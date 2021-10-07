FOOTBALL
Rampart 30, Coronado 23
At Coronado: Henry Thompson’s 36-yard field goal tied the game at 16 midway through the third quarter, and Jayden Rempel’s 36-yard completion to Idin Ocampo for a touchdown tied it again at 22, but a 20-yard rushing TD gave Rampart the lead for good.
Thompson kicked a pair of 32-yard field goals as well.
Haydn Benoit’s 88-yard kick return gave Rampart its first lead of the game. The Rams led 16-6 at halftime.
Cheyenne Mountain 49, Liberty 0
BOYS’ SOCCER
Coronado 10, Widefield 0
At Coronado: The Cougars poured on nine goals in the first half and won their fourth straight. The hosts remain unbeaten in league play and improved to 6-5 overall.
Atlas Prep 1, The Classical Academy 0
At APS: The Gryphons notched their 10th straight victory. They haven’t fallen since a season-opening loss to Cheyenne Mountain and have allowed just eight goals in that span.
Falcon 3, Ellicott 2
Colorado Springs Christian School 2, St. Mary’s 1
Pueblo County 5, Fountain-Fort Carson 3
SOFTBALL
Mesa Ridge 11, Widefield 1 (5 innings)
At Widefield: Lucia Quintana hit for the cycle with 5 RBIs, and Cheyenne Walker added two triples as Mesa Ridge rolled in its regular-season finale.
Elizabeth 7, Holy Family 5
Vista Ridge 18, Doherty 4
James Irwin 17, Florence 7
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Palmer Ridge 3, Pine Creek 1
At Palmer Ridge: The Bears won the first (25-20), second (29-27) and fourth (27-25) sets in a tight conference matchup with the Eagles.
Manitou Springs 3, Ellicott 0
Vanguard 3, Buena Vista 0
Kiowa 3, Peyton 0
Rampart 3, Doherty 0
Mesa Ridge 3, Harrison 0