BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Widefield 61, Rampart 48
At Rampart: C.J. Brooks scored 20 points to lead Widefield to a road win. The senior guard scored half of his points in the first quarter, giving the Gladiators a 19-12 lead.
St. Mary’s 102, Salida 77
At St. Mary's: Senior Sam Howery is on a mission. He dropped a team-high 31 points to continue his standout season.
Fellow senior Cyrus Hernandez added 28 points of his own. The Pirates put together 13 3-pointers in their best offensive output of the year. It comes less than a week after St. Mary's set a season high of 81.
Cheyenne Mountain 69, Sand Creek 60
Palmer 71, Hinkley 67
Pine Creek 71, Erie 39
Discovery Canyon 83, Coronado 48
Buena Vista 81, James Irwin 39
Gateway 60, Mitchell 48
Lewis-Palmer 61, Sierra 24
Harrison 81, Pueblo Central 78
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Mitchell 67, Gateway 62
At Mitchell: The Marauders were outscored in the first quarter, but it didn't matter Thursday.
Mitchell put together 19-13 and 18-15 second and fourth quarters en route to its third win of the year. It ended a two-game losing streak that included a single-digit loss to Kennedy.
Palmer Ridge 41, Loveland 19
At Loveland: The Bears continue to play like grizzled veterans on the defensive end.
Palmer Ridge didn't allow a double-digit quarter in its latest win, holding Loveland to its lowest output of the year. Seniors Rylie McMullen (12) and Mia Womack (11) led the Bears' scoring output that was able to double up the Red Wolves despite a five-point third quarter.
Pueblo Central 49, Harrison 34
La Junta 48, Manitou Springs 41
Coronado 50, Discovery Canyon 34
Rampart 57, Widefield 49
St. Mary’s 61, Salida 21
Centaurus 47, Lewis-Palmer 34
ICE HOCKEY
Doherty 6, Air Academy 1
GIRLS’ WRESTLING
Doherty 30, Jefferson County 15