TENNIS REGIONALS
CLASS 4A
Region 1
Palmer Ridge’s Tessa Rothwell and Lyna Truong won the Region 1 title at No. 2 singles and No. 3 singles, respectively, to qualify for the state tournament. Air Academy’s Lily Eller and Mia Kardell placed second at No. 1 and No. 3 singles, respectively, to qualify.
Six local doubles teams qualified from the Region 1 tournament with Palmer Ridge sweeping the doubles titles. Alexandra Yuzkiv and Charlotte Hauke won the No. 1 doubles region title, while Katie Betz and Katrina Wieskircher won at No. 2 doubles, Chelsea Young and Kaya Kimmey won at No. 3 and Cora Goodwin and Anna Glen won the No. 4 doubles title.
Air Academy’s Tessa Stahnke and Molly Wells placed second at No. 2 doubles to qualify for state and Pine Creek’s Grace Hu and Catherine Mooney placed second at No. 4 doubles.
CLASS 3A
Region 6
Vanguard won six region titles on the way to winning the team championship at the Region 6 tournament for the fourth year in a row.
Jaden Fuqua on the No. 2 singles title and Sophia Guevara won at No. 3 singles. Jordyn Van Manen placed second at No. 1 singles, while Isis Rivera and Sophia Bredder took the region title at No. 1 doubles. Aidan Glaser and Ainsley Skur claimed the No. 2 doubles championship, and Riana Fagans and Katey Kyle won at No. 3 doubles. Hailey Blanchard and Jillian Harrison placed second at No. 4 doubles for Vanguard.
Ellie Hartman of St. Mary’s won the No. 1 doubles championship, and Kayla Barnett of St. Mary’s placed second at No. 2 singles. Jill Kellick was the region runner-up at No. 3 singles and St. Mary’s Elizabeth Brodeur and Roni Hennessey qualified for state with a second-place finish at No. 1 doubles. Elizabeth Rysavy and Lily Delgado, and Gretchen Czelatdko and Sabrina Damien placed second at No. 2 and No. 3 doubles, respectively.
Colorado Springs Christian doubles team of Annsley Oelrich and Megan Johnson won the No. 4 doubles championship.
BASEBALL
Manitou Springs 18-11, Florence 2-0
At Manitou Springs: Manitou Springs swept Florence in a 3A/2A Tri-Peaks doubleheader. The Mustangs scored nine runs in the first inning of Game 1 before clinching a shutout in Game 2.
Raymond McCaskey hit a home run and had four RBIs to lead Manitou Springs in Game 2 and Davis Mack had two RBIs. Mack led the Mustangs in Game 1 with three RBIs along with sophomore Andrew Rhodes. Caden Harris, Thor Flett, Jake Thomson and Nathan Gentzel had two RBIs each in Game 1.
Falcon 15, Sand Creek 0
At Sand Creek: After opening with a modest 2-0 lead through the first two innings, Falcon hit its stride in the third and fourth to score 13 runs and end the 4A/3A CSML North game in four innings.
Nolan Favreau led the Falcons with three RBIs, followed by Lane Potts with two. Clayton Sanger, Mason Hamlin, Nolan Adamski, Gaven Schmidt, Zach Howe and Zach McCullouch had one RBI apiece. Sanger led Falcon at the plate hitting 3 for 4.
Nico Petrocelli pitched four innings and allowed just two hits. He had four strikeouts along the way.
Blayne Chapman and Kaden Levi registered a hit for Sand Creek.
Woodland Park 12, Palmer 7
At Palmer: Woodland Park scored eight runs in the top of the second, and Palmer responded by bringing six runs across in the bottom of the inning, but ultimately the Panthers held on for a 4A/5A CSML South win.
Trace Taranto hit a two-RBI double to lead Woodland Park. Mason Pyles, Tyler Thime, Jacob Babin and Parker Taranto had an RBI each. Five Woodland Park pitchers combined for 12 strikeouts.
Freshman Kaiden Woods and senior Josiah Richardson had an RBI apiece for Palmer. Adam Jolicoeur and Aidan Nelson had two hits each.
Canon City 10, Coronado 0
At Coronado: Seth Newton pitched a five-inning no hitter and struck out nine batters as Canon City to a second-straight 10-run 4A/5A CSML South victory.
Newton retired 18 batters with 62 pitches and nearly clinched a perfect game, but hit two batters.
Andrew Lapp hit 3-for-3 with three RBIs and Coletin Renn had two hits and two RBIs for the Tigers.
Cheyenne Mountain 7, Discovery Canyon 6
At Cheyenne Mountain: Discovery Canyon scored three runs through the sixth and seventh innings to take the lead in a PPAC tournament game, but Cheyenne Mountain clinched the walkoff by scoring two runs in the bottom of the seventh.
