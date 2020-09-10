SOFTBALL
Pine Creek 30, Palmer 3
At University of Colorado-Colorado Springs: Pine Creek scored 30 runs in three innings to claim a commanding nonconference win over Palmer.
Finishing with multiple RBIs from five of their nine hitters, the Eagles (3-6) started the game by scoring 17 runs in the top of the first.
Alexis Klund led the way with four hits and four RBIs, and Peyton Brown had two hits including a home run, and batted in three runs. Katherine Webb and Madison Heiner also had three RBIs each and Kennedy Thomason had two.
Bryana Lucas and Katie Long provided Palmer (2-5) with its only hits of the day.
Mesa Ridge 15, Canon City 3
At Rouse Park: Mesa Ridge started fast, taking an 11-0 lead after the first inning and cruising to a fifth straight CSML South victory.
The Grizzlies' (5-0, 5-0) top four hitters, Isabella Quintana, Aubree Krupp, Emily Arellano and Ariadna Martinez, each had two RBIs. Quintana also struck out six batters in four innings.
Canon City’s Brianna Winford came in for relief in the first and struck out five batters through 3.2 innings. Hailey Bethel had two hits and two RBIs to lead the Tigers (3-2, 3-2).
Rocky Ford 16, James Irwin 0
At James Irwin: Rocky Ford’s Abby McElroy and Faith Potter combined for a three-inning no-hitter and struck out six batters.
James Irwin (4-5, 0-2 3A Tri Peaks) committed 11 errors, allowing Rocky Ford to score 16 runs off just six hits.
BOYS’ TENNIS
Discovery Canyon 6, Liberty 1
At Discovery Canyon: DCC swept the doubles competition with standout performances by a No. 2 singles team of Grant Thruman and Caleb Trevillian and Alex Thassu and Michael Wu at No. 4 doubles. The two teams gave up just one point each.
The Thunder’s No. 1 doubles team of Sean Bratkowsky and Landry Jones earned a hard-fought two-set win 7-5, 6-4, while Gabe Wu (No. 1 singles) and Brenner Haley (No. 2 singles) won their respective matches with ease.
Pine Creek 4, Air Academy 3
At John Venezia Community Park: Pine Creek remained undefeated on the year with a close battle against Air Academy. Pine Creek swept the singles competition, but Air Academy’s Asher Kiser and Cedric Orton-Urbana earned a two-set win at No. 1 doubles, followed by another two-set victory by Garrett Hayden and Zach Sartain at No. 2 doubles. Air Academy’s Gavin Gallegos and Maddox won in a back-and-forth battle, ultimately winning in a 12-10 tiebreaker.
Palmer Ridge 6, Denver North 1
At Denver North: Palmer Ridge’s No. 1 and 2 singles teams swept Denver North 6-0, 6-0 while the rest of the Bears, with the exception of the No. 3 doubles team, handled Denver North with ease.