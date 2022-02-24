BOYS’ BASKETBALL
St. Mary’s 75, La Junta 55
At St. Mary’s: St. Mary’s wins in a commanding way against La Junta
Cyrus Hernandez (21 points), Sam Howery (16 points, 12 rebounds and four steals), and Carson Faber (16, 19, and three assists) were instrumental in the win. Andon Mindrup was another Pirate to score in double-digits (10).
St. Mary’s (19-1) will now play Manitou Springs in the semifinals on Friday. La Junta (11-10) will play in the consolation semifinals against Woodland Park (12-8).
Thompson Valley 73, Cheyenne Mountain 63
At Thompson Valley: The Eagles outscored the Red-Tailed Hawks 23-8 in the first quarter to carry the momentum to the entire game.
Thompson Valley, now with a 15-9 record, entered the first round as a 24 seed with a 15-9 record. Cheyenne Mountain (7-17) came in as a 41 seed.
The Eagles will play in the second round on Saturday against the ninth seed Longmont. The Trojans (17-6) had a first-round bye.
Harrison 62, The Classical Academy 32
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Calhan 35, Colorado Springs School 26 (2A)
At Calhan: The Bulldogs handled the first round of the 2A District Eight tournament with ease.
Calhan is the four seed for the tournament and the Kodiaks were the five seed before getting knocked out. Calhan, now 4-16, will move onto the semi-finals on Friday. The Bulldogs are going up against the one-seed Peyton (14-5).
Dolores Huerta Prep 32, Thomas MacLaren School 25 (2A)
At Dolores Huerta Prep: The Scorpions avoided the upset with a narrow first-round win.
Dolores Huerta Prep, the three seed, is now 9-11. The Highlanders were the sixth seed and finished the season with a 4-15 record. The Scorpions will take on two seed Fountain Valley (13-3) in the semifinals on Saturday.
Simla 78, Pikes Peak Christian 18 (1A)
At Simla: The Cubs could do no wrong as they only gave up more than five points in one quarter.
The Cubs, sitting at 13-7, will move to the semifinals on Saturday against Evangelical Christian (15-5) for a two vs. three seed matchup. Evangelical Christian beat Miami-Yoder in the first round and will look to avoid the upset.
ICE HOCKEY
Aspen 4, Liberty 2
At Aspen: The Skiers kicked off the 4A CHSAA State Ice Hockey Championships with a home win.
Aspen, 8-10, is the eighth seed of the tournament. Liberty came in as the ninth seed and finished the season with a 9-10 record. Aspen will move to the quarterfinals on Monday against Cheyenne Mountain. The Red-Tailed Hawks are 17-2 and the tournament one seed. Cheyenne Mountain received a first-round bye.