Denton Damgaard and Brad Helton each hit home runs for Cheyenne. Helton finished with three RBIs and Damgaard had two. Hays Chaney also had an RBI.
Austin Weller hit 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Colby Welty also batted in two runs for the Thunder.
Doherty 6, Pine Creek 5
At Doherty: Doherty scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh for a walk off, come-from-behind 4A Pikes Peak win over Pine Creek.
The Eagles took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first, but the Spartans battled back, trailing by one heading to the final frame.
Joey Taylor had two RBIs for Pine Creek. Jack Hankins and Chris Gracia had an RBI each.
Palmer Ridge 10, Vista Ridge 6
At Vista Ridge: Palmer Ridge used a seven-run fifth inning to take the lead and clinch a 4A Pikes Peak victory over Vista Ridge.
Luke Weir, Brayton Wilmes, Jameson Bush and Josh Mills had two RBIs each for the Bears and Nolan Phillips struck out six batters in 3.1 innings.
Vista Ridge was led by Charlie Marcantel who hit 3-for-3 with two RBIs and struck out the side in one inning of work on the mound.
Lewis-Palmer 15, Air Academy 5
At Lewis-Palmer: Lewis-Palmer bounced back from a loss with a 4A Pikes Peak tournament win over Air Academy.
The Rangers were led by Daulton Johnson who hit a three-run triple. Mick Kazlausky, Tommy Fiocchi and Justin Hudson had two RBIs each and Caleb Ralph struck out seven batters in five innings.
Air Academy freshman Matt Hansen hit a three-run double while Peter Tassler and Cody Sheets had one run each.
Mesa Ridge 12, Widefield 3
At Mesa Ridge: Dylan Sayler had two hits, including a home run and three RBIs to lead Mesa Ridge to a 4A/5A CSML South win over Widefield.
Ryan Tutton and Anthony Inok had two hits and two RBIs each, while Widefield was led by Nicholas Towel with two RBIs.
Calhan 10, Elbert 0
At Elbert: Hunter Gotschall hit two home runs and a double, going 3-for-4 with three RBIs to lead Calhan to a nonconference win over Elbert.
Zach Peterson, Andrew Patino and Aiden Jack had an RBI each, while Logan Glaser and Patino split time on the mound, combining for 10 strikeouts.
Salida 12-4, Colorado Springs Christian School 11-7
At Salida: Colorado Springs Christian split a 3A/2A Tri-Peaks doubleheader against Salida, losing Game 1 by a single run before taking down the Spartans in Game 2 to end a six-game losing streak.
Lyons 10, Evangelical Christian 8
Elizabeth 30-20, Sierra 0-0 (doubleheader)
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Denver North 19, Vanguard 2
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Cheyenne Mountain 15, Cheyenne Mountain 6
At Air Academy: Air Academy bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 5A South win over Cheyenne Mountain.
Marguerite Schipfer led the Kadets with eight goals and three assists. Madison Chidester and Justine Anderson had two goals each. Emma Martin, Alexandra Collins and Grace Lichtenberger also scored.
ThunderRidge 22, Pine Creek 6
Pueblo West 20, Palmer 2
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Sand Creek 8, Elizabeth 0
At Elizabeth: With four goals against Elizabeth, Sydney Lasater surpassed 100 career goals in three seasons at Sand Creek. The senior averages 2.6 goals per game, including a staggering 3.9 in the first nine games this season, and has matched her goal total from her 16-game sophomore season.
Sand Creek shut out Elizabeth in a 4A CSML North win behind Lasater’s four goals. Jadyn LeDoux scored twice and had an assists. Amaya Chaffe and Baily Wrighe had a goal each and Alexia Montero had 18 saves to preserve the shutout.
Manitou Springs 10, Atlas Prep 0
At Manitou Springs: Madrid Mack and Erica Sherwin had two goals and two assists each and six other Mustangs scored as Manitou Springs remains undefeated and clinched its seventh straight shutout. The Mustangs have not allowed a goal yet this season.
Ayla Flett had two saves in 40 minutes in goal, and Grace Olson entered to play 40 scoreless minutes in net.
Grace McCumber, Sophia Mckeown, Olson, Cassidy Kuzbek, Julia Mayne and Dana Gutierrez-Santos scored for Manitou.
Rye 10, Colorado Springs School 5
Colorado Springs Christian School 7, James Irwin 0
BOYS’ SWIMMING
Palmer 94, Widefield 60
At Widefield: Palmer’s Maddoch Mozee won three individual events and Isaac Collins won two as the Terrors took down Widefield.
Mozee touched the wall first in the 50 free in 27.37, edging out teammate Henry Stevens, who placed second in 27.55. Mozee also won the 100 fly in 1:10.12 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:13.73. Collins won the 200 IM in 2:10.39, and the 100 free in 53.32.