FOOTBALL

Pine Creek 31, Legend 14

At Pine Creek: The Eagles' defense faced another stiff, offensive challenge and rebounded Friday.

Senior Brett Alvey led the team with eight tackles and added a sack and fumble recovery to limit Legend's offense. Juniors Ramon Pacheco and Jaiden Anetone added an interception apiece.

Mesa Ridge 56, Rampart 14

At Mesa Ridge: Senior Carver Cheeks found a rhythm, and quickly, for the Grizzlies. He caught six passes for 190 yards and four touchdowns, setting the school's new career receiving touchdown record.

Sophomore Bryce Riehl, to his credit, played a part too with his 257 yards and four touchdowns, all to Cheeks. He also added a rushing touchdown to lead Mesa Ridge's latest win.

BOYS' SOCCER

Vista Ridge 4, Fountain-Fort Carson 2

At Fountain-Fort Carson: Junior Aidan Erickson and sophomore Carson Tapia both notched two goals to push the Wolves past the Trojans last Thursday.

Senior Tristan Gunderson assisted two of the goals to push Vista Ridge to its first 5A CSML win of the season.

Rampart 3, Liberty 1

At Liberty: Junior Brayden Tester scored twice as part of a team-high four points to push the Rams past the Lancers.

He's up to 10 goals this year to lead Rampart as it looks to catch Pine Creek in the 5A CSML standings — only two games back after the latest win.

SOFTBALL

Mesa Ridge 5, Greeley West 0

At Greeley West: The Grizzlies are state tournament bound after winning their regional title game and sweeping two games in 4A Region 2.

Junior Lucia Quintana and senior Haleigh Orndorff led the team with two hits apiece. The former also tossed seven scoreless innings and struck out seven.

Palmer Ridge 4, Pueblo East 0

At Lutheran: The Bears were the only state qualifier last year, and continued their streak of making it this season.

Sophomore Ashlyn Short led the way for Palmer Ridge, tying the team lead with two hits. She also pitched seven scoreless innings and struck out nine to push the Bears through in the playback bracket.