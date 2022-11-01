FOOTBALL
Fountain-Fort Carson 21, Regis Jesuit 14
At Regis Jesuit: Senior Tavian Tuli brought his legs to Denver, rushing for 158 yards and two touchdowns to lead the ground force. He added another 133 passing yards to upend Regis Jesuit before the 5A playoffs.
The Trojans will host No. 17 Eaglecrest in the 5A playoff's first round after the win to end the year — in part, because of the final, underdog victory.
Doherty 52, Overland 28
At Garry Berry Stadium: Doherty needed a win in the final game to both clinch a 5A League 7 title and a playoff berth. Senior Kaden Becker obliged.
The quarterback threw 182 yards and a touchdown, adding another 135 yards on the ground and another rushing touchdown. The Spartans finished a perfect 5-0 in league play just a year after going winless in both league and out-of-league games.
Rampart 21, Air Academy 14
At Air Academy K-Dome: Rampart's junior running back Maciu Ramaqa wants to be the best back in the area, and added to his case with 245 yards and a rushing touchdown to top Air Academy.
The Rams split their last four contests to set up a matchup with No. 12 Golden in the 4A state playoff's first round. Both Loveland and Montrose are in their portion of the bracket, as well.
GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL
Valor Christian 3, Palmer Ridge 1
At Colorado Invitational: Palmer Ridge took a set off the state's top team, falling in the Colorado Invitational final after wins over Grandview, Cherry Creek and Denver South to reach the final match.
Junior Corrie Anderson collected 19 kills, and senior Kyra Kisting aided the force with 30 assists, but the Bears fell in three consecutive, close sets after taking the first.
Rampart 3. Cherry Creek 1
At Colorado Invitational: Rampart doled out revenge Saturday at Broadmoor World Arena.
Junior Izzy Starck and senior Avah Armour racked up 21 and 19 kills, respectively, to lead the Rams over Cherry Creek after the Bruins won, 3-2 earlier in the season at Cheyenne Mountain.