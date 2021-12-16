_CAP0391.JPG

Rampart's Zach Buitendag, right, attempts to block Widefield's Dalen Booker's, left, shot on Thursday, Dec. 16, at Rampart High School.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL 

Widefield 61, Rampart 48

At Rampart: C.J. Brooks scored 20 points to lead Widefield to a road win. The senior guard scored half of his points in the first quarter, giving the Gladiators a 19-12 lead.

Senior forward Travaris Coleman was the only other Gladiator to score in double-digits with 12 points — all in the first half.  
 
Rampart was held to four points in the third quarter, putting the Rams out of reach despite a 19-point effort in the fourth quarter. Junior forward Marquis Carver-Smith had a team-high 13 points.

St. Mary’s 102, Salida 77

At St. Mary's: Senior Sam Howery is on a mission. He dropped a team-high 31 points to continue his standout season. 

Fellow senior Cyrus Hernandez added 28 points of his own. The Pirates put together 13 3-pointers in their best offensive output of the year. It comes less than a week after St. Mary's set a season high of 81. 

Cheyenne Mountain 69, Sand Creek 60 

Palmer 71, Hinkley 67

Pine Creek 71, Erie 39

Discovery Canyon 83, Coronado 48

Buena Vista 81, James Irwin 39

Gateway 60, Mitchell 48

Lewis-Palmer 61, Sierra 24

Harrison 81, Pueblo Central 78

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL 

Mitchell 67, Gateway 62

At Mitchell: The Marauders were outscored in the first quarter, but it didn't matter Thursday. 

Mitchell put together 19-13 and 18-15 second and fourth quarters en route to its third win of the year. It ended a two-game losing streak that included a single-digit loss to Kennedy. 

Palmer Ridge 41, Loveland 19

At Loveland: The Bears continue to play like grizzled veterans on the defensive end. 

Palmer Ridge didn't allow a double-digit quarter in its latest win, holding Loveland to its lowest output of the year. Seniors Rylie McMullen (12) and Mia Womack (11) led the Bears' scoring output that was able to double up the Red Wolves despite a five-point third quarter. 

Pueblo Central 49, Harrison 34 

La Junta 48, Manitou Springs 41

Coronado 50, Discovery Canyon 34

Rampart 57, Widefield 49

St. Mary’s 61, Salida 21

Centaurus 47, Lewis-Palmer 34

ICE HOCKEY 

Doherty 6, Air Academy 1

GIRLS’ WRESTLING 

Doherty 30, Jefferson County 15