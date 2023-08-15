Football is back.

Pikes Peak region high school ball players have been practicing for over a week. In less than two weeks, those same athletes will take the field underneath the Friday (or Thursday … or Saturday …) Night Lights.

Here are some of the most anticipated matchups of the 2023 season:

Las Vegas at Pine Creek — Friday, Aug. 25

A year ago, Pine Creek ventured to Sin City for a game against Las Vegas High School. The warmer temperatures and lower elevation didn’t faze the Eagles, who won 43-3.

Most impressive about the win? Las Vegas is a very good team and hit its stride after that game.

The Wildcats won six games — all by double digits — after the Pine Creek drubbing and finished 8-3 overall.

This year, Pine Creek will host Las Vegas at D-20 Stadium.

The Classical Academy at Eaton — Saturday, Aug. 26

One of the best small-school games in the entire state happens in Week 1: TCA travels northeast to battle Eaton.

Both teams were among the best in 2A in 2022.

Eaton reached the state title game, while TCA lost in the semifinals — state champion Delta defeated both schools en route to the title. Eaton and TCA combined for 22 wins and just 3 losses.

The teams met in Week 1 last year, too, when TCA won 19-16 in Colorado Springs.

Palmer Ridge at Mesa Ridge — Friday, Aug. 31

Who wins in a battle between a Bear and a Grizzly? Two of the area’s consistently competitive squads, Palmer Ridge and Mesa Ridge, meet in Week 2.

That game wasn’t too competitive last year, as Palmer Ridge won 28-7. But Mesa Ridge steadily improved throughout the year, winning seven of nine games after that loss.

Still, Mesa Ridge will need to put its best showing together to compete. Palmer Ridge took a 12-0 record into the state semifinals before falling to Loveland last year, and the Bears return several starters on both sides of the ball.

Valor Christian at Pine Creek — Aug. 31

With losses to Regis Jesuit, Cherry Creek and Arizona’s Liberty, Valor Christian was arguably the nation’s best three-loss team in 2022.

The school that produced star NFL running back Christian McCaffrey and others is a perennial power, winning eight state titles since 2009. Last year, Cherry Creek defeated the Eagles in the 5A state title game.

Pine Creek battled Valor Christian in Highlands Ranch last year, with Valor winning 24-7. This time, Valor Christian will play Pine Creek at D-20 Stadium.

Mesa Ridge at Doherty — Thursday, Sept. 14

After an 0-10 season the year before, Doherty made a 180-degree turn in 2022. The Spartans won seven games and reached the 5A playoffs.

Hopes are once again high at Doherty that the Spartans can be similarly strong in 2023.

All five of Doherty’s league opponents hail from the Denver area, but the Spartans play a couple of Pikes Peak region teams in the nonconference. One of the more intriguing matchups is when they face a consistently strong Mesa Ridge team in Week 4.

The Spartans lost 42-30 and it was a one-score game in the fourth quarter. This year’s battle, with Doherty hosting, should be similarly competitive.

Palmer Ridge at Ponderosa — Thursday, Sept. 21

One of Palmer Ridge’s most impressive wins last year came at home against Ponderosa.

The Bears beat the Mustangs 48-34, outscoring Ponderosa 28-14 in the second half. Ponderosa entered last year’s playoffs ranked No. 5 in 4A and went two rounds deep.

For a Palmer Ridge team that has lofty goals for the 2023 season, another marquee nonconference win over Ponderosa would be a boost.

Fountain-Fort Carson at Pine Creek — Thursday, Sept. 28

The battle between Pine Creek and Fountain-Fort Carson was arguably the area’s most intense game of 2022.

Pine Creek won 14-0, but the Trojans were in contention until the game’s final minutes. Takeaways and defensive stops defined this defensive war, ultimately conquered by the Eagles.

The teams battle again in the middle of the season at D-20 Stadium. Fountain-Fort Carson’s roster is reloaded at many positions, so it’ll be interesting to see if the Trojans can be as competitive against Pine Creek this year.

Legend at Fountain-Fort Carson — Thursday, Oct. 5

Another one that’s contingent on how sharp FFC can stay is when the Trojans host Legend.

Legend, based out of Parker, is a consistently strong program in football (and pretty much every other sport). The Titans handed the Trojans one of their only losses a year ago, winning 43-24.

This time, FFC will have the benefit of playing in front of its home crowd.

CSCS at Banning Lewis — 7 p.m. (at Falcon High), Oct. 13

CSCS was one of the area’s most improved teams in 2022, reaching the 1A state semifinals. And one of the Lions’ most challenging games on their way there was against Banning Lewis.

The Lions rallied from a multiple-score deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Stallions 26-22. CSCS won five games in a row after that, while Banning Lewis narrowly missed the playoffs.

This time, Banning Lewis gets the home field for what should be another thriller.

Vista Ridge at Palmer Ridge — 7 p.m., Oct. 27

With stars Brayden Dorman and BeBe Hills both graduated and at their respective Pac-12 programs, Vista Ridge will be an entirely new-looking program in 2023. But never doubt a team led by Mike Vrana.

The longtime Vista Ridge assistant and current head coach has helped put consistently strong teams on the field, year after year, during his tenure.

Palmer Ridge is widely expected to be one of the state’s best teams in 2023. Expect the Bears’ final regular-season game against Vista Ridge to be one of their toughest tests.