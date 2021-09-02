FOOTBALL
Pine Creek 28, Denver East 0
At Pine Creek: The Eagles surged out of a lightning delay and improved to 2-0.
Josiah Roy rushed for 1- and 23-yard touchdowns and found Gavin Whetzal in the first quarter. Mason Miller ran in a 25-yard touchdown for Eagles’ third score.
Thomas Jefferson 41, Sierra 8
At Thomas Jefferson: The Stallions (0-2) had no answer for the Spartans until there were about eight minutes left in the game. Sierra avoided a shutout with a passing touchdown and two-point conversion.
Standley Lake 37, Rampart 25
BOYS’ SOCCER
Canon City 7, The Vanguard School 2
Senior Diego Aparicio scored four goals in his second straight game for Canon City (3-1).
Coronado 2, Falcon 1
Lewis-Palmer 2, Air Academy 0
James Irwin 3, Fountain Valley 1
St. Mary’s 10, Dolores Huerta 0
Ponderosa 10, Widefield 0
Jefferson Academy 10, Colorado Springs Christian School 0
Pine Creek 10, Fountain-Fort Carson 0
SOFTBALL
Mesa Ridge 7, Woodland Park 1
At Woodland Park: The Grizzlies (4-7) were off with a five-run first inning. Haleigh Orndorff led Mesa Ridge with two hits and runs.
Elizabeth 14, Sand Creek 4
BOYS’ TENNIS
Pine Creek 7, Rampart 0
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Palmer Ridge 3, Woodland Park 0
Berthoud 3, Widefield 0