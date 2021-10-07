082919-s-SierraFB 03.jpg

File, The Gazette

 Chancey Bush The Gazette/

FOOTBALL

Rampart 30, Coronado 23

At Coronado: Henry Thompson’s 36-yard field goal tied the game at 16 midway through the third quarter, and Jayden Rempel’s 36-yard completion to Idin Ocampo for a touchdown tied it again at 22, but a 20-yard rushing TD gave Rampart the lead for good.

Thompson kicked a pair of 32-yard field goals as well.

Haydn Benoit’s 88-yard kick return gave Rampart its first lead of the game. The Rams led 16-6 at halftime.

Cheyenne Mountain 49, Liberty 0

BOYS’ SOCCER

Coronado 10, Widefield 0

At Coronado: The Cougars poured on nine goals in the first half and won their fourth straight. The hosts remain unbeaten in league play and improved to 6-5 overall.

Atlas Prep 1, The Classical Academy 0

At APS: The Gryphons notched their 10th straight victory. They haven’t fallen since a season-opening loss to Cheyenne Mountain and have allowed just eight goals in that span.

Falcon 3, Ellicott 2

Colorado Springs Christian School 2, St. Mary’s 1

Pueblo County 5, Fountain-Fort Carson 3

SOFTBALL

Mesa Ridge 11, Widefield 1 (5 innings)

At Widefield: Lucia Quintana hit for the cycle with 5 RBIs, and Cheyenne Walker added two triples as Mesa Ridge rolled in its regular-season finale.

Elizabeth 7, Holy Family 5

Vista Ridge 18, Doherty 4

James Irwin 17, Florence 7

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Palmer Ridge 3, Pine Creek 1

At Palmer Ridge: The Bears won the first (25-20), second (29-27) and fourth (27-25) sets in a tight conference matchup with the Eagles.

Manitou Springs 3, Ellicott 0

Vanguard 3, Buena Vista 0

Kiowa 3, Peyton 0

Rampart 3, Doherty 0

Mesa Ridge 3, Harrison 0

Sierra battles through Mitchell, captures first win in nearly 2 years