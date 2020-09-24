CROSS COUNTRY
Coronado Cougar Classic
At Monument Valley Park: Widefield won the boys’ title at the Coronado Cougar Classic with five racers placing in the top 10, and Coronado girls claimed the team title with its top five racers in the top eight.
Coronado’s Miles Medina won the boys’ race in 16:58.57, chased by a pair of Widefield runners, Brandon Williams Jr. (2nd, 17:37.96) and Asher Finch (3rd, 17:43.8). Harrison’s Adrian Sanchez placed fourth in 18:11.15, and Coronado’s Robert Carroll followed in fifth (18:17.77).
Widefield’s Sophia Mena claimed the girls’ individual title with a winning time of 20:35,22, followed by three Coronado runners, Allie Leisher (2nd, 20:48.53), Mel Sartain (3rd, 21:51.56) and Erin Gray (4th, 22:04.02). Harrison’s Ayauna Smith placed fifth in 23:35.23.
PPAC Race Series #4
At Discovery Canyon: Palmer Ridge boys’ swept the top seven places at the PPAC Race Series at Discovery Canyon, while the Bears’ girls team took the top six finishes as Palmer Ridge dominated the fourth PPAC race of the year.
The boys’ team was led by Jake Bach who won in 16:46.8. He was followed by Lucas Bossinger (2nd, 17:07.2), Colby Schultz (3rd, 17:08.9), Lance Anderson (4th, 17:46.5), Nate Lee (5th, 17:51), Andrew Olds (6th, 17:51.4) and John Clawson (7th, 18:25.3).
Cheyenne Mountain’s Grayson Lee was the first non-Palmer Ridge runner to cross the finish line in 18:37.1.
Maren Busath led the girls’ team with a win in 19:59.6, followed by Melanie Sauter in 20:37.2. Nichole Smith placed third in 20:44.3, followed by Morgan Scarsbrook in fourth (21:43.2), Madison Inscoe (5th, 22:09.2) and Samantha DeGennaro (6th, 22:15.9).
Air Academy followed to claim the next four places led by Lily Larsen in seventh (22:30.2), Manaya Oldham (8th, 22:47), Mercedes Tiffany (9th, 22:57.1) and Sofia Kunstle (10th, 23:51.4).
BOYS’ GOLF
5A Southern Regional
At South Suburban Golf Course: Doherty’s Jackson Theiler was the top local finisher at the 5A Southern regional, placing 25th after shooting an 84. Ryan Maccagnan followed in a tie for 37th, scoring 90, and Palmer’s Adam Jolicoeur tied for 42nd (94). Nick Stinson of Doherty and Palmer’s Thomas Moehring tied for 44th (97).
SOFTBALL
Coronado 16, Canon City 3
At Holmes Middle School: With a four-run lead heading to the bottom of the fourth, Coronado hit a sweet spot, bringing nine runs across in the bottom of the fourth to claim a 4A/3A CSML South win over Cañon City.
Kyla Papenfuss led the Cougars (11-4, 9-2) with four RBIs and hit a home run, and Savannah Starr added three. Bailey Legere and Caitlyn Tilton drove in two runs each.
In the circle, Addie Pakenham gave up just two hits while striking out eight batters through four innings.
Cañon City (5-9, 4-6) was led by Lyndsey French with two RBIs and Cailynn Andreis drove in one run.
Fountain-Fort Carson 9, Discovery Canyon 6
At Fountain-Fort Carson: Fountain-Fort Carson overcame a six-run deficit and scored eight runs between the fifth and sixth innings for a come-from-behind 5A/4A PPAC win over Discovery Canyon.
Vicky Alvarado hit a pair of triples and drove in three runs to lead the Trojans (8-4, 4-2), while Isabelle Salinas, Jenisah Mora, Julia Anzaldua and Aleah Ellis had an RBI each.
Discovery Canyon’s Stephani Debise hit a three-run home run to lead the Thunder (6-6, 6-2). Isabelle Murphy and Sidney Bankston also had an RBI.
The Scorpions are 4-8 and 1-5 in league play.
Elizabeth 9, Falcon 5
At Falcon: Hanna Espinoza knocked in three runs on two hits, while Abby Hayes and Elyssa Bain added two runs each for Elizabeth as the Cardinals overcame an early 4-0 deficit to claim a 4A/3A CSML North win over Falcon to remain undefeated in conference play.
Hayes earned the win in the circle with four strikeouts.
Falcon falls to 9-5 and 4-2 in league play. Elizabeth is 9-5.
The Classical Academy 10, Sand Creek 9
At The Classical Academy: After being held scoreless the first three innings, TCA and Sand Creek found their offensive momentum, but it was the Titans who came out on top, marking their second 4A/3A CSNL North win.
Zoe Wadman hit a two-run home run for TCA (5-7, 2-3) and Natalie Wainwright had two hits and three RBIs.