GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Manitou Springs 3, Fowler 1
At Manitou Springs: The Mustangs dropped the first set 25-20, but bounced back to win the next three 25-16, 27-25, 25-19 for a nonconference win over the Grizzlies.
Avah Armour had 18 kills for Manitou Springs and Katy Vance had 10. Armour also had two blocks and two aces and Alexia Vigil had 35 assists. Ayla Flett and Sophie McKeown also had two aces each.
Discovery Canyon 3, Fountain-Fort Carson 0
At Fountain-Fort Carson: Discovery Canyon swept Fountain-Fort Carson in a straight-set 5A/4A PPAC win.
The Thunder was led by Paityn Kramer with five kills. Rachel Clawson and Addyson McArthur had four each. Kiley West had five aces for DCC and Tatianna Gagne had four.
Palmer Ridge 3, Lewis-Palmer 0
At Palmer Ridge: The Bears start the season 2-0 following a dominant showing against the defending 4A state champions Lewis-Palmer in a rematch of the 2019 state title match. Palmer Ridge started out with a 25-8 first-set victory before taking down the Rangers 25-18, 25-14 for a straight-set 5A/4A PPAC victory.
Rampart 3, Vista Ridge 0
At Rampart: Anjelina Starck had 15 kills for Rampart as the Rams claimed a straight-set 5A/4A PPAC victory to open the season (25-12, 25-14, 25-12).
Riley Simpson had nine kills and Brielle Edwards had four blocks for Rampart. Freshman Izzy Starck had three blocks and 26 assists.
Pine Creek 3, Air Academy 1
At Air Academy: After falling to Pine Creek 25-17 in the first set, Air Academy bounced back to win the second of the 5A/4A PPAC match 25-23, but it was all Pine Creek from there. The Eagles won the final two sets 25-11, 25-13 for the win.
Ellie Hess had seven kills for the Kadets, and Natalia Lambos and Abby Murphy had five each.
James Irwin 3, Sand Creek 0
At James Irwin: Freshman Gabby Liles had 12 of the Jaguars’ 25 kills as James Irwin took down Sand Creek in straight sets (25-16, 25-13, 25-22).
Kya’ Willis had seven kills and Jayla Higgs had six for James Irwin. Freshman Breeana Noel had seven aces, while Willis and Higgs had three each.
Woodland Park 3, Harrison 1
At Harrison: Harrison stopped the sweep with a 25-21 win in the third set, but Woodland Park came back to win the fourth and final 25-17 for a 4A/5A CSML South win.
Trinity McAbee led the Panthers with eight kills and four blocks. Grace McClintock had six and Kyra Kidd had five. Sophomore Sydney Roshek had eight aces.
Ellicott 3, Atlas Prep 0
BOYS’ SOCCER
Thomas MacLaren 8, Widefield 0
At Thomas MacLaren School: Michael Brophy scored a hat trick and five other Highlanders scored as Thomas MacLaren earned a nonconference win over Widefield.
Matthew Zimmer had a goal and two assist, while Luke Slater, Max Ambuul and Joel Shorey also scored. Chris Ambuul had a goal and an assist, and Sam Montgomery and Isaac Vostatek had one assist each.
Jeth Fogg had four stops in net for a shutout win.
Manitou Springs 1, Atlas Prep 0 (OT)
At Atlas Prep: Anton Akse scored the golden goal for Manitou Springs, assisted by Luke Donegan as the Mustangs claim a season-opening nonconference win over Atlas Prep.
Spencer McCumber posted the shutout in goal with six saves.
Salida 2, Colorado Springs Christian 1
Harrison 11, Palmer 1