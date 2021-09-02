5d55b674dc440.image.jpg

File, The Gazette

FOOTBALL

Pine Creek 28, Denver East 0

At Pine Creek: The Eagles surged out of a lightning delay and improved to 2-0.

Josiah Roy rushed for 1- and 23-yard touchdowns and found Gavin Whetzal in the first quarter. Mason Miller ran in a 25-yard touchdown for Eagles’ third score.

Thomas Jefferson 41, Sierra 8

At Thomas Jefferson: The Stallions (0-2) had no answer for the Spartans until there were about eight minutes left in the game. Sierra avoided a shutout with a passing touchdown and two-point conversion.

Standley Lake 37, Rampart 25

BOYS’ SOCCER

Canon City 7, The Vanguard School 2

Senior Diego Aparicio scored four goals in his second straight game for Canon City (3-1).

Coronado 2, Falcon 1

Lewis-Palmer 2, Air Academy 0

James Irwin 3, Fountain Valley 1

St. Mary’s 10, Dolores Huerta 0

Ponderosa 10, Widefield 0

Jefferson Academy 10, Colorado Springs Christian School 0

Pine Creek 10, Fountain-Fort Carson 0

SOFTBALL

Mesa Ridge 7, Woodland Park 1

At Woodland Park: The Grizzlies (4-7) were off with a five-run first inning. Haleigh Orndorff led Mesa Ridge with two hits and runs.

Elizabeth 14, Sand Creek 4

BOYS’ TENNIS

Pine Creek 7, Rampart 0

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Palmer Ridge 3, Woodland Park 0

Berthoud 3, Widefield 0

