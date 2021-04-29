Girls’ Volleyball
5A Region 2 tournament
At Fort Collins: Rampart traveled to Fort Collins to compete in the Region 2 tournament, and defeated Regis Jesuit (3-1) and Fort Collins (3-0) to punch its ticket to the Class 5A state tournament.
The Rams have not lost since the second match of the season and enter state on a nine-match winning streak. With a No. 2 seed in region play, Rampart will likely earn another top seed among a deep field of 5A talent.
Friday, Pine Creek (Region 1) and Liberty (Region 3) will compete in their respective 5A regional tournaments.
Cheyenne Mountain (4A Region 2), Coronado (Region 5), Palmer Ridge (Region 7) and Discovery Canyon (Region 8) will host their respective 4A region tournaments on Saturday. Woodland Park and Falcon will compete in the Region 3 tournament at Palisade and TCA will travel to Eagle Valley for Region 4 play on Saturday.
In Class 3A, Vanguard will travel to Eaton for the Region 1 tournament and Manitou Springs will travel to Montezuma-Cortez for Region 2 play on Saturday. St. Mary’s will compete in the Region 7 tournament at DSST: Montview.
Colorado Springs School will play in the 2A Region 5 tournament at Fowler on Saturday and Evangelical Christian will play in the 1A Region 2 tournament at Wiley.