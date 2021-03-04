BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Sand Creek 52, Sierra 44
At Sierra: Sand Creek trailed Sierra heading into the second half, but limited the Stallions to just seven points in the third and six in the fourth quarter as the Scorpions rebounded from a 4A CSML-North loss to Elizabeth to finish the regular season 10-3, second in league standings.
Konner Morgan led the Scorpions with 19 points and 12 rebounds, and Greg Garnett had 12 points.
Sierra (2-9) has two more games left in the regular season and will face Elizabeth on Friday and Harrison on Saturday.
Canon City 71, Falcon 65
Ponderosa 52, Elizabeth 51
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Falcon 52, Canon City 33
At Falcon: In a well-matched nonconference game, Falcon trailed Canon City by one at halftime, but found a spark in the final 16 minutes to outscore the Tigers 39-19 in the second half to finish the regular season 13-1.
Billie Fiore led the Falcons with 20 points and had four blocks. Hannah Burg had 15 points, eight rebounds, five assists and five steals.
The Tigers finished the regular season 10-2 and CSML-South champions.
Harrison 56, Palmer 39
At Harrison: Amyah Moore had a triple-double for Harrison in a CSML-South win over Palmer. She led the Panthers with 25 points, 18 rebounds and had 10 steals. The senior also had four assists and three blocks for good measure. Zaria Graham had a double-double for Harrison, scoring 10 points and pulling down 10 rebounds. Faith Thornton also had 10 boards for the Panthers.
Palmer was led by Alyssa Rodriguez-Trujillo with 13 points.
Manitou Springs 46, Colorado Springs Christian 43 (OT)
At CSCS: Manitou Springs outscored CSCS 11-2 in the fourth quarter to force overtime and ultimately claim a 3A Tri-Peaks win over the Lions.
The Mustangs outscored CSCS 6-3 in overtime for their fifth consecutive win. They will conclude the regular season against St. Mary's on Saturday.
Alexia Vigil led Manitou Springs with 13 points and had four steals. Alexis Harper had 12 points and Avah Armour added 10.
CSCS is 5-5 and 4-5 in Tri-Peaks play.
ICE HOCKEY
Lewis-Palmer 4, Mountain Vista 4 (OT)
At South Suburban Sports Complex: Overtime could not decide a winner in a 5A South matchup.
Lewis-Palmer scored three goals late in the second period before Mountain Vista tied the game in the third to force overtime.
Sam Kleinsmith had two goals for the Rangers. Sam Cook and Erik Jonasson also scored, and Sam Sarver and Holden Downie had an assist each. Brendan McLane had 23 stops in goal for Lewis-Palmer.
GIRLS’ SWIMMING AND DIVING
Tri-Peaks Championships
Manitou Springs claimed the Tri-Peaks league title, scoring 427 team points, 32 points ahead of second-place St. Mary’s.
Manitou junior Aidan Cote won the Tri-Peaks 200 free championship with a time of 2:05.08, and senior Isabella Kuzbek placed second in the 100 breaststroke (1:08.66) and third in the 200 IM (2:20.27).
Kuzbek swam the first leg and Cote swam anchor on the Mustangs’ second-place 200 free relay (1:44.82). Sophomore Cassidy Kuzbek swam the opening leg of the 200 medley relay, followed by Isabella Kuzbek, Summer Tenpas and Cote, for a third-place finish (1:57.61).
In the 100 butterfly Manitou Springs placed second, third and fourth, with Hannah Drum taking silver (1:05.43) followed by Tenpas in third (1:06.01) and Sofia Cirko in fourth (1:07.51).
Lily Cornett of Fountain Valley won the diving competition with 411.7 points.