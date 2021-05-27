BASEBALL
Rampart 31, Liberty 21
At Liberty: District 20 rivals Rampart and Liberty combined for 52 runs as Rampart ran away with a high-scoring 4A Pikes Peak victory.
The Rams collected 27 hits led by Taylor Dulaney who hit 6-for-7, including two home runs, and finished with seven RBIs. Sean Melnyk had five RBIs while Benji Carrington and Josh White had four each. White and Jaysen Komrofske had five hits each and Roman Valdez knocked in three runs.
And despite the barrage of hits, Rampart’s Mason Sermersheim struck out nine batters in 3.2 innings.
Canon City 6, The Classical Academy 5
At TCA: The Classical Academy started a seventh-inning comeback, but fell short in a nonconference loss to the Tigers.
Alex Moore had two RBIs for the Titans. Ryan Howard, Nathan Ward and Connor Mcvay had one each.
Mesa Ridge 2, Canon City 1
At Mesa Ridge: Ryan Tutton and Kyle Roberts knocked in one run each as Mesa Ridge took down Canon City to remain undefeated in 4A/5A CSML South play.
Tutton pitched a complete game, with just 89 pitches and collected six strikeouts.
Widefield 6, Palmer 3
At Widefield: Palmer scored two runs in the top of the seventh, but Widefield established a lead in the first four innings that held strong in a 4A/5A CSML South win over the Terrors.
Tyler Becker had two hits and two RBIs for Widefield, and Braxton Burrows knocked in one run. Freshman Jilian Medina struck out seven batters through 4.2 innings and Johnny Estrema fanned three.
Woodland Park 2, Coronado 1
At Woodland Park: Cameron Chase struck out 11 batters in a seven-inning effort to help Woodland Park defeat Coronado to jump into third in 4A/5A CSML South standings.
Chase scored two runs while Tyler Thime, Will Passink, Matthew Lecky and Parker Taranto each had a hit.
Pine Creek 7, Fountain-Fort Carson 4
At Pine Creek: Pine Creek hit four home runs in a 4A Pikes Peak win over Fountain-Fort Carson.
Jaron Gorsch, Seth Busche, Nick Sapp and Dalton Scruggs each hit a solo home run for the Eagles. Jack Hankins also had an RBI while Scruggs and Bobby Millhauser were the only players to register more than one hit.
Chris Garcia put in six innings of work for Pine Creek and struck out 10 batters.
Lewis-Palmer 12, Air Academy 1
At Lewis-Palmer: The Rangers defeated Air Academy as the race for the 4A Pikes Peak crown heats up, with the Kadets and Lewis-Palmer now tied for second in the league behind Cheyenne Mountain. They have two conference losses each.
Tommy Fiocchi led Lewis-Palmer with four RBIs. KJ Acevedo and Matt Rhoades had two each and Joshua Murphy pitched a five-inning complete game allowing three hits and striking out five. Lewis-Palmer scored 12 runs on just four hits.
Matt Hansen had Air Academy’s lone RBI. James Wright and Josh Kates had a hit each. Sophomore Cody Sheets collected four strikeouts and walked eight in 4.2 innings.
Doherty 3, Vista Ridge 2
At Doherty: A three-run third inning proved to be all Doherty needed in a 4A Pikes Peak win over Vista Ridge.
Michael Thompson hit a two-run double to lead Vista Ridge.
Cheyenne Mountain 9, Palmer Ridge 7
At Palmer Ridge: Cheyenne Mountain scored four runs in the top of the sixth and brought another across in the top of the seventh to extend a one-run lead to six, but Palmer Ridge wasn’t going down without a fight. The Bears scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh, but ran out of time as Cheyenne Mountain claimed another 4A Pikes Peak win to remain on top of the conference standings.
Patrick O’Donnell, Ben Myers and Max O’Neil had two RBIs each for Cheyenne, and Denton Damgaard registered one. Reese Lyons pitched three no-hit innings and struck out six, and Myers fanned three in three innings of work.
Palmer Ridge sophomore Austin Rees hit two home runs to lead the Bears with five RBIs. Josh Mills struck out 10 batters in 5.2 innings.
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Palmer Ridge 10, Pine Creek 8
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Falcon 4, Sand Creek 5
At Sand Creek: Sand Creek outscored Falcon 3-1 in the second half, rebounding from a one-goal 4A CSML North loss to the Falcons earlier this month.
Sydney Lasater had three goals and Jadyn LeDoux had two goals and an assist for the Scorpions.
Woodland Park 10, Widefield 0
At Woodland Park: Woodland Park took a seven-goal lead in the first half before closing out a 4A CSML South win to remain undefeated.
