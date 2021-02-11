BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Fountain-Fort Carson 62, Air Academy 46
At Fountain-Fort Carson: Fountain-Fort Carson held Air Academy to fewer than 10 points in the first and second quarter as the Trojans claimed a bounce-back win over the Kadets following their first loss of the season.
Kaleb Mitchell and Isaiah Thompson each had a double-double for FFC. Mitchell had 16 points and 11 rebounds and Thompson added 15 points and had 13 boards. Tripp Beatty scored 10 for the Trojans (5-1, 2-1 5A/4A PPAC).
Air Academy is 2-4 and winless in 5A/4A PPAC.
Woodland Park 55, La Junta 47
At Woodland Park: Woodland Park bounced back after being outscored 12-7 in the first quarter of a 3A Tri-Peaks game against La Junta, and claimed the victory with help from leading scorers Sonny and Tyger Ciccarelli. Sonny had 14 points for the Panthers (3-3, 2-2) and Tyger added 12.
Liberty 61, Pine Creek 54
At Liberty: Liberty thwarted a fourth-quarter comeback by Pine Creek as the Lancers retain their position at the top of the 5A/4A PPAC rankings as one of three teams who remain undefeated in league play.
Senior Josiah Sewell led Liberty past Pine Creek with 20 points, and junior Jordan McKay had 16 points and completed a double-double with 10 rebounds. Damion Nicholson scored a season-high 16 points for the Lancers (4-1, 3-0).
Pine Creek falls to 2-3.
St. Mary’s 93, Lamar 50
At St. Mary’s: Luke Stockelman scored a season-high 28 points to help St. Mary’s breeze past Lamar in a 3A Tri-Peaks game, along with five other double-figure scorers for the Pirates.
Sam Howery scored 18 points and completed the double-double with 10 assists. Andon Mindrup had 13 points, Cyrus Gernandez added 100 and Max Howery and John Klein scored 10 points each.
St. Mary’s (6-0, 4-0) has scored over 90 points in five of six games so far this season.
Colorado Springs School 71, Vanguard 44
Manitou Springs 81, James Irwin 21
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Lamar 63, St. Mary’s 48
At Lamar: St. Mary’s suffered its first loss since 2019, falling to 3A Tri-Peaks foe Lamar.
Though the Pirates attempted a comeback in the third, outscoring the Savages 18-11, Lamar halted the comeback in the fourth outscoring St. Mary’s 20-4 in the remaining time.
The Pirates are 5-1 and 3-1 in 3A Tri-Peaks.
Palmer Ridge 60, Discovery Canyon 50
At Discovery Canyon: Charlotte Hauke led the Bears with 16 points and Hannah Dove added 10 as Palmer Ridge took down Discovery Canyon in a 5A/4A PPAC clash.
Dove and Hauke also led the team on the boards with six rebounds each. Hauke also had six assists and four steals for the Bears (5-2, 3-2).
Discovery Canyon is 1-5.
Vanguard 62, Colorado Springs Christian 24
Liberty 37, Pine Creek 30
Manitou Springs 68, James Irwin 12
Doherty 87, Cheyenne Mountain 50
Woodland Park 34, La Junta 59
GIRLS’ SWIMMING
Pine Creek 111, Doherty 72
At Doherty: Pine Creek’s Dom Cos won a pair of events Thursday, winning the 200 IM in 2:20.40 and the 100 breaststroke (1:10.13) as Pine Creek took down Doherty.
Though Doherty did not claim the dual win, it was a notable day for the Spartans who saw seven records fall. Doherty set new school records in each relay, including the winning 200 free relay (1:42.76) and 400 free relay (3:42.67), which were also pool records.
Ana Rojas broke the pool and Doherty school record with her win in the 100 free with a time of 52.02. Pine Creek’s Izzy Burton, who won the 100 backstroke in 59.58, was more than two seconds behind Rojas for a second-place finish.
Liberty 95, Palmer 88
At Palmer: Liberty won two of three relay races to help lift them over Palmer in a dual meet win.
The Lancers won the 200 medley with a time of 2:02, beating Palmer by just under two seconds, adn won the 200 free relay in 2:00.27 - just 0.24 ahead of Palmer.
The Terrors won the 400 free relay by more than 13 seconds with a time of 4:17.96.
Palmer’s Malia Steel was the only double winner, winning the 50 free (28.21) and 100 butterfly (1:04.5).
Liberty’s Anisa Cryderman won the 100 backstroke in 1:03.38, beating Palmer’s Kate Lowery by just 0.19 second. Lowery placed first in the 100 free in 59.11, beating Liberty’s Taylor Kwan by less than a second. Kwan won the 200 IM in 2:26.44.
Fountain-Fort Carson 121, Woodland Park 28
At Fountain-Fort Carson: Fountain-Fort Carson swept a dual meet against Woodland Park, winning all 12 events against the Panthers.
The Trojans had three swimmers win two individual events. Freshman Jenna Krieg won the 200 and 500 freestyles in 2:30.84 and 5:60.77, respectively. Senior Jenniver Hazlett won the 50 free (29.97) and the 100 breaststroke (1:27.80) and Sophomore Katia Neufeld-Barclay won the 100 backstroke (1:07.16) and the 100 free (1:01.05). Taking second behind Neufeld-Barclay in both events was Woodland Park freshman Hannah Winn, who took second in the 100 free in 1:02.38 and the 100 back in 1:08.54.
BOYS’ WRESTLING
Coronado 21, Mesa Ridge 21
At Coronado: Coronado won nine of its 10 winning bouts by fall to take down Mesa Ridge.
Andrew Cruz at 195 pounds needed just 22 seconds to pin his Mesa Ridge opponent, and Edward Delgado pinned his 145-pound opponent in 1:09.
At 120 pounds Ty Leonard earned a 9-2 decision. Coronado’s Say Doe Htoo (126 pounds, 1:33), Luke Diehl (132 pounds, 2:46), Matt Lucero (138 pounds, 2:32), Ben Nagel (152 pounds, 1:47), Luke Smith (160 pounds, 4:26), Mitchell Nowlan (170 pounds, 1:56) and Andre Cruz (182 pounds, 2:33) all won their matches by fall.
Mesa Ridge 113-pounder Frankie Gallegos earned a third-period pin with a last second move for the win at 5:52, and Mickail Skeldum won his 106-pound bout in 1:22. At 220 pounds Arthur Campbell won a close 5-4 decision for Mesa Ridge.
Canon City 64, Harrison/Palmer 18
At Palmer: Canon City’s Coletin Renn earned a 170-pound win with a pin in 14 seconds and Blake Nesenoff pinned his 195-pound opponent in 1:14 for Canon City. Blake Hanenberg won his 152-pound match with a 14-2 major decision.