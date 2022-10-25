FOOTBALL
Montrose 46, Mesa Ridge 31
At CA Foster Stadium: The Grizzlies kept up with top 4A Montrose, but was unable to get a crucial stop.
Mesa Ridge went into the second half down 28-12, but nearly came back behind sophomore quarterback Bryce Riehl's 289 yards and three touchdowns. He's tossed 10 combined touchdowns in the past three games and rushed for another three.
Air Academy 19, Falcon 15
At Air Academy K-Dome: The Kadets waited until the fourth quarter to score a clinching touchdown and secure their sixth win in nine tries.
Nine Air Academy rushers combined for 192 yards and a touchdown, with senior Braden Dougherty adding another two through the air alongside 185 passing yards. Junior Jason Jones led the defense with 15 tackles — two for loss.
FIELD HOCKEY
Liberty 3, Dakota Ridge 0
At D-20 Stadium: Three Lancers scored to push Liberty into the field hockey state tournament and past Dakota Ridge in the play-in game Monday.
In each of their past three games, the Lancers have scored three goals and will face off with Palmer Ridge in the playoff's first round Wednesday at Don Breese Stadium.
VOLLEYBALL
Lewis-Palmer 3, Discovery Canyon 0
At Lewis-Palmer: In a battle of PPAC rivals, the home team took each. Lewis-Palmer senior Amya Speller led the Rangers with 11 kills on a .474 hitting percentage.
Outside of her hitting, she added six blocks to push Lewis-Palmer to third in the league's standings behind Palmer Ridge and Lutheran.
BOYS' SOCCER
Doherty 3, Vista Ridge 2
At Vista Ridge: Doherty junior Daniel Magallon-Hernandez scored two goals to lead the Spartans past Vista Ridge.
Freshman Gael Perez and junior Axel Zuniga added an assist to push the Spartans into the 5A state playoffs and a first-round bout with Boulder.