FOOTBALL

Air Academy 63, Coronado 56

Look for a higher-scoring 4A football game this year and you're likely to be disappointed.

The Kadets scored in every quarter Friday, with eight in the fourth being their lowest total. Coronado, for its efforts, scored multiple times in every frame except a scoreless third.

Air Academy senior Sam Beers had the game of his life, scoring eight touchdowns, with 533 total yards. Six of his touchdowns came on the ground, with 381 yards coming the same way.

Pine Creek 28, Mullen 13

The fog rolled in, but so did Pine Creek's rushing game Thursday.

Junior Mason Miller and sophomore Jonathan Coar combined for 264 yards and three touchdowns to continue a feeling-out period for the Eagles' offense.

Senior Jerry Lydiatt and junior Jaiden Anetone also led the team in tackles with six apiece to continue Pine Creek's now-three-game win streak after a loss to Valor Christian.

BOYS' SOCCER

James Irwin 2, Thomas MacLaren 1

Two teams entered Thursday's showdown with a six-game win streak, and it was the Jaguars who moved their streak to seven behind goals from senior Jair Hurta and Eliud Tellez.

Junior goalkeeper Victor Guajardo Mendoza made seven saves to keep the Highlanders at bay in what tied their lowest scoring output of the season so far alongside a 1-0 win over Denver Christian in August.

GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL

Pine Creek 3, Fountain-Fort Carson 0 (25-23, 25-13, 25-20)

The Eagles needed a big win over the Trojans and got it Thursday.

Pine Creek came into the match 4-5, with Fountain-Fort Carson at 8-1, though neither had a league game yet. Sophomore Brooklyn Stewart led the Eagles with eight kills on a .500 hitting percentage to lead a communal attack.

The blocks didn't come in waves, but the defense of the Eagles held the Trojans to a .055 hitting percentage to start the 5A CSML league season with a win.

Liberty 3, Doherty 0 (25-23, 25-22, 25-17)

Five Lancers finished with six or more kills to overcome Spartans' sophomore Natalie Chantler and her 12 to also open the league year with a win.

Doherty also collected 11 blocks, thanks in part to senior Kryssa Moerman's match-high eight and junior Delaney Gish's four.

Liberty is in a three-way tie for first in the 5A Colorado Springs Metro League with Pine Creek and Rampart.