Freshman Emma Vonderharr had a hat trick and an assist for the Panthers, and fellow freshman Kara Wiley scored two goals. Morgan Berry had two goals and an assist.
Doherty 4, Fountain-Fort Carson 0
At Doherty: Doherty sent 27 shots into enemy territory in a 5A/4A Pikes Peak win over Fountain-Fort Carson.
Maddie Ford scored twice, along with Erica Pearson and Makayla Stone, while junior Sydney Coulter had eight shots, but couldn’t find the back of the net. Freshman Zoelie Beard had eight saves in the shutout.
Palmer Ridge 1, Liberty 0 (OT)
At Palmer Ridge: Audrey Barhydt scored in the first three minutes of overtime to lift Palmer Ridge to a 5A/4A Pikes Peak win over Liberty.
Katie Wotta assisted Barhydt’s goal. Sophomore Kendra Schlacter had three saves in the scoreless first half and Heather Holter closed out the game stopping three Liberty attempts on the way to a shutout.
Pine Creek 4, Cheyenne Mountain 0
At Cheyenne Mountain: Four different Eagles scored in a 5A/4A Pikes Peak win over Cheyenne Mountain as Pine Creek continues its undefeated run.
Monica Yoder, Ava Amsden, Aubrey Kramer and Aubrina Austin scored for Pine Creek. The Eagles will face undefeated Liberty on Friday to see who will remain in the hunt for a conference title. Pine Creek, Liberty and Air Academy are tied for first with perfect conference records.
St. Mary’s 10, Florence 0
At St. Mary’s: St. Mary's scored a team hat trick on Thursday with three Pirates registering three goals in a dominant win over Florence. Ashley Wallau, Julie Creech and Maggie Lappe each scored a hat trick, and Kacey Barta also scored for St. Mary’s. Creech had two assists and Barta assisted two goals.
Hannah Jasper had three saves in 40 minutes of work. Reagan Dionisio stopped two shots in 20 minutes in goal.
Air Academy 9, Vista Ridge 0
BOYS’ SWIMMING
Fountain-Fort Carson 115, Widefield 50
At Fountain-Fort Carson: Thomas Reed won a pair of individual events for Fountain-Fort Carson as the Trojans took down Widefield.
Reed won the 50 and 100 freestyle, beating Widefield’s Ethan Crow by just 0.2 seconds in the 50 free with a time of 25.52. He won the 100 in 58.43, more than 10 seconds ahead of the field.
Skylar Galloway won the 200 free for the Trojans with a time of 2:35.85 and placed second in the 500 free in 7:21.06.
Widefield’s Kadyn Timms beat Galloway in the 500 free with a time of 6:48.95 and won the 100 breaststroke in 1:20.19, narrowly beating Fountain-Fort Carson’s Xavier Lucier (1:20.93). Lucier won the 100 butterfly in 1:16.19.
Doherty 86, Liberty 70
At Liberty: Doherty’s David Quinonez and Michael John Teter won two events each to help the Spartans clinch a close dual win over Liberty.
Quinonez won the 200 free in 2:01.39 with a 14-second gap ahead of second-place Anthony Caldera of Liberty. Caldera later claimed his own victory in the 100 back in 1:06.25. Quinonez also won the 100 breaststroke in 1:10.73 - five seconds ahead of the field.
Teter touched the wall first in the 50 free (23.76) and won the 500 free in 5:04.69, chased by Liberty’s Isaac Vallance who came in second at 5:11.06. Vallance won the 200 IM in 2:07.76.
Cheyenne Mountain 119, Rampart 61
At Cheyenne Mountain: Cheyenne Mountain and Rampart’s top competitors battled back-and-forth for first and second place finishes, but it was Cheyenne Mountain’s depth that helped the team clinch a 5A/4A PPAC victory.
Ethan Carr won two events for Cheyenne Mountain, claiming the 200 free in 1:49.65, about five seconds ahead of teammate Davis McKellop who placed second in 1:54.59. McKellop later won the 100 free in 50.02, edging out Rampart’s Seth Shyrock by less than half a second.
Shyrock won the 200 IM in 2:01.67 ahead of Cheyenne Mountain’s Max Roslin, who placed second in 2:03.59. Roslin later won the 100 back in 55.58, three seconds ahead of Rampart’s Alec Kutsner (58.45) who won the 50 free in 23.09 earlier in the meet. His time beat Cheyenne Mountain’s Taylor Zander by less than half a second. Xander later won the 500 free in 5:04.58, beating teammate Isaac Eilmes by just over a second.