CROSS COUNTRY
PPAC 4A Championships
At Air Force Academy: Palmer Ridge swept the 4A PPAC championships claiming the boys’ and girls’ team titles, led by individual performances by Colby Schultz and Lucas Bossinger, who took first and second in the boys’ races.
Schultz crossed the finish line in 16:39.7, and Bossinger, a freshman, followed in 17:09.9. Lewis-Palmer’s Henry Taylor took third in 17:23.5, followed by Thomas Fry of Palmer Ridge in 17:30.2. Cheyenne Mountain’s Jack Warmack (17:32.1) and Jake Antonia (17:42.4) placed sixth and seventh, respectively, followed by Nate Lee of Palmer Ridge in eighth (17:42.7).
The Lewis-Palmer duo of Aubrey Surage and Jade Allen took first and second in the girls’ race, led by Surage with a winning time of 19:57.9, followed by Allen in 19:15.4. Discovery Canyon senior Loren Linneberger placed third in 19:44.6, chased by a trio of Palmer Ridge Bears. Maren Busath (19:51), Melanie Sauter (20:04.4) and Nichole Smith (20:28.6) placed fourth through sixth, respectively, and teammate Jenna Baker placed eighth in 20:54.5 to help the Bears a team PPAC win. Air Academy’s Sequoia Harris placed seventh in 20:549.4.
SOFTBALL
Mesa Ridge 17, Widefield 13
At Mesa Ridge: Mesa Ridge had the 4A/3A CSML South title in its sights, but Widefield wasn’t going down without a fight. The Gladiators challenged Mesa Ridge late, scoring eight runs in the final three innings, but ultimately fell short as Mesa Ridge clinched the conference championship and an automatic bid to the state tournament.
Ariadna Martinez led the Grizzlies with three hits and four RBIs. Haleigh Orndorff added three runs while Isabella Quintana hit a home run and collected two RBIs. Emily Arellano and Lucia Quintana also had two RBIs each for Mesa Ridge (14-2, 11-1).
Widefield was led by Nadia Valdez with three hits and three RBIs. Macy Roth and Abigail Vestecka added two each for the Gladiators (8-8, 6-6).
Coronado 20, Palmer 0
At UCCS-4 Diamonds: Coronado’s Savannah Starr had three hits, including a home run, and led the Cougars with five RBIs as her team closed out the regular season with a dominant 4A/3A CSML South win over Palmer.
Addie Pakenham struck out five through two innings and had three RBIs for Coronado (12-4, 10-2), while Hannah Hoffman, Amanda Seth, Kyla Papenfuss and Ella Leisher added two runs each.
Palmer completes the season 4-12 and 3-9 in league play.
Falcon 19, The Classical Academy 6
At The Classical Academy: Falcon scored 18 of its 19 runs in the final four innings to close out the regular season on a four-game winning streak.
TCA’s Paige Lehrman hit a three-run home run to lead the Titans (7-8, 4-4 4A/3A CSML North), while Natalie Wainwright hit 3-for-3 with two RBIs.
Falcon finishes the regular season 11-5 and 6-2 in 4A/3A CSML North.
Elizabeth 15, Mitchell 0
At Elizabeth: Elizabeth scored 12 runs in the bottom of the first inning making a statement early in the Cardinals final regular-season game, on the way to a 4A/3A CSML North victory to mark and undefeated run through league play.
La Junta 12, Discovery Canyon 2