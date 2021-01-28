Boys’ Basketball
St. Mary’s 103, Faith Christian 84
At St. Mary’s: St. Mary’s made quite a statement in its season opener, scoring more than 100 points in a nonconference clash against Faith Christian. Sam Howery led the Pirates with 32 points and 15 assists and was close to a triple-double with seven rebounds. Andon Mindrup scored 21 points and completed the double-double with 11 rebounds, and Luke Stockelman added 20 points. Senior John Klein also finished in double figures with 12 points.
Doherty 79, Coronado 45
At Doherty: Doherty jumped off to a hot start, outscoring Coronado 46-25 in the first half on the way to a nonconference victory over Coronado.
Schafer Reichart led the Spartans with a double-double, with 20 points and 14 rebounds, and AJ Guiao had 11. Seven Doherty players scored five or more points in the win. Brody Gish had five steals and five assists.
Liberty 75, Falcon 68
At Liberty: Falcon had three players score 19 or more points, but it wasn’t enough to get past Liberty in a nonconference loss.
Mason Black led the Falcons with 21 points, followed by Mason Hamlin with 20 and Jason Chambers with 19. The three made up 89 percent of the team’s scoring.
Clay Sanger led Falcon with 11 rebounds and had a block.
Liberty opens the season 1-0 and hands Falcon its second loss of the season.
Palmer 68, Ponderosa 65
At Ponderosa: Palmer pulled off a comeback, erasing a first-half deficit to claim a three-point nonconference win over Ponderosa.
Palmer outscored the Mustangs 37-30 in the second half to clinch the win.
Manitou Springs 57, Rye 20
At Manitou Springs: Manitou Springs held Rye to fewer than eight points in each quarter for a dominant nonconference win over Rye.
Isaiah Thomas led the Mustangs with 17 points and Caleb Allen added 13.
Rampart 119, Pueblo West 64
Pueblo Central 60, Canon City 47
Sand Creek 70, Pine Creek 61
The Classical Academy 51, Widefield 47
Pueblo South 81, Vanguard 34
Mesa Ridge 68, Vista Ridge 64
Girls’ Basketball
Rye 48, Manitou Springs 30
At Manitou Springs: Rye held Manitou Springs to fewer than 10 points in each quarter for a nonconference win over the Mustangs.
Abigail Parker and Sami Benge-Kulzer led Manitou Springs with six points each.
The Classical Academy 46, Palmer 34
At The Classical Academy: Alyssa Trujillo-Rodriguez scored 18 points for Palmer, but it wasn’t enough to make up for a slow start in a nonconference loss to TCA. She was close to a double-double with nine rebounds and had two assists.
The Titans outscored Palmer 27-15 in the first half, and held on to the lead from there.
Cheyenne Mountain 67, Mitchell 42
At Mitchell: Cheyenne Mountain jumped off to a commanding lead over Mitchell, outscoring the Marauders 36-13 in the first half.
Aalyviah Smith led Mitchell with 14 points and Madison Dejean added nine. Sophomore Torrai Logan had 12 rebounds for the Mauraders.
Widefield 51, Discovery Canyon 39
Canon City 57, Pueblo Central 21
Vista Ridge 55, Mesa Ridge 42
Lewis-Palmer 64, Coronado 46
Pine Creek 71, Sand Creek 40
Girls’ Swimming
Fountain-Fort Carson 129, Sierra 40
At Fountain-Fort Carson: Fountain-Fort Carson won 10 of 12 events to open the season on a high note against Sierra.
Jenna Krieg won two individual events, winning the 200 IM (2:56.37) and the 100 back (1:18.08), and Katia Neufeld-Barclay touched the wall first in the 50 (28.50) and 100 (1:03.82) freestyle races for Fountain-Fort Carson. Both swam on the winning 200 medley relay team, which won in 2:15.32.
Sierra’s Mahkellah McClure won the 100 breaststroke as the only Stallion in the field, with a time of 1:21.58. She also helped the Sierra 400 free relay team to victory, swimming anchor for a win in 4:56.18.
