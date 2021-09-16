FOOTBALL
Pine Creek 45, Discovery Canyon 7
At Pine Creek: Josiah Roy’s early 10-yard touchdown pass to Alex Nelson was good and the Eagles were off and running at home.
Roy added two rushing touchdowns, Mason Miller increased the lead with a long run, and Lance Walthour kicked a 41-yard field goal all before halftime, when the Eagles led 45-0.
Colorado Springs Christian School 46, Rocky Ford 0
At Rocky Ford: Kyle Johnson found his favorite target Thursday, Daniel Eng, for three passes of 30 yards or more in order to build up a 26-0 lead by halftime.
Denver North 60, Mitchell 7
BOYS’ TENNIS
Discovery Canyon 4, Lewis-Palmer 3
At Discovery Canyon: Victories from No. 1 singles Sean Bratkowsky, No. 2 singles Grant Thurman, No. 2 doubles Loren Lee and Mayur Bhat and No. 3 doubles Colin Kotschwar and Caden Abodeely carried the Thunder to a narrow win against Lewis-Palmer. Rangers freshman Thatcher Crisler defeated Sahil Bhandari 6-3, 7-5 at No. 3 singles.
Sand Creek 6, Widefield 1
At Sand Creek: At No. 1 doubles, Johnny and Joshua Estrema broke up the Scorpions’ dominance.
Coronado 6, Canon City 0
At Canon City: Senior Evan Asiano (2 singles) and Christopher Vazquez and Joseph Leonard (3 doubles) won 6-0, 6-0, respectively, as Coronado rallied from tough outings against Cheyenne Mountain and Pine Creek.
SOFTBALL
Falcon 11, Sierra 1
At Falcon: The hosts chipped away at the visiting Stallions and improved to 12-3, 3-1 in league play.
Senior Tiffany Backberg finished with a team-high three runs.
Vista Ridge 16, Pine Creek 2
Coronado 12, Woodland Park 0
Elizabeth 13, The Classical Academy 0
Mesa Ridge 18, Canon City 2
BOYS’ SOCCER
Pine Creek 2, Vista Ridge 1
At Vista Ridge: Two nights after a double-overtime loss at TCA, the Eagles fell behind early. Pine Creek was able to settle in and forced several high-quality saves before Caeden Bishop scored off a corner kick to tie the game in the second half.
There wasn’t going to be more overtime heartbreak for Pine Creek. In the first extra period, Nick Adams assisted John Murdock's winner.
Atlas Prep 9, Sand Creek 0
At Atlas Prep: Seniors Aron Flores, Diego Gomez and Luis Vega each scored twice, with Vega adding four assists, as the Gryphons rolled to a fourth straight victory.
Palmer Ridge 7, Fountain-Fort Carson 2
At FFC: Five second-half goals carried the Bears to a road win and an even record (3-3-1).
Thomas MacLaren 4, Manitou Springs 2
Woodland Park 6, Vanguard 5
Denver Christian 4, Colorado Springs Christian School 0
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Discovery Canyon 3, Coronado 0
At DC: Freshman Erika Sayer’s nine kills led the way for the Thunder in defeating the visiting Cougars 30-28, 25-14, 25-8.
Palmer Ridge 3, Pueblo County 0
At Pueblo County: The Bears rallied from their first defeat of the season at Valor Christian and downed Pueblo County 25-23, 27-25, 25-12.
Mesa Ridge 3, Sand Creek 2
Harrison 3, Mitchell 0
Calhan 3, Evangelical Christian Academy 0
Lamar 3, St. Mary’s 0
Standley Lake 3, Palmer 2
Rampart 3, Lakewood 0