CLASS 5A

Air Academy will bring one of its best groups yet to girls' 5A cross-country state Saturday.

Senior Bethany Michalak and sophomore Tessa Walter lead a strong group looking to improve, despite competing at a higher classification this season. The former even clocked her career-best time of 17:07 to take 5A's Region 5 — this after capturing a 4A title in 2020.

The two have gradually climbed, with Walter finishing at, or near, the top of several events this year, including another top-10 finish at regionals.

The Kadets' biggest challengers include Valor Christian, Cherry Creek and Arapahoe. The latter two have won each of the past four years.

CLASS 4A

Palmer Ridge and Coronado are threatening to make headlines, just as Cheyenne Mountain did last season.

Bears' senior Jacob Bach and junior Lucas Bossinger finished 1-2 atop the 4A Region 2 leaderboard last weekend. The former finished in 16:04, the latter in 16:19 — both nearly 30 seconds faster than third-place Cougars' junior, Parker Davidson.

Coronado sophomore Boston Potts took fourth as the team continues its rise following a 10th-place finish last season. Palmer Ridge notched fourth place.

The returning champion Red-Tailed Hawks are coming off of the state's most dominant run last year and induction into the Colorado Running Hall of Fame.

Leading the reload this year at regionals was senior Brian Kerrigan who finished atop Region 5. Fellow senior Carter Bayer and sophomore Brogan Collins finished fourth and fifth, respectively, to give Cheyenne Mountain a regional team win.

The field is strong this year, but the area has several contenders for the individual title. Battle Mountain's top-two of juniors Will Brunner and Porter Middaugh may be the biggest hurdle.

CLASS 3A

Death, taxes and The Classical Academy being a top contender for a cross country title.

The Titans are once again favorites to land a boys' state title, which would be their eighth in program history. At 3A's Region 5, The Classical Academy took each of the top-six spots, led by senior Chandler Wilburn in first and defending champion, junior Matthew Edwards in second.

Just a year ago, Edwards came into Norris Penrose on the heels of, to his standards, a slower season. That is, until he won state by nearly a minute and led the Titans to another team title, to boot.

Right behind, or in front may times this season, is Wilburn who has won three straight races he has competed in. Outside of the top two, the Titans are the only team in 3A to have five runners who have broken the 17-minute mark this year according to MileSplit.

Registering a perfect regional score, and boasting two of the state's top runners bodes well once again for the Titans' chances to repeat, and maybe score some watermelon once more.

CLASS 2A

All eyes will be on Vanguard sophomore Nadhia Campos on Saturday.

The sophomore, defending champion is coming off the fastest time in 2A girls' this year by nearly a minute after she posted a 5,000-meter mark of 17:35.20 at the Cherry Creek Steve Lohman Invitational.

Campos won 2A Region 2 to end her year and clinch a fifth consecutive event win. Her top time this season is also over a minute faster than the last year's state-winning mark of 18:47.50. It's also the 14th-fastest time statewide.

The leader of the Coursers is on pace to go 4-for-4 in individual titles, and the halfway mark is in sight on Saturday at Norris Penrose.