Doherty 100, Palmer 86
At Doherty: In her first meet back in the pool for Doherty since taking a year off to rehab her shoulder, junior Ana Rojas broke an 11-year pool record in the 100 back with a winning time of 58.96.
Her win in the 100 back was her second individual victory of the day. She won the 100 butterfly in 59.17, and helped the 200 medley relay team to victory in 1:56.66 and swam anchor on the winning 400 free relay (4:01.89).
Doherty’s Ella Adler also won two individual events, claiming victory in the 200 (2:05.46) and 100 freestyle races.
Palmer’s Adele Havlik won the 500 free in 6:25.50 and Isabel Gilliam won the 100 breaststroke in 1:27.82. Havlik also helped the 200 free relay to victory, swimming anchor for a time of 2:00.72.
Widefield 130, Woodland Park 50
At Widefield Community Center: Woodland Park’s Hannah Win won a pair of individual races, but Widefield claimed nine first-place finishes for the victory.
Widefield’s Emmalee Krieg won the 200 IM in 3:11.06, more than five seconds ahead of the field, and swam on the winning 200 medley and 200 free relay races.
Win won the 200 freestyle (2:25.90) and the 100 breaststroke (1:18.92).
Lewis-Palmer 115, Rampart 71
At Rampart: Lewis-Palmer’s Sydney McKenzie and Lindsee Newman won two individual events and each helped a relay team claim victory in a dual meet win over Rampart.
McKenzie won the 200 IM in 2:11.24 and won the 100 breaststroke in 1:05.14. She also helped the 200 medley relay team to a victory in 1:47.29 and swam anchor on the 400 free relay, which won in 3:45.14. Newman touched the wall first in the 200 and 500 free in 2:02.71 and 5:26.88, respectively, and swam anchor in the 200 free relay, which won in 1:49.47.
Rampart’s Lindsey Immel was a double winner Thursday, claiming the title in the 50 and 100 free (24.66, 53.61).
Boys’ Wrestling
Air Academy 37, Peyton 36
At Air Academy: Air Academy came out on top of a hard fought dual against Peyton thanks to tiebreaker criteria.
At 132 pounds Air Academy’s Josh Hammer clinched a close 4-2 decision over Daniel Warkentine, and Brian Choe pinned Zak Cobb in 1:58.
Peyton’s Riley Murr earned a pin in 2:16 at 160 pounds, and Iley Tuttle pinned his 126-pound opponent in 2:25.
Doherty 43, Vista Ridge 42
At Vista Ridge: Vista Ridge earned six wins by fall and Doherty pinned five, but the Spartans came out on top thanks to tiebreaker criteria in the first dual meet of the season.
Doherty’s Haden Yates pinned Kael Romero in just 12 seconds at 106 pounds. At 220 pounds Jason Rhoten won by fall in 13 seconds and Zion Neville of Doherty pinned his 138-pound opponent in 46 seconds.
Elijah Brown earned a second-period pin at 170 pounds for Doherty, and Jared Bilstein pinned his heavyweight opponent in 1:30.
The Wolves won four middleweight matches including three straight pins by Solomon Arnds (145), Jamie Snyder (152) and Max Coddington (160).
Vista Ridge’s Roman Arnds-Volcin (113 pounds, 1:49), Jaden Williams (126, 1:56), Adam Carter (132, 1:40), Solomon Arnds (145, 1:23), Snyder (152, 3:13) and Coddington (160, 2:34) pinned their opponents.
Girls’ Wrestling
Palmer Ridge 12, Lewis-Palmer 4
At Palmer Ridge: Mia Hargrove and Aspen Barber earned pins for Palmer Ridge in a small dual meet against Monument rival Lewis-Palmer. Hargrove pinned her opponent Barbara Battaglia in 45 seconds, and Barber pinned Olivia Davis in 3:25.
Lewis-Palmer’s Shenin Steele earned a 10-2 major decision over Kaila Oneil.