look to bounce back after a loss to Denver East and tie to Air Academy. Before the two miscues, the Rangers had won five straight games.
Lamar (8-4) at James Irwin (9-3-1) — 5 p.m. Thursday at James Irwin High School
James Irwin, after a nearly flawless year, hasn't captured a win in its last two matches.
Junior scorer Irwing Romo — who sits third in 3A points — will look to lead the Jaguars over a Lamar team that just listed an overtime, 2-1 match to Manitou Springs.
VOLLEYBALL
Rampart (12-3) at Fountain-Fort Carson (13-6) — 6 p.m. Thursday at Fountain-Fort Carson High School
The Trojan pose one of the top blocks in the state and Rampart can hit — ingredients for a top-flight matchup.
Rams' senior Avah Armour and junior Izzy Starck lead the way with 4.6 and 3.8 kills per set, respectively while Fountain-Fort Carson junior Dessirae Ulmer and senior Aiyana Mitchell have combined for 113 blocks — each averaging over three a match.
Palmer Ridge (15-1) at Lewis-Palmer (11-5) — 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Lewis-Palmer High School
The battle for Monument reaches its second leg Thursday after the Bears took round one, 3-1.
Palmer Ridge junior Corrie Anderson comes in with the second-most kills in 4A, while Lewis-Palmer junior Kiley Gennerman is 13th.
SOFTBALL
Pueblo East (14-8) at Palmer Ridge (13-10) — 12:15 p.m. Friday at Lutheran High School
In their first 4A regional matchup, the Bears are looking to make good on last year's qualification for the state tournament.
Palmer Ridge, behind the lead of now-senior Geneva German was the only area school to qualify for softball state last season and will have to go through Pueblo East and top-seeded Lutheran to make it this time.